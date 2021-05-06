Saratoga Investment : 2021 Annual Report 05/06/2021 | 08:05am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 Form 10-K ANNUAL REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the fiscal year ended February 28, 2021

TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the transition period from __________ to __________



Commission File No. 814-00732 SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Maryland 20-8700615 (State or other jurisdiction of (I.R.S. Employer incorporation or organization) Identification Number) 535 Madison Avenue New York, New York 10022 (Address of principal executive offices) (212) 906-7800 (Registrant's telephone number, including area code) Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered Common Stock, par value $0.001 per share SAR The New York Stock Exchange 6.25% Notes due 2025 SAF The New York Stock Exchange 7.25% Notes due 2025 SAK The New York Stock Exchange Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(g) of the Act: None Indicate by check mark if the registrant is a well-known seasoned issuer, as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act. Yes ☐ No ☒ Indicate by check mark if the registrant is not required to file reports pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Act. Yes ☐ No ☒ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days: Yes ☒ No ☐ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§ 232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). Yes ☐ No ☐ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer", "smaller reporting company" and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act. Large accelerated filer ☐ Accelerated filer ☐ Non-accelerated filer ☒ Smaller reporting company ☐ Emerging growth company ☐ If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has filed a report on and attestation to its management's assessment of the effectiveness of its internal control over financial reporting under Section 404(b) of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act (15 U.S.C. 7262(b)) by the registered public accounting firm that prepared or issued its audit report. ☐ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). Yes ☐ No ☒ The aggregate market value of the voting and non-voting common stock held by non-affiliates of the registrant as of August 31, 2020 was approximately $154.8 million based upon a closing price of $17.14 reported for such date by the New York Stock Exchange. The number of outstanding common shares of the registrant as of May 5, 2021 was 11,199,995. DOCUMENTS INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE None. NOTE ABOUT REFERENCES In this Annual Report on Form 10-K (the "Annual Report"), the "Company," "we," "us" and "our" refer to Saratoga Investment Corp. and its wholly- owned subsidiaries, Saratoga Investment Funding LLC, Saratoga Investment Corp. SBIC LP and Saratoga Investment Corp. SBIC II LP, unless the context otherwise requires. We refer to Saratoga Investment Advisors, LLC, our investment adviser, as "Saratoga Investment Advisors," the "Investment Adviser" or the "Manager." NOTE ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS Some of the statements in this Annual Report constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "project," "should," "will" and "would" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. We have based the forward-looking statements included in this annual report on Form 10-K on information available to us on the date of this annual report on Form 10-K, and we assume no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in our forward-looking statements, and future results could differ materially from historical performance. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements occurring after the date of this Annual Report, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by law or SEC rule or regulation. You are advised to consult any additional disclosures that we may make directly to you or through reports that we in the future may file with the SEC, including annual reports on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements contained in this Annual Report involve risks and uncertainties, including statements as to: our future operating results and the impact of the coronavirus ("COVID-19") pandemic thereon;

("COVID-19") pandemic thereon; the introduction, withdrawal, success and timing of business initiatives and strategies;

changes in political, economic or industry conditions, the interest rate environment or financial and capital markets, which could result in changes in the value of our assets;

pandemics or other serious public health events, such as the recent global outbreak of COVID-19;

COVID-19; the relative and absolute investment performance and operations of our Investment Manager;

the impact of increased competition;

our ability to turn potential investment opportunities into transactions and thereafter into completed and successful investments;

the unfavorable resolution of any future legal proceedings;

our business prospects and the prospects of our portfolio companies, including our and their ability to achieve our respective objectives as a result of the current COVID-19 pandemic;

COVID-19 pandemic; the impact of investments that we expect to make and future acquisitions and divestitures;

our contractual arrangements and relationships with third parties;

the dependence of our future success on the general economy and its impact on the industries in which we invest and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic thereon;

COVID-19 pandemic thereon; the ability of our portfolio companies to achieve their objectives;

our expected financings and investments; our regulatory structure and tax status, including our ability to operate as a business development company ("BDC"), or to operate our small business investment company ("SBIC") subsidiaries, and to continue to qualify to be taxed as a regulated investment company ("RIC");

the adequacy of our cash resources and working capital;

the timing of cash flows, if any, from the operations of our portfolio companies and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic thereon;

COVID-19 pandemic thereon; the impact of interest rate volatility on our results, particularly because we use leverage as part of our investment strategy;

the impact of legislative and regulatory actions and reforms and regulatory, supervisory or enforcement actions of government agencies relating to us or our Manager;

the impact of changes to tax legislation and, generally, our tax position;

our ability to access capital and any future financings by us;

the ability of our Manager to attract and retain highly talented professionals; and

the ability of our Manager to locate suitable investments for us and to monitor and effectively administer our investments and the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic thereon. Although we believe that the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of those assumptions could prove to be inaccurate, and as a result, the forward-looking statements based on those assumptions also could be inaccurate. Important assumptions include our ability to originate new loans and investments, borrowing costs and levels of profitability and the availability of additional capital. In light of these and other uncertainties, the inclusion of a projection or forward-looking statement in this annual report on Form 10-K should not be regarded as a representation by us that our plans and objectives will be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include those described in "Risk Factors" in this annual report on Form 10-K under Part 1A. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this annual report on Form 10-K. PART I Item 1. Business 1 Item 1A. Risk Factors 26 Item 1B. Unresolved Staff Comments 58 Item 2. Properties 58 Item 3. Legal Proceedings 58 Item 4. Mine Safety Disclosures 58 PART II Item 5. Market for Registrant's Common Equity, Related Stockholder Matters and Issuer Purchase of Equity Securities 59 Item 6. Selected Consolidated Financial Data 72 Item 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations 75 Item 7A. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk 113 Item 8. Consolidated Financial Statements and Supplementary Data 114 Item 9. Changes in and Disagreements with Accountants on Accounting and Financial Disclosure 114 Item 9A. Controls and Procedures 114 Item 9B. Other Information 114 PART III Item 10. Directors, Executive Officers and Corporate Governance 115 Item 11. Executive Compensation 117 Item 12. Security Ownership of Certain Beneficial Owners and Management and Related Stockholder Matters 118 Item 13. Certain Relationships and Related Transactions, and Director Independence 119 Item 14. Principal Accounting Fees and Services 120 PART IV Item 15. Exhibits, Consolidated Financial Statement Schedules 121 Item 16. Form 10-K Summary 124 Signatures 125 i PART I ITEM 1. BUSINESS General We are a specialty finance company that provides customized financing solutions to U.S middle-market businesses. We primarily invest in senior and unitranche leveraged loans and mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, equity issued by private U.S. middle-market companies, which we define as companies having annual earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") of between $2 million and $50 million, both through direct lending and through participation in loan syndicates. Our investment objective is to create attractive risk-adjusted returns by generating current income and long-term capital appreciation from our investments. Our investments generally provide financing for change of ownership transactions, strategic acquisitions, recapitalizations and growth initiatives in partnership with business owners, management teams and financial sponsors. Our investment activities are externally managed and advised by Saratoga Investment Advisors, LLC, a New York-based investment firm affiliated with Saratoga Partners, a middle market private equity investment firm. Our portfolio is comprised primarily of investments in leveraged loans issued by middle market companies. Leveraged loans are generally senior debt instruments that rank ahead of subordinated debt with below investment grade or "junk" ratings or, if not rated, would be rated below investment grade or "junk" and, as a result, carry a higher risk of default. Leveraged loans also have the benefit of security interests on the assets of the portfolio company, which may rank ahead of, or be junior to, other security interests. Term loans are loans that do not allow the borrowers to repay all or a portion of the loans prior to maturity and then re-borrow such repaid amounts under the loan again. We also invest in mezzanine debt and make equity investments in middle market companies. Mezzanine debt is typically unsecured and subordinated to senior debt of the portfolio company. While our primary focus is to generate current income and capital appreciation from our debt and equity investments in middle market companies, we may invest up to 30.0% of our portfolio in opportunistic investments in order to seek to enhance returns to stockholders. Such investments may include investments in distressed debt, including securities of companies in bankruptcy, foreign debt, private equity, securities of public companies that are not thinly traded and structured finance vehicles such as collateralized loan obligation funds. Although we have no current intention to do so, to the extent we invest in private equity funds, we will limit our investments in entities that are excluded from the definition of "investment company" under Section 3(c)(1) or Section 3(c)(7) of Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended ("1940 Act"), which includes private equity funds, to no more than 15% of its net assets. As of February 28, 2021, we had total assets of $592.2 million and investments in 40 portfolio companies, including an investment in the subordinated notes of one collateralized loan obligation fund, Saratoga Investment Corp. CLO 2013-1, Ltd. ("Saratoga CLO"), which had a fair value of $31.4 million as of February 28, 2021 and investments in the Class F-R-3 Notes which as of February 28, 2021 had a fair value of $18.3 million. The overall portfolio composition as of February 28, 2021 consisted of 79.5% of first lien term loans, 4.4% of second lien term loans, 0.4% of unsecured term loans, 9.0% of structured finance securities and 6.7% of equity interests. As of February 28, 2021, the weighted average yield on all of our investments, including our investment in the subordinated notes of Saratoga CLO and Class F-R-3 Notes was approximately 9.1%. The weighted average yield of our investments is not the same as a return on investment for our stockholders and, among other things, is calculated before the payment of our fees and expenses. As of February 28, 2021, our total return based on market value was 7.63% and our total return based on net asset value per share was 7.42%. As of February 29, 2020, our total return based on market value was 9.28% and our total return based on net asset value was 26.22%. Total return based on market value is the change in the ending market value of the Company's common stock plus dividends distributed during the period assuming participation in the Company's dividend reinvestment plan divided by the beginning market value of the Company's common stock. Total return based on NAV is the change in ending NAV per share plus dividends distributed per share paid during the period assuming participation in the Company's dividend reinvestment plan divided by the beginning NAV per share. While total return based on NAV and total return based on market value reflect fund expenses, they do not reflect any sales load that may be paid by investors. As of February 28, 2021, approximately 100.0% of our first lien debt investments were fully collateralized in the sense that the portfolio companies in which we held such investments had an enterprise value or our investment had an asset coverage equal to or greater than the principal amount of the related debt investment. The Company uses enterprise value to assess the level of collateralization of its portfolio companies. The enterprise value of a portfolio company is determined by analyzing various factors, including EBITDA, cash flows from operations less capital expenditures and other pertinent factors, such as recent offers to purchase a portfolio company's securities or other liquidation events. As a result, while we consider a portfolio company to be collateralized if its enterprise value exceeds the amount of our loan, we do not hold tangible assets as collateral in our portfolio companies that we would obtain in the event of a default. Our investment in the subordinated notes of Saratoga CLO represents a first loss position in a portfolio that, at February 28, 2021, was composed of $603.7 million in aggregate principal amount of predominantly senior secured first lien term loans. A first loss position means that we will suffer the first economic losses if losses are incurred on loans held by the Saratoga CLO. As a result, this investment is subject to unique risks. See Part I. Item 1A. "Risk Factors-Our investment in Saratoga CLO constitutes a leveraged investment in a portfolio of predominantly senior secured first lien term loans and is subject to additional risks and volatility." 1 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Saratoga Investment Corporation published this content on 06 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2021 12:04:03 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP. 08:05a SARATOGA INVESTMENT : 2021 Annual Report PU 05/05 SARATOGA INVESTMENT : Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot AQ 05/05 SARATOGA INVESTMENT : Earnings Flash (SAR) SARATOGA INVESTMENT Reports Q4 EPS $.. MT 05/05 SARATOGA INVESTMENT : Q4 2021 Saratoga Earnings Presentation PU 05/05 SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fina.. AQ 05/05 Saratoga Investment Corp. Announces Fiscal Year-End and Fourth Quarter 2021 F.. GL 05/05 SARATOGA INVESTMENT : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITI.. AQ 04/22 SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP. TO REPORT : 00 p.m. ET GL 04/08 Saratoga Investment Corp. to Report Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 202.. GL 04/07 SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP. : Ex-dividend day for FA