  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Sardar Chemical Industries Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SARC   PK0068501011

SARDAR CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(SARC)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-06
24.50 PKR   -2.00%
01:22aSardar Chemical Industries : Transmission of Annual Report for the Year Ended 30-06-2022
PU
06/16Sardar Chemical Industries Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
05/05Sardar Chemical Industries Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended March 31, 2022
CI
Sardar Chemical Industries : Transmission of Annual Report for the Year Ended 30-06-2022

10/10/2022 | 01:22am EDT
Sardar Chemical Industries Limited

1

Annual Report 2022

ANNUAL REPORT 2022

CONTENTS

PAGE NO.

Company Information .......................................................................................................................

2

Notice of Annual General Meeting ...................................................................................................

4

Mission Statement and Statement of Ethics and Business Practices..................................................

6

Directors' Report to the Shareholders ................................................................................................

7

Key operating and finance data for last six years.............................................................................

10

Statement of Compliance with the code of Corporate Governance .................................................

11

Review Report to the Members on the Statement of Compliance with the Best Practices of Code

of Corporate Governance .................................................................................................................

14

Auditors' report to the Members ......................................................................................................

15

Balance Sheet ...................................................................................................................................

19

Profit and Loss Account ...................................................................................................................

20

Statement of Comprehensive Income ..............................................................................................

21

Statement of Changes in Equity .......................................................................................................

22

Cash Flow Statement........................................................................................................................

23

Notes to the Financial Statements ....................................................................................................

24

Pattern of Share Holdings ................................................................................................................

42

Categories of Share Holders.............................................................................................................

44

Notice of Annual General Meeting (Urdu) ......................................................................................

45

Directors' Report to the Shareholders (Urdu) ..................................................................................

47

Form of Proxy ..................................................................................................................................

49

Sardar Chemical Industries Limited

2

Annual Report 2022

COMPANY INFORMATION

CHIEF EXECUTIVE

Sardar Mahmood Sadiq

DIRECTORS

Mr. Shahid Aziz (NIT Nominee)

Mr. Niaz Ahmed Chughtai

Mr. Fayyaz Ahmed Khan

Mr. Aitzaz Ahmad Tarar

Mrs.Tayybah Mahmood sadiq

Mrs. Reema Ayaz

AUDIT COMMITTEE

Mr. Aitzaz Ahmad Tarar

Mrs. Tayybah Mahmood Sadiq

Mr.Fayyaz Ahmed Khan

COMPANY SECRETARY

Mr. Niaz Ahmed Chughtai

AUDITORS

Aslam Malik & Co.

Chartered Accountants

HR & REMUNERATION

Mrs. Tayybah Mahmood Sadiq

Mr. Aitzaz Ahmad Tarar

Mr. Fayyaz Ahmed Khan

BANKERS

Allied Bank of Pakistan Ltd.

Askari Bank Ltd.

LEGAL ADVISORS

Mr. Javaid Iqbal Malik, Advocate

HEAD OFFICE/SHARE DEPARTMENT

2-A, 2nd Floor, Canal Bank Road,

Justice Sardar Iqbal Road, Aziz

Avenue, Gulberg-V, Lahore, Pakistan.

Ph: (042) 35711154,35710148

Sardar Chemical Industries Limited

3

Annual Report 2022

Fax: (042) 35775706 E-Mail: info@sardarchemicals.com Web: www.sardarchemicals.com

REGISTERED OFFICE/ FACTORY

Plot. NO. 29-B, Road No. 01

Gadoon Amazai, industrial Estate,

Topi, Ganduf Road, Swabi (NWFP)

Ph: (0938) 270792, 270439, 270539

Fax: (0938) 270791

REGISTRAR/TRANSFER AGENT

CorpLink (PVT) Ltd, Wings Arcade,

1-K, Commercial, Model Town, Lahore

Ph: 042-35916714, 35916719

Fax: 042-35839182

Sardar Chemical Industries Limited

4

Annual Report 2022

SARDAR CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

SARDAR CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The 33rd Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of SARDAR CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED will be held at Plot No. 29-B, Road No. 1, Gadoon Amazai Industrial Estate, Topi, Ganduf Road, District Swabi K.P.K. on Friday 28th October 2022, at 03:30 P.M. to transact the following business: -

ORDINARY BUSINESS

  1. To confirm the minutes of 32nd Annual General Meeting held on 26th October 2021.
  2. To receive, consider and adopt the Audited Accounts for the year ended June 30, 2022, together with the Directors' and Auditors', report thereon.
  3. To appoint Auditors for the year ended June 30, 2023, and fix their remuneration.
  4. To transact any other ordinary business with the permission of the Chair.

SPECIAL BUSINESS

1. To enhance the remuneration of the Director.

i. Working Director (Female) to Rs. 200,000/- P.M.

A statement of material fact under section 134(3) of the Companies Act, 2017 relating to the aforesaid special business to be transacted at the said Annual General Meeting is being sent to the shareholders along with the notice.

ANY OTHER BUSINESS

1. To transact any other business with the permission of the chair.

Lahore

By Order of the Board

7th October, 2022

Company Secretary

Notes:

I. The Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 22-10-2022 to 28-10-2022 (both days inclusive).

II. The members are requested to notify immediately the change in their address if any.

  1. Members who have not yet submitted their attested copy of their Computerized National Identity Card to the Company are requested to send the same at their earliest.

IV. The members are requested to intimate Title of Bank Account, Bank Account IBAN (24 digits), Bank Name, Bank Branch Name, Complete Address of Bank Branch and Code of Bank Branch etc.

  1. A member entitled to attend and vote at this meeting may appoint any other member as his/ her proxy to attend and vote instead of him/ her.

VI. The instrument appointing proxy and the power of attorney or other authority under which it is signed or a notarized attested copy of power of attorney must be deposited at the Registered Office of the Company at least 45 hours before the time of the meeting.

VII. Members who have deposited their shares into CDC will further have to follow the under mentioned guidelines as laid down by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan.

VIII. In compliance with the SECP Notification No. 634(1) Dated 10-07-2014, the financial statements and reports of the Company for the year ended June 30, 2022 have been placed on the Company's website www.sardarchemicals.com

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

