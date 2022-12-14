Sardar Chemical Industries : CORPORATE BRIEFING SESSION - JUNE & SEPTEMBER 2022
12/14/2022 | 12:33am EST
Corporate Briefing Session 2022
Including Latest Financials For the Quarter Ended SEPTEMBER, 2022
We are one of the largest manufacturers and exporters of dyes in organized sector for textile, leather and paper industries. Our Company was incorporated in 1989 as private limited company and converted in to public limited company on 30-12-1993. Our Head Office is in Lahore, factory and registered office in Gadoon Amazai Industrial Estate, TOPI District, Swabi, KPK with Sale Offices in Sialkot, Lahore, Karachi and Faisalabad.
Sardar Chemical strictly adheres to the policy of green environment along with health and safety of its employees as well as end customers. Hence we believe in only manufacturing AZO-free dyes (cancerous particulars free).
Our plant and Laboratory are operated under the expert guidance of qualified professionals and we have fully educated and trained Sales/ Technical Staff to provide the best possible services to our existing and potential clients.
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Sardar Mahmood Sadiq
Chief Executive Officer
Mr. Shahid Aziz (NIT Nominee)
Director
Mr. Niaz Ahmed Chughtai
Director
Mr. Fayyaz Ahmed Khan
Director
Mr. Aitzaz Ahmad Tarar
Director
Mrs. Reema Ayaz
Director
Mrs. Tayybah Mahmood Sadiq
Director
AUDIT COMMITTEE
Mr. Aitzaz Ahmad Tarar
Chairman / Member
Mr. Fayyaz Ahmed Khan
Member
Mrs. Tayybah Mahmood Sadiq
Member
HR & REMUNERATION
Mrs. Tayybah Mahmood Sadiq
Chairman / Member
Mr. Aitzaz Ahmad Tarar
Member
Mr. Fayyaz Ahmed Khan
Member
AZO FREE DIRECT DYES
AZO FREE ACID DYES
OPTICAL BRIGHTENER (LEAKOFORE)
REACTIVE DYES (PRINTING & DYEING)
