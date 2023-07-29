Sarda Energy & Minerals Limited reported earnings results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2023. For the first quarter, the company reported sales was INR 10,401.9 million compared to INR 12,524 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 11,352 million compared to INR 12,221.3 million a year ago.

Net income was INR 1,708.3 million compared to INR 1,698 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 48.48 compared to INR 48.19 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 48.48 compared to INR 48.19 a year ago.

