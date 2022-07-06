Saratoga Investment : Q1 2023 SARATOGA EARNINGS PRESENTATION

Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Shareholder Presentation
July 7, 2022
Continued Growth and Strong Long-Term Performance
Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Highlights:
Continued high quality portfolio and strong performance
Investment quality remains strong
95.0% of loan investments with highest internal rating and only one non-accrual
Return on equity of 6.9% for LTM
Net realized gains and unrealized depreciation of $9.2 million for Q1, includes $8.6 million unrealized depreciation reflecting broadly syndicated loan volatility and lack of trading liquidity in CLO and JV investments
Gross Unlevered IRR of 12.0% on total unrealized portfolio as of May 31, 2022
Fair value of $894.5 million is 1.4% above total cost of portfolio
Gross Unlevered IRR of 16.3% on $768.7 million of total realizations
Consistent strong long-term originations contribute to growing assets under management
AUM up 9% since year-end and up 32% year-over-year, with originations of $97.2 million in Q1, resulting from strong pipeline and healthy success in term sheets and deals executed
Base of liquidity and capital remains strong
Quarter-endpro forma liquidity allows growth of AUM by 14% and is mostly long-term
$102 million is cash, or $58 million on a pro forma basis including the pending repayment of "SAK" baby bond
New $97.5 million 6.0% 2027 baby bond issued on April 27, 2022 with "SAT" ticker
$43.125 million in aggregate principal amount of "SAK" Notes to be redeemed on July 14, 2022
Declared dividend of $0.53 per share for the quarter ended May 31, 2022, paid on June 29, 2022
Key performance indicators for Q1 - Adjusted NII of $6.4 million, Adjusted NII per share of 53c, LTM ROE of 6.9% and NAV per share of $28.69
2
Continued Asset Growth and Strong Credit Quality
Asset Base Expansion Trend
Overall Credit Quality Remains Strong
$1,000
100%
$900
$895
98.5%
$800
99.0%
95.0%
$818
98.6%
93.3%
$700
96.8%
$600
98.3%
98.3%
$500
$554
80%
94.2%
$400
$486
$402
90.5%
$300
82.4%
$343
$200
$284
$293
$206
$241
$100
$95
$155
60%
$0
Investments at Fair Value ($ million)
Performing Underperforming Expected Loss of Principal
Fair value of AUM increased 9% since last quarter and 32% year- over-year
Fair value of $895m at Q1 FY23 is
1.4% above cost
95.0% of our SAR loan investments hold our highest internal rating, down from 98.5% last quarter; one investment on non-accrual at quarter-end*
* Excludes our investment in our CLO and our equity positions
3
Q1 FY23: Strong Financial Foundation and Momentum
Key Performance Metrics for the Fiscal Quarter
For the quarter ended
May 31, 2021
Feb 28, 2022
May 31, 2022
and as of
($ in millions except per share)
Net investment income
$2,556
$5,797
$7,976
Adjusted net investment income*
$6,254
$6,354
$6,432
Net investment income per share
$0.23
$0.48
$0.66
Adjusted net investment income per share*
$0.56
$0.53
$0.53
Net investment income yield
3.3%
6.6%
9.1%
Adjusted net investment income yield*
8.0%
7.3%
7.3%
Return on Equity - Last Twelve Months
19.4%
13.9%
6.9%
Fair value of investment portfolio
$677.8
$817.6
$894.5
Total net assets
$320.3
$355.8
$345.2
Investments in new/existing portfolio
$119.2
$164.3
$97.2
companies
Loan Investments held in "Performing" credit
93.0%
98.5%
95.0%
ratings
$10,000
$0
$6,500
$6,000
$0.70
$0.00
$0.70
$0.00 13%
0%
13%
0%
20%
0% $1,000
$0
$400
$300
$200
$0
100%
90%
*Adjusted for accrued capital gains incentive fee expense and interest expense on SAK baby
bond during the period that SAT baby bond was issued and outstanding prior to repayment
4
of SAK, reconciliation to GAAP net investment income, net investment income per share and
net investment income yield included in our fiscal first quarter 2023 earnings release.
Long-Term Accretive NAV and NAV Per Share Growth
Net Asset Value and NAV per Share
(FY11 to Q1FY23)
NAV: 3% decrease this quarter. 301% increase since Saratoga took over management.
NAV/Share: 2% decrease this quarter. Unchanged year-over-year. 31% increase since
FY17 with increases 17 of the last 20 quarters.
(in millions)
$355.8
$30
$342.6
$345.2
$29
$330
$324.1
$29.17
$29.33
$304.3
$320.3
$28.69
$304.2
$28.97
$28
$298.2$299.9
$28.70
$282.2
$281.6
$280
$27.13
$27
$26.68
$27.25
$26.84
$26
$230
$26.19
$224.3
$180.9$186.8
$25.30
$25.11
$25
$24.94
$180
$24
$24.06
$24.47
$143.7
$23.62
$23
$22.72
$125.1$127.3
$130
$122.6
$22.96
$107.0$113.0
$22
$97.0
$21.08
$22.70
$22.06
$86.0
$21.97
$80
$21
Net Asset Value
NAV per Share
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Saratoga Investment Corporation published this content on 06 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2022 20:13:06 UTC.