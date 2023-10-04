Review Report to the Members on the Statement of Compliance with the Best Practices of Code of

Statement of Compliance with the code of Corporate Governance

Key operating and finance data for last six years

SARDAR CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The 34th Annual General Meeting of SARDAR CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED will be held at Plot No. 29-B, Road No. 1, Gadoon Amazai Industrial Estate, Topi, Ganduf Road, District Swabi K.P.K. on Friday 27th October 2023, at 5:00 P.M. to transact the following business: -

ORDINARY BUSINESS

To confirm the minutes of 33 rd Annual General Meeting held on 28 th October 2022. To receive, consider and adopt the audited Financial Statements for the year ended June 30, 2023, together with the Chairman's Review Report the Directors' and Auditors', Report thereon. To elect 7 directors for the next tenure in accordance with the provisions of the SECTION 159 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2017. The number of elected Directors of the Company has been

fixed at 7 by the Board of Directors. The present Directors are eligible to offer themselves for re-election.

I. SARDAR AYAZ SADIQ V. MRS. TAYYBAH MAHMOOD SADIQ II. MRS. REEMA AYAZ VI. MR. AITZAZ AHMAD TARAR III. MR. ABDUL REHMAN QURESHI VII. MR. FAYYAZ AHMED KHAN IV. MR. SHAHID AZIZ

In terms of the section 159(3) of the Companies Act, 2017, any person who seeks to contest an election of the office of director shall, whether he retiring director or otherwise, file with the Company not later than fourteen (14) days before the date of meeting, a notice of his intention to offer himself for election as a director.

To appoint Auditors for the year ended June 30, 2024, and fix their remuneration. TRANSMISSION OF ANNUAL AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS THROUGH QR CODE

To approve, as and by way of ordinary resolution, the transmission of the annual balance sheet, profit & loss account, auditors' report, directors' report (the "Audited Annual Financial Statements") to the Company's shareholders through email or QR enabled code and weblink as allowed by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan via S.R.O. No. 389(I)/2023 dated 21-03-2023.

"RESOLVED THAT as notified by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan via S.R.O. No. 389(I)/2023 dated 21-03-2023 transmission of Annual Audited Financial Statements to the members through QR enabled code and weblink instead of transmitting the Annual Audited Accounts through CD/DVD/USB, be and is hereby ratified and approved for future".

6. To transact any other ordinary business with the permission of the Chair.

SPECIAL BUSINESS

1. To enhance the remuneration of the Chief Executive and two Working Directors.

Chief Executive to Rs. 350,000/- P.M. Working Directors to Rs. 350,000/- P.M. to each Executive to Rs. 150,000/- P.M.

A statement of material fact under section 134(3) of the Companies Act, 2017 relating to the aforesaid special business to be transacted at the said Annual General Meeting is being sent to the shareholders along with the notice.

ANY OTHER BUSINESS

1. To transact any other business with the permission of the chair.