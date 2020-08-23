|
Type
Announcement
Subject
DEALINGS IN LISTED SECURITIES (CHAPTER 14 OF LISTING REQUIREMENTS)
DEALINGS OUTSIDE CLOSED PERIOD
Description
Notification of dealings in the securities of Sarawak Plantation Berhad by the Principal Officer
The Company wishes to announce that it had on 21 August 2020 received notification from Ms Koay Bee Eng, a Principal Officer of the Company, of her dealings in the securities of the Company. The details are as shown below:
This announcement is dated 21 August 2020.
Date of Transaction
Opening Balance
No. of Shares Acquired
% of shares Acquired
Price per Share
Closing Balance
19 August 2020
123,000
12,000
0.004
RM1.75
135,000
Announcement Info
Company Name
SARAWAK PLANTATION BERHAD
Stock Name
SWKPLNT
Date Announced
21 Aug 2020
Category
General Announcement for PLC
Reference Number
GA1-21082020-00073
