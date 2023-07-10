Fair value of $1,084m at Q1 FY24 is less than 1% below cost, with core non-CLO BDC portfolio 1.3% above cost

Fair value of AUM increased 21% year-over-year and increased 11% since last quarter.

96.5% of our SAR loan investments hold our highest internal rating, same as last quarter; one investment on non- accrual at year-end (0.9% of fair value/1.5% of cost)*

* Excludes our investment in our CLO and our equity positions

