Saras S p A : Filing of the slates for the appointment of the Board of Directors and the Board of Statutory Auditors

Milan, 21st April 2021: With regards to the renewal of the Statutory Bodies of Saras SpA, it is hereby given notice that the following lists of Candidates have been presented, and they will be submitted to the upcoming Annual Shareholders' Meeting, to be held on 12th May 2021 in first call and, if necessary, on 13th May 2021 in second call.

For the Board of Directors:

List n. 1presented by the companies Massimo Moratti Sapa di Massimo Moratti holding 20.011% of the Company's share capital, Angel Capital Management SpA, holding 10.005% of the Company's share capital and Stella Holding SpA, holding 10.005% of the Company's share capital

N. Last name Name 1. Moratti Massimo 2. Moratti Angelo 3. Moratti Angelomario 4. Moratti Gabriele 5. Moratti Giovanni Emanuele 6. Scaffardi Dario 7. (**) Callera Gilberto 8. (*) Cerretelli Adriana 9. (**) Harvie Watt Isabelle 10. (*) Fidanza Laura 11. (*) Luchi Francesca 12. Berri Simona

(*) Candidate satisfying the requirements of independence pursuant to Art. 147-ter, paragraph 4 of Legislative Decree 58/1998 as well as the other requirements of the Code of Corporate Governance (hereinafter also the "New Corporate Governance Code") published in January 2020 by the Corporate Governance Committee promoted, among others, by Borsa Italiana S.p.A.

(**) Candidate satisfying the requirements of independence pursuant to Art. 147-ter, para 4 of Legislative Decree 58/1998

List n. 2presented by the following group of Shareholders:

Arca Fondi SGR S.p.A. gestore dei fondi: Fondo Arca Economia Reale Bilanciato Italia 30, Fondo Arca Azioni Italia, Fondo Arca Economia Reale Bilanciato Italia 55, Fondo Arca Economia Reale Bilanciato Italia 15; Eurizon Capital S.A. gestore del fondo Eurizon Fund comparto Equity Italy Smart Volatility; Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A gestore dei fondi: Eurizon PIR Italia 30, Eurizon Progetto Italia 20, Eurizon Progetto Italia 70, Eurizon Azioni PMI Italia, Eurizon Progetto Italia 40, Eurizon PIR Italia Azioni; Fideuram Asset Management Ireland gestore del fondo Fonditalia Equity Italy; Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking Asset Management SGR S.p.A. gestore dei fondi: Piano Azioni Italia, Piano Bilanciato Italia 50, Piano Bilanciato Italia 30; Mediobanca SGR S.p.A. gestore del fondo: Fondo Mediobanca Mid & Small Cap Italy; Mediolanum International Funds Limited - Challenge Funds - Challenge Italian Equity; Mediolanum Gestione Fondi SGR S.p.A. gestore dei fondi: Mediolanum Flessibile Futuro Italia, Mediolanum Flessibile Sviluppo Italia.

holding jointly 2.59737% of the share capital

N. Last name Name 1. Monica De Virgiliis 2. Nicola Veratelli

