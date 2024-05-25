Sarda Energy & Minerals Limited is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in the metal, mining and power sectors. It operates integrated steel manufacturing facilities, ferro alloys manufacturing facilities, backed by a captive thermal power plant. The Company is also engaged in the hydropower sector. It produces sponge iron for its own captive use to produce steel ingots and billets through an induction furnace route. It produces and exports manganese-based ferroalloys with exports to approximately 60 countries. Its Ferro alloys are value-added products usually used for the manufacturing of mild steel and special steel. The Company manufactures eco-friendly bricks mainly from the fly-ash generated from its captive power plant. The manufactured bricks facilitate substantial consumption of fly-ash, an environmental hazard. The Company's subsidiaries include Sarda Energy & Minerals Hongkong Limited, Sarda Global Venture Pte. Limited, Sarda Global Trading DMCC, and more.