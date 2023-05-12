Urion Holdings raises stake in Italian refinery Saras to 12.5%

MILAN, May 12 (Reuters) - Italy's Saras said on
Friday that Malta's Urion Holdings, which is linked to
international commodity trader Trafigura, increased its stake in
the Italian refinery group to 12.46% from 5.23%.
Farringford Foundation, which indirectly controls Urion
Holdings, is the parent company of Trafigura.
Saras, which is controlled by the Moratti family, operates
the Sarroch refinery in Sardinia, one of the biggest in the
Mediterranean area.
