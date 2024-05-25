Sarda Energy & Minerals Limited reported earnings results for the fourth quarter and full year ended March 31, 2024. For the fourth quarter, the company reported sales was INR 8,772.4 million compared to INR 10,760.5 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 9,325.5 million compared to INR 10,998.5 million a year ago. Net income was INR 943.8 million compared to INR 1,212.4 million a year ago.
For the full year, sales was INR 38,229.5 million compared to INR 41,894 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 40,523 million compared to INR 42,612.9 million a year ago. Net income was INR 5,230 million compared to INR 6,021.1 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 14.84 compared to INR 16.99 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 14.84 compared to INR 16.99 a year ago.