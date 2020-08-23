Type Announcement Subject DEALINGS IN LISTED SECURITIES (CHAPTER 14 OF LISTING REQUIREMENTS)

DEALINGS OUTSIDE CLOSED PERIOD Description Notification of dealings in the securities of Sarawak Plantation Berhad by the Principal Officer

The Company wishes to announce that it had on 21 August 2020 received notification from Ms Koay Bee Eng, a Principal Officer of the Company, of her dealings in the securities of the Company. The details are as shown below:

This announcement is dated 21 August 2020.

Date of Transaction Opening Balance No. of Shares Acquired % of shares Acquired Price per Share Closing Balance 19 August 2020 123,000 12,000 0.004 RM1.75 135,000

