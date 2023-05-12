Urion Holdings raises stake in Italian refinery Saras to 12.5%

MILAN, May 12 (Reuters) - Italy's Saras said on Friday that Malta's Urion Holdings, which is linked to international commodity trader Trafigura, increased its stake in the Italian refinery group to 12.46% from 5.23%.

Farringford Foundation, which indirectly controls Urion Holdings, is the parent company of Trafigura.

Saras, which is controlled by the Moratti family, operates the Sarroch refinery in Sardinia, one of the biggest in the Mediterranean area. (Reporting by Francesca Landini Editing by Chris Reese)