Sarda Energy & Minerals Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended March 31, 2024
For the full year, sales was INR 38,229.5 million compared to INR 41,894 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 40,523 million compared to INR 42,612.9 million a year ago. Net income was INR 5,230 million compared to INR 6,021.1 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 14.84 compared to INR 16.99 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 14.84 compared to INR 16.99 a year ago.