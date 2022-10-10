Advanced search
    STRC   US80359A1060

SARCOS TECHNOLOGY AND ROBOTICS CORPORATION

(STRC)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-10 pm EDT
2.090 USD   -5.43%
Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation Appoints Drew Hamer as Chief Financial Officer
BU
SARCOS TECHNOLOGY & ROBOTICS CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation Appoints Drew Hamer as Chief Financial Officer

10/10/2022 | 05:58pm EDT
Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (“Sarcos”) (NASDAQ: STRC and STRCW), a leading developer of highly dexterous robotic systems that enhance productivity, improve safety, and bring robots to unstructured and diverse environments, announces the appointment of Drew Hamer as chief financial officer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221010005792/en/

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation Appoints Drew Hamer as Chief Financial Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation Appoints Drew Hamer as Chief Financial Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

Hamer is a proven finance executive with over twenty-five years of financial leadership at public and pre-public technology companies. Hamer joins Sarcos from Velodyne Lidar, where he played a central role in fund raising from strategic investors and guided the company through a public offering. In recognition of his financial leadership at Velodyne Lidar, Hamer was a finalist for the 2021 Bay Area CFO of the Year Award.

Hamer will be responsible for Sarcos’ financial functions including forecasting, budgeting, accounting, audit, treasury, and corporate finance. Hamer will be part of the executive leadership team and will report directly to the chief executive officer.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Drew to the Sarcos family,” said Kiva Allgood, president and CEO, Sarcos. “Drew’s operational and strategic financial expertise is critical as we commercialize our suite of highly dexterous robotic systems and software platforms.”

“I’m excited to join Sarcos at this critical juncture in its growth,” said Hamer. “I look forward to working with the team to capture the incredible opportunity for robotics in unstructured environments.”

Hamer is also a board member of Lightjump Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: LJAQ).

Sarcos would like to thank Steve Hansen for his hard work and contributions over the last few years.

For more information on Sarcos and its award-winning product portfolio, please visit www.sarcos.com.

About Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ: STRC and STRCW) is a leader in industrial robotic systems that augment human performance by combining human intelligence with the strength, endurance, and precision of robotic platforms delivering dexterous robotic solutions for unstructured environments. Sarcos’ mobile robotic systems include a fleet of teleoperated solutions including the Guardian® XT™, Sapien 6M, and Sapien Sea Class. The Guardian® XO®, a full body powered exoskeleton, enhances worker performance by increasing lift capacity while reducing strain to the body. Sarcos’ supervised autonomy platform delivers computer vision and autonomy software for robust situational awareness and insight. Sarcos has two locations, Salt Lake City, Utah and Pittsburgh, PA. Shares of Sarcos trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol STRC and the company’s stock was added to the Russell 2000® index in 2022. For more information, please visit www.sarcos.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 15,1 M - -
Net income 2022 -62,9 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1,00 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -4,90x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 336 M 336 M -
EV / Sales 2022 22,4x
EV / Sales 2023 11,1x
Nbr of Employees 160
Free-Float 48,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 2,09 $
Average target price 6,25 $
Spread / Average Target 199%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kiva A. Allgood President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven Hansen Chief Financial Officer
Benjamin G. Wolff Executive Chairman
Fraser M. Smith Chief Innovation Officer
Denis Garagic Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SARCOS TECHNOLOGY AND ROBOTICS CORPORATION-77.86%336
ATLAS COPCO AB-32.25%44 788
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-20.10%32 653
FANUC CORPORATION-13.88%27 659
FORTIVE CORPORATION-21.27%21 357
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-48.16%18 803