Sardar Chemical Industries : FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31-12-2022
Note
CAPITAL AND LIABILITIES
SHARE CAPITAL AND RESERVES
Authorised Capital:
10,000,000 (2022: 10,000,000) ordinary shares of Rs. 10/- each
SARDAR CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED
CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Un-Audited)
AS AT DECEMBER 31, 2022
Un audited
Audited
Dec 31,2022
JUNE 30, 2022
Note
Rupees
Rupees
ASSETS
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
Property, Plant and Equipment
6
Deferred Tax
Long term deposits
100,000,000
100,000,000
Un audited
Audited
Dec 31,2022 JUNE 30, 2022
Rupees
Rupees
32,563,057 35,245,588
845,620 1,171,795
5,863,430 5,863,430
39,272,107 42,280,813
Issued, subscribed
and Paid up:
6,000,000 (2018: 6,000,000) ordinary shares
of Rs. 10/- each fully paid in cash
Share premium
Unappropriated profit
NON CURRENT LIABILITIES
Lease Liabilities
3
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Current maturity
Short term finance
4 Markup Accrued
Creditors, accrued & other liabilities Unclaimed Dividend
60,000,000
60,000,000
30,000,000
30,000,000
134,428,762
137,503,886
224,428,762
227,503,886
14,255,137
14,413,905
2,425,247
4,482,109
46,000,000
46,000,000
2,971,386
-
27,164,566
23,041,585
2,310,219
2,310,220
80,871,418
75,833,914
CURRENT ASSETS
Stores, spares and loose tools
7
Stock in trade
8
Trade debts
Advances, deposits, prepayments and other receivables Taxation- Net
Cash and bank balances
670,778 687,048
104,474,866 93,994,777
127,974,230 140,895,363
1,925,476 1,600,002
20,478,105 17,040,305
24,759,754 21,253,397
280,283,210 275,470,892
CONTINGENCIES & COMMITMENTS 5
-
-
319,555,317 317,751,705
The annexed notes from an integral part of these financial statements.
Chief Executive Officer
Chief Financial Officer
Director
SARDAR CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED
CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS (Un-Audited)
FOR THE SIX MONTHS PERIOD ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022
Un audited
HALF YEAR ENDED
December 31
December 31
2022
2021
QUARTER ENDED
December 31
December 31
2022
2021
Sales - Net
Less: Cost of Goods Sold
Gross Profit
Administrative and General Expenses Selling and Distribution Expenses
154,552,387
194,226,262
115,308,525
143,003,105
39,243,862
51,223,157
23,912,379
21,298,320
7,765,316
4,990,433
88,988,956
119,289,630
62,944,695
90,791,181
26,044,261
28,498,449
12,945,568
11,719,108
4,521,686
2,750,758
31,677,695
26,288,753
17,467,254
14,469,866
OPERATING (LOSS) / PROFIT
7,566,167
24,934,405
8,577,007
14,028,583
Other Operating Expense
(2,094)
(19,511)
(2,094)
(1,790,648)
Other Income
163,200
294,526
-
-
Operiting Profit
7,727,273
25,209,419
8,574,913
12,237,935
Financial Charges
4,768,165
825,184
4,236,937
301,305
Profit Before Taxation
2,959,109
24,384,235
4,337,976
11,936,630
Taxation
3,034,232
7,152,897
2,050,781
4,712,331
Profit After Taxation
(75,124)
17,231,338
2,287,195
7,224,299
Earning per Share (Rs. / Share)
(0.01)
2.87
0.38
1.20
The annexed notes from an integral part of these financial statements.
Chief Executive Officer
Chief Financial Officer
Director
Sales 2022
413 M
1,58 M
1,58 M
Net income 2022
29,0 M
0,11 M
0,11 M
Net Debt 2022
42,9 M
0,16 M
0,16 M
P/E ratio 2022
5,16x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
236 M
0,90 M
0,90 M
EV / Sales 2021
0,60x
EV / Sales 2022
0,47x
Nbr of Employees
105
Free-Float
57,2%
