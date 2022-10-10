Sardar Chemical Industries : Transmission of Annual Report for the Year Ended 30-06-2022

Review Report to the Members on the Statement of Compliance with the Best Practices of Code

The 33rd Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of SARDAR CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED will be held at Plot No. 29-B, Road No. 1, Gadoon Amazai Industrial Estate, Topi, Ganduf Road, District Swabi K.P.K. on Friday 28th October 2022, at 03:30 P.M. to transact the following business: -

ORDINARY BUSINESS

To confirm the minutes of 32 nd Annual General Meeting held on 26 th October 2021. To receive, consider and adopt the Audited Accounts for the year ended June 30, 2022, together with the Directors' and Auditors', report thereon. To appoint Auditors for the year ended June 30, 2023, and fix their remuneration. To transact any other ordinary business with the permission of the Chair.

SPECIAL BUSINESS

1. To enhance the remuneration of the Director.

i. Working Director (Female) to Rs. 200,000/- P.M.

A statement of material fact under section 134(3) of the Companies Act, 2017 relating to the aforesaid special business to be transacted at the said Annual General Meeting is being sent to the shareholders along with the notice.

ANY OTHER BUSINESS

1. To transact any other business with the permission of the chair.

Lahore By Order of the Board 7th October, 2022 Company Secretary

Notes:

I. The Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 22-10-2022 to 28-10-2022 (both days inclusive).

II. The members are requested to notify immediately the change in their address if any.

Members who have not yet submitted their attested copy of their Computerized National Identity Card to the Company are requested to send the same at their earliest.

IV. The members are requested to intimate Title of Bank Account, Bank Account IBAN (24 digits), Bank Name, Bank Branch Name, Complete Address of Bank Branch and Code of Bank Branch etc.

A member entitled to attend and vote at this meeting may appoint any other member as his/ her proxy to attend and vote instead of him/ her.

VI. The instrument appointing proxy and the power of attorney or other authority under which it is signed or a notarized attested copy of power of attorney must be deposited at the Registered Office of the Company at least 45 hours before the time of the meeting.

VII. Members who have deposited their shares into CDC will further have to follow the under mentioned guidelines as laid down by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan.

VIII. In compliance with the SECP Notification No. 634(1) Dated 10-07-2014, the financial statements and reports of the Company for the year ended June 30, 2022 have been placed on the Company's website www.sardarchemicals.com