    SARC   PK0068501011

SARDAR CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(SARC)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-12
30.64 PKR   -7.49%
Sardar Chemical Industries : Corporate briefing session - june & september 2022
PU
Sardar Chemical Industries : Transmission of Annual Report for the Year Ended 30-06-2022
PU
Sardar Chemical Industries Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
Sardar Chemical Industries : CORPORATE BRIEFING SESSION - JUNE & SEPTEMBER 2022

12/14/2022
Corporate Briefing Session 2022

Including Latest Financials For the Quarter Ended SEPTEMBER, 2022

  • We are one of the largest manufacturers and exporters of dyes in organized sector for textile, leather and paper industries. Our Company was incorporated in 1989 as private limited company and converted in to public limited company on 30-12-1993. Our Head Office is in Lahore, factory and registered office in Gadoon Amazai Industrial Estate, TOPI District, Swabi, KPK with Sale Offices in Sialkot, Lahore, Karachi and Faisalabad.
  • Sardar Chemical strictly adheres to the policy of green environment along with health and safety of its employees as well as end customers. Hence we believe in only manufacturing AZO-free dyes (cancerous particulars free).
  • Our plant and Laboratory are operated under the expert guidance of qualified professionals and we have fully educated and trained Sales/ Technical Staff to provide the best possible services to our existing and potential clients.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Sardar Mahmood Sadiq

Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Shahid Aziz (NIT Nominee)

Director

Mr. Niaz Ahmed Chughtai

Director

Mr. Fayyaz Ahmed Khan

Director

Mr. Aitzaz Ahmad Tarar

Director

Mrs. Reema Ayaz

Director

Mrs. Tayybah Mahmood Sadiq

Director

AUDIT COMMITTEE

Mr. Aitzaz Ahmad Tarar

Chairman / Member

Mr. Fayyaz Ahmed Khan

Member

Mrs. Tayybah Mahmood Sadiq

Member

HR & REMUNERATION

Mrs. Tayybah Mahmood Sadiq

Chairman / Member

Mr. Aitzaz Ahmad Tarar

Member

Mr. Fayyaz Ahmed Khan

Member

  • AZO FREE DIRECT DYES
  • AZO FREE ACID DYES
  • OPTICAL BRIGHTENER (LEAKOFORE)
  • REACTIVE DYES (PRINTING & DYEING)

