  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Saras S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SRS   IT0000433307

SARAS S.P.A.

(SRS)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-05-12 am EDT
1.272 EUR   +5.91%
01:14pSaras, Urion Holdings exceed 12 percent stake in company's capital
AN
01:02pUrion Holdings raises stake in Italian refinery Saras to 12.5%
RE
06:06aMib trades on the upside; banks bullish drivers
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Urion Holdings raises stake in Italian refinery Saras to 12.5%

05/12/2023 | 01:02pm EDT
MILAN, May 12 (Reuters) - Italy's Saras said on Friday that Malta's Urion Holdings, which is linked to international commodity trader Trafigura, increased its stake in the Italian refinery group to 12.46% from 5.23%.

Farringford Foundation, which indirectly controls Urion Holdings, is the parent company of Trafigura.

Saras, which is controlled by the Moratti family, operates the Sarroch refinery in Sardinia, one of the biggest in the Mediterranean area. (Reporting by Francesca Landini Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 14 079 M 15 290 M 15 290 M
Net income 2022 619 M 672 M 672 M
Net cash 2022 252 M 274 M 274 M
P/E ratio 2022 1,83x
Yield 2022 11,4%
Capitalization 1 142 M 1 240 M 1 240 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,06x
EV / Sales 2023 0,06x
Nbr of Employees 1 576
Free-Float 54,7%
Chart SARAS S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Saras S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SARAS S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1,20 €
Average target price 1,75 €
Spread / Average Target 46,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Massimo Moratti Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Franco Balsamo Chief Financial Officer
Laura Fidanza Independent Non-Executive Director
Adriana Cerretelli Independent Non-Executive Director
Francesca Luchi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SARAS S.P.A.4.53%1 247
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓ?KA AKCYJNA-2.76%17 422
ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.-37.51%11 191
HF SINCLAIR CORPORATION-26.27%7 713
TÜRKIYE PETROL RAFINERILERI A.S.-5.55%7 042
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD.-6.16%6 217
