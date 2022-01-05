Saratoga Investment : Q3 2022 SARATOGA EARNINGS PRESENTATION
Saratoga Investment Corp.
Fiscal Third Quarter 2022 Shareholder Presentation
January 6, 2022
Continued Growth and Outperformance in Q3
Fiscal Third Quarter 2022 Highlights:
Continued high quality portfolio and strong performance
Investment quality remains strong
95.0% of loan investments with highest internal rating and zero non-accruals
Return on equity of 14.6% for LTM and 10.0% for Q3, net of realized loss on extinguishment
Net realized and unrealized gains of $3.9 million in Q3
Gross Unlevered IRR of 11.9% on total unrealized portfolio as of November 30, 2021
Fair value of $661.8 million is 2.9% above total cost of portfolio
Gross Unlevered IRR of 16.4% on $753.1 million of total realizations
Consistent strong long-term originations contribute to growing assets under management
AUM up 21% since year-end and up 19% since last year with originations of $58.6 million in Q3, offset by $66.4 million repayments
Base of liquidity and capital remains strong
Quarter-endliquidity allows growth of AUM by 39% and is mostly long-term
$144.1 million is cash, with almost $120 million net deployments since quarter-end fully accretive to earnings
New $50m credit facility with Encina Lender Finance reducing cost of capital by 100 bps
Increased dividend by $0.01, or 2%, to $0.53 per share for the quarter ended November 30, 2021, payable on January 19, 2022
Key performance indicators for Q3
Adjusted NII of $6.1 million, Adjusted NII per share of 53c, LTM ROE of 14.6% and NAV per share of $29.17
NAV per share is up 1.0%, or $0.20, to highest level yet
NAV per share has increased 16 of the past 18 quarters
2
Continued Asset Growth and Strong Credit Quality
Asset Base Expansion Trend
Overall Credit Quality Remains Strong
$700 $600 $500 $400 $300 $200 $100
$0
$662
$554
$486
$402
$343
$284
$293
$241
$206
$155
$80
$95
Investments at Fair Value ($ million)
100%
98.6%
99.0%
93.3%
95.0%
80%
96.8%
94.1%
60%
98.3%
94.2%
40%
82.4%
90.5%
64.3%
20%
0%
Performing Underperforming Expected Loss of Principal
Fair value of AUM increased 21%
95% of our SAR loan
year-over-year and 19% since
investments hold our highest
year-end
internal rating, up from 93%
last quarter; zero non-accruals
Fair value of $662m at Q3 FY22 is
at quarter-end*
3% above cost
* Excludes our investment in our CLO and our equity positions
3
Q3 FY22: Strong Financial Foundation and Momentum
Key Performance Metrics for the Fiscal Quarter
For the quarter ended
Nov 30, 2020
Aug 31, 2021
Nov 30, 2021
and as of
($ in millions except per share)
Net investment income
$4,471
$6,393
$5,197
Adjusted net investment income*
$5,531
$7,003
$6,091
Net investment income per share
$0.40
$0.57
$0.45
Adjusted net investment income per share*
$0.50
$0.63
$0.53
Net investment income yield
6.0%
7.9%
6.2%
Adjusted net investment income yield*
7.4%
8.7%
7.3%
Return on Equity - Last Twelve Months
11.0%
14.4%
14.6%
Fair value of investment portfolio
$546.9
$666.1
$661.8
Total net assets
$299.9
$324.1
$342.6
Investments in new/existing portfolio
$51.3
$116.0
$58.6
companies
Loan Investments held in "Performing" credit
92.8%
93.2%
95.0%
ratings
*Adjusted for accrued capital gains incentive fee expense and interest expense on 2025 Notes during call period, reconciliation to GAAP net investment income, net investment
income per share and net investment income yield included in our fiscal third quarter 2022
4 earnings release.
$10,000
$0
$10,000
$0
$0.70 $0.00 $0.70
$0.00
13%
0%
13%
0%
20%
0%
$1,000
$0
$400 $300 $200
$200
$0
100%
95%
90%
Long-Term Accretive NAV and NAV Per Share Growth
Net Asset Value and NAV per Share
(FY11 to Q3 FY22)
NAV: 6% increase this quarter and 13% increase from year-end and pre-COVID levels.
298% increase since Saratoga took over management.
(in millions)
NAV/Share: 1% increase this quarter and 7% increase from year-end and pre-COVID
levels. 34% increase since FY18 with increases 16 of the last 18 quarters.
$342.6
$30
$330
$320.3
$324.1
$29
$304.3
$299.9
$304.2
$29.17
$298.2
$28.97
$280
$282.2
$281.6
$28.70
$28
$27.13
$26.68
$27.25
$27
$224.3
$26.84
$230
$26
$26.19
$180.9
$186.8
$25.30
$25.11
$25
$180
$24.94
$24.47
$24
$24.06
$143.7
$23.62
$23
$130
$22.72
$122.6
$125.1
$127.3
$113.0
$22.96
$107.0
$22
$97.0
$21.08
$22.70
$22.06
$21.97
$86.0
$80
$21
Net Asset Value
NAV per Share
