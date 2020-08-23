Log in
SARAWAK PLANTATION

(SWKPLNT)
Dealings In Listed Securities (Chapter 14 Of Listing Requirements) : Dealings Outside Closed Period

08/23/2020 | 11:09pm EDT
Type Announcement
Subject DEALINGS IN LISTED SECURITIES (CHAPTER 14 OF LISTING REQUIREMENTS)
DEALINGS OUTSIDE CLOSED PERIOD
Description

Notification of dealings in the securities of Sarawak Plantation Berhad by the Principal Officer

The Company wishes to announce that it had on 21 August 2020 received notification from Ms Koay Bee Eng, a Principal Officer of the Company, of her dealings in the securities of the Company. The details are as shown below:

This announcement is dated 21 August 2020.

Date of Transaction Opening Balance No. of Shares Acquired % of shares Acquired Price per Share Closing Balance
19 August 2020 123,000 12,000 0.004 RM1.75 135,000

Announcement Info

Company Name SARAWAK PLANTATION BERHAD
Stock Name SWKPLNT
Date Announced 21 Aug 2020
Category General Announcement for PLC
Reference Number GA1-21082020-00073

Disclaimer

Sarawak Plantation Bhd published this content on 21 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2020 03:08:08 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 409 M 97,8 M 97,8 M
Net income 2020 36,2 M 8,66 M 8,66 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 14,2x
Yield 2020 2,72%
Capitalization 513 M 123 M 123 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,26x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 2 256
Free-Float 10,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,93 MYR
Last Close Price 1,84 MYR
Spread / Highest target 5,43%
Spread / Average Target 4,89%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Abdul Hamed bin Sepawi Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Iswandi bin Ayub Chief Operating Officer
Bee Eng Koay Chief Financial Officer
Hasmawati binti Sapawi Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Ali bin Adai Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SARAWAK PLANTATION-12.38%123
SIME DARBY PLANTATION-6.06%8 432
IOI CORPORATION-3.47%6 690
AAK AB-4.69%4 896
FIRST RESOURCES LIMITED-31.58%1 499
GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD-38.30%1 341
