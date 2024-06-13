(Alliance News) - Saras Spa reported that Vitol BV has received foreign subsidy approval from the European Commission.

In addition, the conditions precedent for the closing of Vitol's acquisition of 35 percent of Saras from the Moratti family has been fulfilled. Therefore, the closing is expected to take place by the end of June at the latest.

As a result of the closing, Vitol, through a special purpose vehicle, will be required to launch a mandatory tender offer for the remaining Saras shares. More information on the takeover bid will be provided later.

Saras stock is up slightly at EUR1.63 per share.

