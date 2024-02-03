Sarda Energy & Minerals Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2023

February 03, 2024 at 04:25 am EST Share

Sarda Energy & Minerals Limited reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported sales was INR 9,138.3 million compared to INR 9,025.5 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 9,626 million compared to INR 9,515.4 million a year ago. Net income was INR 1,171.6 million compared to INR 1,303.6 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 3.32 compared to INR 3.7 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 3.32 compared to INR 3.7 a year ago.

For the nine months, sales was INR 29,457.1 million compared to INR 31,133.5 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 31,227.6 million compared to INR 31,614.3 million a year ago. Net income was INR 4,286.2 million compared to INR 4,808.8 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 12.16 compared to INR 13.55 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 12.16 compared to INR 13.55 a year ago.