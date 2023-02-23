Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Pakistan
  The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  Sardar Chemical Industries Limited
  News
  Summary
    SARC   PK0068501011

SARDAR CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(SARC)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-21
39.29 PKR   +0.77%
02/23Sardar Chemical Industries : Financial results for the quarter ended 31-12-2022
PU
2022Sardar Chemical Industries : Corporate briefing session - june & september 2022
PU
2022Sardar Chemical Industries Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended September 30, 2022
CI
Summary 
Summary

Sardar Chemical Industries : FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31-12-2022

02/23/2023 | 11:27pm EST
Note

CAPITAL AND LIABILITIES

SHARE CAPITAL AND RESERVES

Authorised Capital:

10,000,000 (2022: 10,000,000) ordinary shares of Rs. 10/- each

SARDAR CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED

CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Un-Audited)

AS AT DECEMBER 31, 2022

Un audited

Audited

Dec 31,2022

JUNE 30, 2022

Note

Rupees

Rupees

ASSETS

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

Property, Plant and Equipment

6

Deferred Tax

Long term deposits

100,000,000

100,000,000

Un audited

Audited

Dec 31,2022 JUNE 30, 2022

Rupees

Rupees

32,563,057 35,245,588

845,620 1,171,795

5,863,430 5,863,430

39,272,107 42,280,813

Issued, subscribed

and Paid up:

6,000,000 (2018: 6,000,000) ordinary shares

of Rs. 10/- each fully paid in cash

Share premium

Unappropriated profit

NON CURRENT LIABILITIES

Lease Liabilities

3

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Current maturity

Short term finance4 Markup Accrued

Creditors, accrued & other liabilities Unclaimed Dividend

60,000,000

60,000,000

30,000,000

30,000,000

134,428,762

137,503,886

224,428,762

227,503,886

14,255,137

14,413,905

2,425,247

4,482,109

46,000,000

46,000,000

2,971,386

-

27,164,566

23,041,585

2,310,219

2,310,220

80,871,418

75,833,914

CURRENT ASSETS

Stores, spares and loose tools

7

Stock in trade

8

Trade debts

Advances, deposits, prepayments and other receivables Taxation- Net

Cash and bank balances

670,778 687,048

104,474,866 93,994,777

127,974,230 140,895,363

1,925,476 1,600,002

20,478,105 17,040,305

24,759,754 21,253,397

280,283,210 275,470,892

CONTINGENCIES & COMMITMENTS 5

--

319,555,317 317,751,705

319,555,317 317,751,705

The annexed notes from an integral part of these financial statements.

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

Director

SARDAR CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED

CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS (Un-Audited)

FOR THE SIX MONTHS PERIOD ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022

PARTICULARS

Un audited

HALF YEAR ENDED

December 31

December 31

2022

2021

QUARTER ENDED

December 31

December 31

2022

2021

Sales - Net

Less: Cost of Goods Sold

Gross Profit

Administrative and General Expenses Selling and Distribution Expenses

154,552,387

194,226,262

115,308,525

143,003,105

39,243,862

51,223,157

23,912,379

21,298,320

7,765,316

4,990,433

88,988,956

119,289,630

62,944,695

90,791,181

26,044,261

28,498,449

12,945,568

11,719,108

4,521,686

2,750,758

31,677,695

26,288,753

17,467,254

14,469,866

OPERATING (LOSS) / PROFIT

7,566,167

24,934,405

8,577,007

14,028,583

Other Operating Expense

(2,094)

(19,511)

(2,094)

(1,790,648)

Other Income

163,200

294,526

-

-

Operiting Profit

7,727,273

25,209,419

8,574,913

12,237,935

Financial Charges

4,768,165

825,184

4,236,937

301,305

Profit Before Taxation

2,959,109

24,384,235

4,337,976

11,936,630

Taxation

3,034,232

7,152,897

2,050,781

4,712,331

Profit After Taxation

(75,124)

17,231,338

2,287,195

7,224,299

Earning per Share (Rs. / Share)

(0.01)

2.87

0.38

1.20

The annexed notes from an integral part of these financial statements.

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

Director

Disclaimer

Sardar Chemical Industries Ltd. published this content on 24 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2023 04:26:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 413 M 1,58 M 1,58 M
Net income 2022 29,0 M 0,11 M 0,11 M
Net Debt 2022 42,9 M 0,16 M 0,16 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,16x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 236 M 0,90 M 0,90 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,60x
EV / Sales 2022 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 105
Free-Float 57,2%
Chart SARDAR CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sardar Chemical Industries Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Shahid Aziz Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SARDAR CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED-1.50%1
CHINA JUSHI CO., LTD.14.22%9 036
XINFENGMING GROUP CO., LTD.18.84%2 922
YANTAI TAYHO ADVANCED MATERIALS CO., LTD.26.21%2 748
K.P.R. MILL LIMITED14.23%2 436
TEIJIN LIMITED13.20%2 080