  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STRC   US80359A1060

SARCOS TECHNOLOGY AND ROBOTICS CORPORATION

(STRC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-26 pm EDT
1.860 USD   +1.09%
09:13aSarcos Successfully Executes Field Trials Demonstrating Suite of Robotic Technologies for Maintenance, Inspection, and Repair in Shipyard Operations
BU
09:02aSarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
GL
09:01aSarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

10/27/2022 | 09:02am EDT
SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (“Sarcos”) (NASDAQ: STRC and STRCW) will participate in the following investor conference on Thursday, November 10, 2022:

Baird 2022 Global Industrial Conference, Chicago:

Date:Thursday, November 10, 2022
Format:
Speaker:		Presentation and 1x1’s
Kiva Allgood, CEO, Sarcos
Presentation Time:
Webcast Link:		8:55 a.m. Eastern Time
https://wsw.com/webcast/baird66/strc/1943688

For more information on Sarcos and its award-winning product portfolio, please visit www.sarcos.com.

About Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation
Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ: STRC and STRCW) develops a range of advanced mobile robotic systems designed to improve worker safety and productivity and capable of operating in challenging, unstructured, industrial environments. Sarcos is redefining humanly possible by developing dexterous robotic systems capable of task autonomy or teleoperation, a powered full-body exoskeleton, and software that enables continuously adaptive learning in dynamic environments. For more information, please visit www.sarcos.com and connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/sarcos

Investor Contact:
Ben Mimmack
Head of Investor Relations
(801) 419-0438
mediarelations@sarcos.com
ir@sarcos.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 15,1 M - -
Net income 2022 -62,9 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1,00 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -4,36x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 283 M 283 M -
EV / Sales 2022 18,8x
EV / Sales 2023 9,38x
Nbr of Employees 160
Free-Float 48,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1,86 $
Average target price 6,25 $
Spread / Average Target 236%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kiva A. Allgood President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven Hansen Chief Financial Officer
Benjamin G. Wolff Executive Chairman
Fraser M. Smith Chief Innovation Officer
Denis Garagic Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SARCOS TECHNOLOGY AND ROBOTICS CORPORATION-81.36%283
ATLAS COPCO AB-24.18%51 568
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-12.33%35 828
FANUC CORPORATION-15.98%26 740
FORTIVE CORPORATION-17.89%22 162
SANDVIK AB-26.87%20 316