CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT

STOCK CODE

:

5135

COMPANY NAME

:

SARAWAK PLANTATION BERHAD

FINANCIAL YEAR

:

December 31, 2023

OUTLINE:

SECTION A - DISCLOSURE ON MALAYSIAN CODE ON CORPORATE GOVERNANCE Disclosures in this section are pursuant to Paragraph 15.25 of Bursa Malaysia Listing Requirements.

SECTION B - DISCLOSURES ON CORPORATE GOVERNANCE PRACTICES PERSUANT CORPORATE GOVERNANCE GUIDELINES ISSUED BY BANK NEGARA MALAYSIA

Disclosures in this section are pursuant to Appendix 4 (Corporate Governance Disclosures) of the Corporate Governance Guidelines issued by Bank Negara Malaysia. This section is only applicable for financial institutions or any other institutions that are listed on the Exchange that are required to comply with the above Guidelines.

SECTION A - DISCLOSURE ON MALAYSIAN CODE ON CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

Disclosures in this section are pursuant to Paragraph 15.25 of Bursa Malaysia Listing Requirements.

Intended Outcome

Every company is headed by a board, which assumes responsibility for the company's leadership and is collectively responsible for meeting the objectives and goals of the company.

Practice 1.1

The board should set the company's strategic aims, ensure that the necessary resources are in place for the company to meet its objectives and review management performance. The board should set the company's values and standards, and ensure that its obligations to its shareholders and other stakeholders are understood and met.

Application

: Applied

Explanation on

: The Board sets the vision and the strategies of the Company, placing

application of the

great emphasis on enhancing shareholders' value and investors'

practice

confidence whilst maintaining a high standard of integrity. The Board

also sets the framework for which the Company shall operate, in

particular, the areas of anti corruption, conflict of interests, related

party transactions, governance, sustainability, internal control, risk

management, succession planning, business and investment strategies.

The Board puts together its diverse expertise and experience to render

direction and guidance to the Company. Its diverse expertise and

experience also help to effectively monitor implementation of the

visions and strategies which have been set and to bring them to reality.

Key areas reserved for the Board's approval include the annual budget,

dividend declaration, capital expenditure beyond a certain limit,

acquisitions/disposals of properties/materials of substantial value,

appointment of consultants for specific assignments and changes to the

management and control structure within the Company.

The full details of the roles and responsibilities of the Board of Directors

are captured in the Board Charter which is published on the Company's

website.

Explanation for

:

departure

Large companies are required to complete the columns below. Non-large companies are encouraged to complete the columns below.

Measure:

Timeframe:

Intended Outcome

Every company is headed by a board, which assumes responsibility for the company's leadership and is collectively responsible for meeting the objectives and goals of the company.

Practice 1.2

A Chairman of the board who is responsible for instilling good corporate governance practices, leadership and effectiveness of the board is appointed.

Application

: Applied

Explanation on

: The Company is helmed by our Executive Chairman, Datuk Amar Abdul

application of the

Hamed bin Sepawi, who believes that integrity and commitment are key

practice

components of good corporate governance practice.

Working with the Executive Director / CEO and the Company Secretary,

he ensures that all relevant issues are on the Agenda and are presented

to the Board for deliberation. At Board Meetings, the Executive

Chairman leads discussions, encourages active participation and allows

dissenting opinions to be aired from both the Directors and

Management representatives who are invited to attend Board

Meetings.

The Executive Chairman is also at the forefront of presenting the

Company's cause to the government, the authorities, institutional or

potential investors and the person in charge of sustainability matters.

He represents the Board to the shareholders and is the spokesperson

at the Annual General Meetings of the Company. At such meetings, he

provides support to the Executive Director / CEO who reports to the

shareholders on matters involving operation.

Explanation for

:

departure

Large companies are required to complete the columns below. Non-large companies are encouraged to complete the columns below.

Measure:

Timeframe:

Intended Outcome

Every company is headed by a board, which assumes responsibility for the company's leadership and is collectively responsible for meeting the objectives and goals of the company.

Practice 1.3

The positions of Chairman and CEO are held by different individuals.

Application

:

Applied

Explanation on

:

For the financial year ended 31 December 2023, the Executive

application of the

Chairman continues to lead the Board in its collective oversight of

practice

management, day to day corporate relations and public affairs and the

setting of policies and strategies of the Company.

On the other hand, the day to day running of the operation of the

Company is in the hands of the Executive Director / CEO, Dato Wong

Kuo Hea.

Physical visits to the estates and other operating units are now the

norm. However virtual and hybrid meetings continue to be a common

feature wherein the Executive Director / CEO meets with the

Management and staff on short notice to address urgent matters that

arise.

Explanation for

:

departure

Large companies are required to complete the columns below. Non-large companies are encouraged to complete the columns below.

Measure:

Timeframe:

Intended Outcome

Every company is headed by a board, which assumes responsibility for the company's leadership and is collectively responsible for meeting the objectives and goals of the company.

Practice 1.4

The Chairman of the board should not be a member of the Audit Committee, Nomination Committee or Remuneration Committee

Note: If the board Chairman is not a member of any of these specified committees, but the board allows the Chairman to participate in any or all of these committees' meetings, by way of invitation, then the status of this practice should be a 'Departure'.

Application

: Applied

Explanation on

: The Chairman of the Board is not a member of the Audit Committee,

application of the

Nomination Committee or the Remuneration Committee.

practice

Explanation for

:

departure

Large companies are required to complete the columns below. Non-large companies are encouraged to complete the columns below.

Measure:

Timeframe:

Intended Outcome

Every company is headed by a board, which assumes responsibility for the company's leadership and is collectively responsible for meeting the objectives and goals of the company.

Practice 1.5

The board is supported by a suitably qualified and competent Company Secretary to provide sound governance advice, ensure adherence to rules and procedures, and advocate adoption of corporate governance best practices.

Application

: Applied

Explanation on

: The Board of Directors, as a whole or as individuals, has direct access to

application of the

advice and the dedicated support services of the Company Secretary in

practice

ensuring effective discharge of its roles and responsibilities. The

Company Secretary also provides the Board with guidance on matters

relating to good corporate governance practices, eg. disclosures,

accountability and transparency.

The Company Secretary attends all Board Meetings. She ensures that

the meetings are properly convened and that proceedings and

deliberations are accurately minuted. She subsequently communicates

pertinent decisions to the Management for appropriate actions to be

taken. The Board of Directors is updated on the follow up actions /

status of implementation of its decisions through the board papers

which are compiled by the Company Secretary.

The Company Secretary also updates the Board of Directors on the

latest amendments to legislation and corporate announcements

released by Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad (Bursa Securities) and

how these amendments impact the Company.

Notification will be sent to the Directors by the Company Secretary

when there are impending restrictions in dealing with the securities of

the Company at least 1 month prior to the announcement of the

quarterly results.

The Board is satisfied with the performance and support rendered by

the Company Secretary.

Explanation for

:

departure

Large companies are required to complete the columns below. Non-large companies are encouraged to complete the columns below.

Measure:

Timeframe:

Intended Outcome

Every company is headed by a board, which assumes responsibility for the company's leadership and is collectively responsible for meeting the objectives and goals of the company.

Practice 1.6

Directors receive meeting materials, which are complete and accurate within a reasonable period prior to the meeting. Upon conclusion of the meeting, the minutes are circulated in a timely manner.

Application

: Applied

Explanation on

: All Directors are supplied with ample information through board papers

application of the

and have free access to the Management and all other staff at all times

practice

to inquire or request for further information. These papers are

circulated to the Directors at least 1 week before the date of the Board

and Board Committee Meetings.

At Board and Board Committee Meetings, the Directors actively engage

with the Management to review and discuss financial and operational

information and progress reports relating to the crucial aspects of the

operation.

Draft minutes of the Board and Board Committee Meetings are

circulated to the Directors for comments on the same day after

conclusion of the said Board or Board Committee Meetings.

Explanation for

:

departure

Large companies are required to complete the columns below. Non-large companies are encouraged to complete the columns below.

Measure:

Timeframe:

Intended Outcome

There is demarcation of responsibilities between the board, board committees and management.

There is clarity in the authority of the board, its committees and individual directors.

Practice 2.1

The board has a board charter which is periodically reviewed and published on the company's website. The board charter clearly identifies-

  • the respective roles and responsibilities of the board, board committees, individual directors and management; and
  • issues and decisions reserved for the board.

Application

: Applied

Explanation on

: The full details of the roles and responsibilities of the Board of Directors

application of the

are captured in the Board Charter which is published on the Company's

practice

website. The Board Charter is reviewed periodically and as and when

necessary so that it remains relevant to the expectations of the

investing public and the shareholders of the Company.

Explanation for

:

departure

Large companies are required to complete the columns below. Non-large companies are encouraged to complete the columns below.

Measure:

Timeframe:

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Sarawak Plantation Bhd published this content on 24 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2024 01:09:05 UTC.