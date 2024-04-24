CORPORATE PROFILE

Sarawak Plantation Berhad ("SPB") was incorporated in Malaysia on 28 October 1997 as a private limited company under the name of Sarawak Plantation Sdn. Bhd. and commenced business in the same year. SPB was converted into a public company on 1 February 2000 and assumed its present name.

The Group is principally engaged in the cultivation and processing of oil palm into crude palm oil and palm kernel. Other businesses include seed production, cattle integration, laboratory services, marketing services and property investment.

SPB is one of the pioneer players in the oil palm industry in Sarawak. Currently the Group has a total land bank of 42,182 hectares ("ha"), with a total plantable area of 35,400 ha and 412 ha (planted 405 ha) under a joint venture development with a government statutory body.

The Group also owns and operates 2 palm oil mills with a total operating capacity of 140 metric tonne per hour ("mt/hour"), located at Niah and Mukah, respectively.

Details of the Group's business and operations are contained in the Management Review & Analysis by the Executive Director section of this Annual Report.