Sardar Chemical Industries : CORPORATE BRIEFING SESSION - JUNE & SEPTEMBER 2022

We are one of the largest manufacturers and exporters of dyes in organized sector for textile, leather and paper industries. Our Company was incorporated in 1989 as private limited company and converted in to public limited company on 30-12-1993. Our Head Office is in Lahore, factory and registered office in Gadoon Amazai Industrial Estate, TOPI District, Swabi, KPK with Sale Offices in Sialkot, Lahore, Karachi and Faisalabad.

Sardar Chemical strictly adheres to the policy of green environment along with health and safety of its employees as well as end customers. Hence we believe in only manufacturing AZO-free dyes (cancerous particulars free).