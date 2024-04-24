CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT STOCK CODE : 5135 COMPANY NAME : SARAWAK PLANTATION BERHAD FINANCIAL YEAR : December 31, 2023 OUTLINE: SECTION A - DISCLOSURE ON MALAYSIAN CODE ON CORPORATE GOVERNANCE Disclosures in this section are pursuant to Paragraph 15.25 of Bursa Malaysia Listing Requirements. SECTION B - DISCLOSURES ON CORPORATE GOVERNANCE PRACTICES PERSUANT CORPORATE GOVERNANCE GUIDELINES ISSUED BY BANK NEGARA MALAYSIA Disclosures in this section are pursuant to Appendix 4 (Corporate Governance Disclosures) of the Corporate Governance Guidelines issued by Bank Negara Malaysia. This section is only applicable for financial institutions or any other institutions that are listed on the Exchange that are required to comply with the above Guidelines.

SECTION A - DISCLOSURE ON MALAYSIAN CODE ON CORPORATE GOVERNANCE Disclosures in this section are pursuant to Paragraph 15.25 of Bursa Malaysia Listing Requirements. Intended Outcome Every company is headed by a board, which assumes responsibility for the company's leadership and is collectively responsible for meeting the objectives and goals of the company. Practice 1.1 The board should set the company's strategic aims, ensure that the necessary resources are in place for the company to meet its objectives and review management performance. The board should set the company's values and standards, and ensure that its obligations to its shareholders and other stakeholders are understood and met. Application : Applied Explanation on : The Board sets the vision and the strategies of the Company, placing application of the great emphasis on enhancing shareholders' value and investors' practice confidence whilst maintaining a high standard of integrity. The Board also sets the framework for which the Company shall operate, in particular, the areas of anti corruption, conflict of interests, related party transactions, governance, sustainability, internal control, risk management, succession planning, business and investment strategies. The Board puts together its diverse expertise and experience to render direction and guidance to the Company. Its diverse expertise and experience also help to effectively monitor implementation of the visions and strategies which have been set and to bring them to reality. Key areas reserved for the Board's approval include the annual budget, dividend declaration, capital expenditure beyond a certain limit, acquisitions/disposals of properties/materials of substantial value, appointment of consultants for specific assignments and changes to the management and control structure within the Company. The full details of the roles and responsibilities of the Board of Directors are captured in the Board Charter which is published on the Company's website.

Practice 1.2 A Chairman of the board who is responsible for instilling good corporate governance practices, leadership and effectiveness of the board is appointed. Application : Applied Explanation on : The Company is helmed by our Executive Chairman, Datuk Amar Abdul application of the Hamed bin Sepawi, who believes that integrity and commitment are key practice components of good corporate governance practice. Working with the Executive Director / CEO and the Company Secretary, he ensures that all relevant issues are on the Agenda and are presented to the Board for deliberation. At Board Meetings, the Executive Chairman leads discussions, encourages active participation and allows dissenting opinions to be aired from both the Directors and Management representatives who are invited to attend Board Meetings. The Executive Chairman is also at the forefront of presenting the Company's cause to the government, the authorities, institutional or potential investors and the person in charge of sustainability matters. He represents the Board to the shareholders and is the spokesperson at the Annual General Meetings of the Company. At such meetings, he provides support to the Executive Director / CEO who reports to the shareholders on matters involving operation.

Practice 1.3 The positions of Chairman and CEO are held by different individuals. Application : Applied Explanation on : For the financial year ended 31 December 2023, the Executive application of the Chairman continues to lead the Board in its collective oversight of practice management, day to day corporate relations and public affairs and the setting of policies and strategies of the Company. On the other hand, the day to day running of the operation of the Company is in the hands of the Executive Director / CEO, Dato Wong Kuo Hea. Physical visits to the estates and other operating units are now the norm. However virtual and hybrid meetings continue to be a common feature wherein the Executive Director / CEO meets with the Management and staff on short notice to address urgent matters that arise.

Practice 1.4 The Chairman of the board should not be a member of the Audit Committee, Nomination Committee or Remuneration Committee Note: If the board Chairman is not a member of any of these specified committees, but the board allows the Chairman to participate in any or all of these committees' meetings, by way of invitation, then the status of this practice should be a 'Departure'. Application : Applied Explanation on : The Chairman of the Board is not a member of the Audit Committee, application of the Nomination Committee or the Remuneration Committee. practice

Practice 1.5 The board is supported by a suitably qualified and competent Company Secretary to provide sound governance advice, ensure adherence to rules and procedures, and advocate adoption of corporate governance best practices. Application : Applied Explanation on : The Board of Directors, as a whole or as individuals, has direct access to application of the advice and the dedicated support services of the Company Secretary in practice ensuring effective discharge of its roles and responsibilities. The Company Secretary also provides the Board with guidance on matters relating to good corporate governance practices, eg. disclosures, accountability and transparency. The Company Secretary attends all Board Meetings. She ensures that the meetings are properly convened and that proceedings and deliberations are accurately minuted. She subsequently communicates pertinent decisions to the Management for appropriate actions to be taken. The Board of Directors is updated on the follow up actions / status of implementation of its decisions through the board papers which are compiled by the Company Secretary. The Company Secretary also updates the Board of Directors on the latest amendments to legislation and corporate announcements released by Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad (Bursa Securities) and how these amendments impact the Company. Notification will be sent to the Directors by the Company Secretary when there are impending restrictions in dealing with the securities of the Company at least 1 month prior to the announcement of the quarterly results. The Board is satisfied with the performance and support rendered by the Company Secretary.

Practice 1.6 Directors receive meeting materials, which are complete and accurate within a reasonable period prior to the meeting. Upon conclusion of the meeting, the minutes are circulated in a timely manner. Application : Applied Explanation on : All Directors are supplied with ample information through board papers application of the and have free access to the Management and all other staff at all times practice to inquire or request for further information. These papers are circulated to the Directors at least 1 week before the date of the Board and Board Committee Meetings. At Board and Board Committee Meetings, the Directors actively engage with the Management to review and discuss financial and operational information and progress reports relating to the crucial aspects of the operation. Draft minutes of the Board and Board Committee Meetings are circulated to the Directors for comments on the same day after conclusion of the said Board or Board Committee Meetings.