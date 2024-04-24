Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad takes no responsibility for the contents of this Circular and the Share Buy Back Statement, makes no representations as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaims any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this Circular and the Share Buy Back Statement.

Except where the context otherwise requires, the following definitions shall apply throughout this Circular.

Any reference to any enactment is a reference to that enactment as for the time being amended or re-enacted. Any word defined under the Act and used in this Circular shall have the meaning assigned to it under the Act.

Words importing the singular shall, where applicable, include the plural and vice versa and words importing the masculine gender shall, where applicable, include the feminine and neuter gender. Words importing persons include

The purpose of this Circular is to provide the shareholders with the details, financial effects and rationale relating to this proposal which will be tabled as an ordinary resolution at the forthcoming AGM.

On 20 March 2024, an announcement was made to Bursa Malaysia that SPB intends to seek its shareholders' approval on the proposed shareholders' mandate for SPB to enter into RRPT of a revenue or trading nature at the forthcoming AGM.

The listed issuer immediately announces to the Exchange when the actual value of a RRPT entered into by the listed issuer exceeds the estimated value of the RRPT disclosed in the circular by 10% or more and must include the information as may be prescribed by the Exchange in its announcement.

In a meeting to obtain the shareholders' mandate, the interested director, interested major shareholder or interested person connected with a director or major shareholder and where it involves the interest of an interested person connected with a director or major shareholder, such director or major shareholder must not vote on the resolution to approve the transactions. An interested director or interested major shareholder must ensure that persons connected with him abstain from voting on the resolution approving the transactions; and

The listed issuer's circular to shareholders for the shareholders' mandate includes information as may be prescribed by the Exchange. The draft circular must be submitted to the Exchange together with a checklist showing compliance with such information;

The shareholders' mandate is subject to annual renewal and disclosure is made in the Annual Report of the aggregate value of transactions conducted pursuant to the shareholders' mandate during the financial year where the aggregate value is equal to or more than the threshold prescribed under Paragraph 10.09(1);

The transactions are in the ordinary course of business and are on terms not more favourable to the related party than those generally available to the public;

The consideration, value of assets, capital outlay or costs of the RRPT is RM1 million or more; or

A disclosure of the aggregate value of the RRPT conducted pursuant to the shareholders' mandate shall be made in the Annual Report, including a breakdown of the aggregate value of the RRPT made during the financial year where:

The expiration of the period within which the next AGM after the date is required to be held pursuant to Section 340(2) of the Act but shall not extend to such extension as may be allowed pursuant to Section 340(4) of the Act; or

The conclusion of the next AGM of the Company following the general meeting at which the shareholders' mandate was passed, at which it will lapse, unless by a resolution passed at the meeting, the authority is renewed;

Reports on RRPT and situations that may give rise to conflict of interest situations are compiled and submitted to the Board Audit Committee for its review on a quarterly basis.

In the event that the quotation or comparative pricing from unrelated parties cannot be obtained, the transaction price will be based on the current market price / rates that are agreed under similar commercial terms for transactions with third parties, business practices and policies on terms which are generally in line with the industry's standard and ensure that the RRPT is not detrimental to SPB or its Group of Companies.

At least 2 other contemporaneous transactions with unrelated third parties for similar products / services and / or quantities will be used as comparison, wherever possible, to determine whether the price and terms offered to / by the related parties are fair and reasonable and comparable to those offered to / by other unrelated parties for the same or substantially similar type of products / services and / or quantities;

Where sales or purchases are concerned, the contracted rates are based on the best competitive rate quoted that complies with all the specifications and shall remain so throughout the period of the contract unless varied by the parties in writing;

Where provision of services are concerned, the contracted rates are based on the best competitive rate quoted that complies with all the specifications and shall remain so throughout the period of the contract unless varied by the parties in writing;

SPB has in place a system of internal control which reviews procedures and guidelines and which must be strictly adhered to. This will ensure that transactions with mandated related parties are made on generally acceptable commercial terms not more favourable to the mandated related parties, they are at arm's length basis and are not prejudicial to the interest of the minority shareholders.

2.9 Statement by the Board Audit Committee

The members of the Board Audit Committee are as follows:

Name of Members Designation Directorship Dato Chia Chu Fatt Chairman Independent Non Executive Director BG Dato' Muhammad Daniel bin Member Independent Non Executive Director Abdullah (Retired) Dato Awang Bemee bin Member Independent Non Executive Director Awang Ali Basah

The Audit Committee reviews the procedures as outlined above annually or as and when deemed necessary and is of the opinion that the Group has in place adequate procedures and processes to monitor, tract and identify RRPT in a timely and orderly manner, are sufficient to ensure that RRPT are not more favourable to the mandated related party than those generally available to the public and are not to the detriment of the minority shareholders.

3. RATIONALE

As the RRPT entered into with the mandated related parties are made on generally acceptable commercial terms not more favourable to the mandated related parties, they are at arm's length and are not prejudicial to the interests of the minority shareholders, it will enhance the business operations of SPB and its Group of Companies. These relationships are forged based on high standards of integrity and intended to propel SPB and its Group of Companies to greater productivity and efficiency.

The Proposed Shareholders' Mandate will also be advantageous to SPB and its Group of Companies because it will enable SPB and its Group of Companies to enter into transactions described in Section 2.5 above in a timely fashion and eliminates the necessity for SPB on each occasion, pursuant to the financial limits imposed under Paragraph 10.08 of the Listing Requirements, to seek the shareholders' approval as and when potential transactions with related parties arise. In this manner, administrative time, inconvenience and costs associated with the convening of such meetings can be substantially reduced yet the corporate objectives of the Group are not adversely affected.

4. FINANCIAL EFFECTS OF THE PROPOSED SHAREHOLDERS' MANDATE

The Proposed Shareholders' Mandate will have no effect on the Issued and Paid Up Share Capital of SPB and is not expected to have any material effect on the net assets of SPB.

5. DIRECTORS' AND MAJOR SHAREHOLDERS' INTEREST IN THE PROPOSED SHAREHOLDERS' MANDATE

The Directors and / or Major Shareholders and the Persons Connected, as named below, are interested in the Proposed Shareholders' Mandate as they are also directors / major shareholders of the companies stated in Appendix 1 to this Circular to Shareholders.

These Directors have and will continue to abstain from all board deliberations and voting pertaining to the Proposed Shareholders' Mandate and together with the Major Shareholders and Persons Connected will not vote in respect of their direct or indirect interests on the resolutions approving the RRPT at the AGM. They have undertaken to ensure that the Persons Connected with them shall abstain from voting on the resolution approving the transaction at the AGM.

