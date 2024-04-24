Cover Rationale

emblematic logo.

The Company navigated

challenges with transparency, embraced sustainability and remained laser-focused on its strategic goals.

02 Corporate Profile

03 Corporate Information

04 Vision

05 Mission

06 Corporate Values

07 5 Years Financial Highlights

08 Corporate Structure

  1. Organisational Structure
  2. Board Of Directors

16 Conflict Of Interest

18 Key Management Personnel

21 Message To Our Shareholders

25 Management Review & Analysis By The Executive Director

39 Financial Review By

The Chief Financial Officer

45 Sustainability Statement

77 Audit Committee's Report

80 Corporate Governance Overview Statement

88 Statement On Risk Management And Internal Control

  1. Statement On Directors' Responsibility For Preparing The Annual Financial Statements
  2. Financial Statements

174 Analysis Of Shareholdings

178 Other Compliance Information

182 Top 10 Properties

  1. Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements
  2. Notice Of Annual General Meeting

189 Form Of Proxy

CORPORATE PROFILE

Sarawak Plantation Berhad ("SPB") was incorporated in Malaysia on 28 October 1997 as a private limited company under the name of Sarawak Plantation Sdn. Bhd. and commenced business in the same year. SPB was converted into a public company on 1 February 2000 and assumed its present name.

The Group is principally engaged in the cultivation and processing of oil palm into crude palm oil and palm kernel. Other businesses include seed production, cattle integration, laboratory services, marketing services and property investment.

SPB is one of the pioneer players in the oil palm industry in Sarawak. Currently the Group has a total land bank of 42,182 hectares ("ha"), with a total plantable area of 35,400 ha and 412 ha (planted 405 ha) under a joint venture development with a government statutory body.

The Group also owns and operates 2 palm oil mills with a total operating capacity of 140 metric tonne per hour ("mt/hour"), located at Niah and Mukah, respectively.

Details of the Group's business and operations are contained in the Management Review & Analysis by the Executive Director section of this Annual Report.

CORPORATE INFORMATION

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Executive Chairman

Datuk Amar Abdul Hamed bin Sepawi

Executive Director

Dato Wong Kuo Hea

Non-IndependentNon-Executive Director

Datu Hasmawati binti Sapawi

Independent Non-Executive Directors

Brigadier General Dato' Muhammad Daniel bin Abdullah (Retired)

Dato Chia Chu Fatt

Dato Awang Bemee bin Awang Ali Basah

Company Secretary

Trina Tan Yang Li (0666-KT032)

SSM Practicing Certificate No. 202008004432

Registered Office

8th Floor, Wisma NAIM, 2½ Mile, Rock Road, 93200 Kuching, Sarawak, Malaysia.

Tel: 6 082-233550 Fax: 6 082-233670

Email: spb@spbgroup.com.my

Business Office

Wisma SPB, Lot 1174, Block 9,

MCLD Miri Waterfront, Jalan Permaisuri, 98000 Miri, Sarawak, Malaysia.

Tel: 6 085-413814 Fax: 6 085-416192

Email: spb@spbgroup.com.my

Company Website

www.spbgroup.com.my

Share Registrar

TRICOR INVESTOR & ISSUING HOUSE SERVICES SDN. BHD.

Unit 32-01, Level 32, Tower A, Vertical Business Suite, Avenue 3, Bangsar South No.8,

Jalan Kerinchi, 59200 Kuala Lumpur.

Tel: 6 03-27839299 Fax: 6 03-27839222

Email: is.enquiry@my.tricorglobal.com

Auditors

KPMG PLT (LLP0010081-LCA & AF0758)

Level 2, Lee Onn Building,

Jalan Lapangan Terbang,

93250 Kuching, Sarawak, Malaysia.

Tel: 6 082-596200

Principal Bankers

AMBANK (M) BERHAD

No. 162, 164, 166 & 168,

1st Floor, Jalan Abell, 93100 Kuching P.O. Box 3240, 93762 Kuching, Sarawak, Malaysia.

Tel: 6 082-244791

CIMB BANK BERHAD

1st Floor, Lot 2691-2, Block 10 KLCD, 3rd Mile, Rock Road, 93200 Kuching, Sarawak, Malaysia. Tel: 6 082-419072

Stock Exchange Listing

MAIN MARKET OF BURSA MALAYSIA SECURITIES BERHAD

on 28 August 2007 Sector: Plantation Stock Code: 5135 Stock Name: SWKPLNT

Vision

TO BE A FULLY

INTEGRATED HIGH

PERFORMING

ENTERPRISE

WITH DIVERSIFIED

BUSINESSES

Mission

WE MAXIMISE

STAKEHOLDERS' VALUES THROUGH SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT BY ACTIVELY ENGAGING THE BEST BUSINESS PRACTICES

CORPORATE VALUES

INTEGRITY…

TRUSTWORTHY AND

ACCOUNTABLE

PROFESSIONALISM...

ETHICAL APPLICATION

OF KNOWLEDGE

EXCELLENCE &

RESULT ORIENTED...

ALWAYS BE DRIVEN TO

ACHIEVE RESULTS

BEYOND STAKEHOLDERS'

EXPECTATIONS

TEAM SPIRIT...

RESPECT AND SHARING

WE STAND BY HIGH MORAL VALUES AND PRINCIPLES, EMPHASISING TRANSPARENCY IN ALL OUR CONDUCT, BEING FAITHFUL AND HONEST, AND BEING ACCOUNTABLE AND TAKING FULL RESPONSIBILITY FOR OUR BUSINESS DECISIONS AND RESULTS.

WE STRESS ON ETHICAL CONDUCT IN THE DISCHARGE OF OUR DUTIES, ENSURING HIGH QUALITY SERVICE BOTH WITHIN AND OUTSIDE THE ORGANISATION.

WE ARE RESULT ORIENTED, SETTING HIGH PERFORMANCE STANDARDS FOR OURSELVES. WE FOCUS ON OUTCOMES AND ACHIEVEMENTS, DELIVERING SUPERIOR PERFORMANCE TO STAKEHOLDERS THROUGH SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT, HENCE BUILDING A SOCIALLY RESPONSIBLE ORGANISATION.

WE RESPECT EACH OTHER AND RECOGNISE CONTRIBUTIONS BY EACH INDIVIDUAL. WE ENCOURAGE EFFECTIVE WORKING RELATIONSHIPS VIA AN ENVIRONMENT WHICH ENCOURAGES MUTUAL SUPPORT AND CARE, CO-OPERATION AND SHARING OF KNOWLEDGE AND EXPERIENCE.

INNOVATIVE...

GROWING THROUGH CHANGE

AND MOVING AHEAD

WE ENCOURAGE CREATIVITY IN OUR BUSINESS

OF THE TIMES

TO PRODUCE SIGNIFICANT ORGANISATIONAL

IMPROVEMENTS, WE WELCOME NEW IDEAS AND BELIEVE

IN BEING FORWARD LOOKING IN OUR BUSINESS.

5 YEARS FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Year

2023

2022

2021

2020

2019

Revenue (RM'000)

570,677

710,912

790,524

465,750

347,528

Profit before tax (RM'000)

87,443

134,213

168,391

83,055

28,409

Profit attributable to owners

of the Company (RM'000)

64,443

96,713

127,826

61,421

20,918

Total assets (RM'000)

954,664

950,677

974,683

878,007

833,996

Net assets (RM'000)

748,541

712,002

671,095

585,124

552,033

Total equity attributable

to owners of the

748,541

712,002

671,095

585,124

552,033

Company (RM'000)

Total number of shares ('000)

280,000

280,000

280,000

280,000

280,000

Net assets per share (RM)

2.68

2.55

2.40

2.09

1.97

Basic earnings per share (sen)

23.1

34.7

45.8

22.0

7.5

Dividend per share (sen)

10.0

15.0

20.0

10.0

5.0

Gearing (%)

1

2

10

18

22

CORPORATE STRUCTURE

Investment Holding

100%

100%

100%

SARAWAK PLANTATION AGRICULTURE DEVELOPMENT SDN BHD

Cultivation of oil palm and processing of fresh fruit bunches

SARAWAK PLANTATION PROPERTY HOLDING SDN BHD

Property investment

TELLIANA OIL PALM SDN BHD

(Inactive)

100%

70%

60%

SARAWAK PLANTATION SERVICES SDN BHD

Provision of management,

marketing, agronomic and consultancy services

SPB PPES KARABUNGAN PLANTATION SDN BHD

Cultivation of oil palm

SPB PELITA SUAI

SDN BHD

(Inactive)

