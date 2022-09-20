Advanced search
    SAR   US80349A2087

SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP.

(SAR)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-19 pm EDT
25.00 USD   -1.96%
Saratoga Investment Corp. to Report Fiscal Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Hold Conference Call
GL
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant (form 8-K)
AQ
Saratoga Investment Corp. to Report Fiscal Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Hold Conference Call

09/20/2022 | 08:31am EDT
NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR), a business development company, will report its financial results for the fiscal quarter ended August 31, 2022, on October 4, 2022, after market close. A conference call to discuss the financial results will be held on October 5, 2022. Details for the conference call are provided below.

Who:Christian L. Oberbeck, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
 Michael J. Grisius, Chief Investment Officer
 

 		Henri J. Steenkamp, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Compliance Officer, Treasurer and Secretary
  
When:Wednesday, October 5, 2022
 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET)
  
How:Webcast: Interested parties may access a live webcast of the call and find the Q2 2023 presentation by going to the “Events & Presentations” section of Saratoga Investment Corp.’s investor relations website, Saratoga events and presentations. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at Saratoga events and presentations.
  
 Call: To access the call by phone, please go to this link (registration link), and you will be provided with dial in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.
  
Information:Saratoga Investment Corp.’s Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended August 31, 2022, will be filed on October 4, 2022, with the Securities and Exchange Commission


About Saratoga Investment Corp.
Saratoga Investment is a specialty finance company that provides customized financing solutions to U.S. middle-market businesses. The Company invests primarily in senior and unitranche leveraged loans and mezzanine debt, and, to a lesser extent, equity to provide financing for change of ownership transactions, strategic acquisitions, recapitalizations and growth initiatives in partnership with business owners, management teams and financial sponsors. Saratoga Investment’s objective is to create attractive risk-adjusted returns by generating current income and long-term capital appreciation from its debt and equity investments. Saratoga Investment has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and is externally-managed by Saratoga Investment Advisors, LLC, an SEC-registered investment advisor focusing on credit-driven strategies. Saratoga Investment owns two SBIC-licensed subsidiaries and manages a $650 million collateralized loan obligation (“CLO”) fund and a joint venture (“JV”) fund. It also owns 52% of the Class F and 100% of the subordinated notes of the CLO, and 87.5% of both the unsecured loans and membership interests of the JV. The Company’s diverse funding sources, combined with a permanent capital base, enable Saratoga Investment to provide a broad range of financing solutions.

Contact: Henri Steenkamp
Saratoga Investment Corp.
212-906-7800

####


Income Statement Evolution
