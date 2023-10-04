Sardar Chemical Industries Limited
Annual Report 2023
ANNUAL REPORT 2023
CONTENTS
PAGE NO.
Company Information
Notice of Annual General Meeting
Mission Statement and Statement of Ethics and Business Practices……………………………….7
Chairman's Review Report…………………………………………………………………………8
Directors' Report to the Shareholders………………………………………………………………9
Key operating and finance data for last six years
Statement of Compliance with the code of Corporate Governance
13
Review Report to the Members on the Statement of Compliance with the Best Practices of Code of
Corporate Governance
Auditors' report to the Members
Balance Sheet
Profit and Loss Account
Statement of Comprehensive Income
Statement of Changes in Equity
Cash Flow Statement
Notes to the Financial Statements
Pattern of Share Holdings
Categories of Share Holders
Notice of Annual General Meeting (Urdu)
Directors' Report to the Shareholders (Urdu)
Form of Proxy
Sardar Chemical Industries Limited
Annual Report 2023
COMPANY INFORMATION
CHIEF EXECUTIVE
Mrs. Reema Ayaz
DIRECTORS
Mr. Shahid Aziz (NIT Nominee)
Mr. Niaz Ahmed Chughtai
Mr. Fayyaz Ahmed Khan
Mr. Aitzaz Ahmad Tarar
Mrs.Tayybah Mahmood sadiq
Mr. Abdul Rehman Qureshi
AUDIT COMMITTEE
Mr. Aitzaz Ahmad Tarar
Mrs. Tayybah Mahmood Sadiq
Mr.Fayyaz Ahmed Khan
COMPANY SECRETARY
Mr. Niaz Ahmed Chughtai
AUDITORS
Aslam Malik & Co.
Chartered Accountants
HR & REMUNERATION
Mr. Aitzaz Ahmad Tarar
Mrs. Tayybah Mahmood Sadiq
Mr. Fayyaz Ahmed Khan
BANKERS
Allied Bank of Pakistan Ltd.
Askari Bank Ltd.
LEGAL ADVISORS
Mr. Javaid Iqbal Malik, Advocate
HEAD OFFICE/SHARE DEPARTMENT
2-A, 2nd Floor, Canal Bank Road,
Justice Sardar Iqbal Road, Aziz
Avenue, Gulberg-V, Lahore, Pakistan.
Ph: (042) 35711154,35710148
Sardar Chemical Industries Limited
Annual Report 2023
Fax: (042) 35775706 E-Mail: info@sardarchemicals.com Web: www.sardarchemicals.com
REGISTERED OFFICE/ FACTORY
Plot. NO. 29-B, Road No. 01
Gadoon Amazai, industrial Estate,
Topi, Ganduf Road, Swabi (NWFP)
Ph: (0938) 270792, 270439, 270539
Fax: (0938) 270791
REGISTRAR/TRANSFER AGENT
CorpLink (PVT) Ltd, Wings Arcade,
1-K, Commercial, Model Town, Lahore
Ph: 042-35916714, 35916719
Fax: 042-35839182
Sardar Chemical Industries Limited
Annual Report 2023
SARDAR CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
The 34th Annual General Meeting of SARDAR CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED will be held at Plot No. 29-B, Road No. 1, Gadoon Amazai Industrial Estate, Topi, Ganduf Road, District Swabi K.P.K. on Friday 27th October 2023, at 5:00 P.M. to transact the following business: -
ORDINARY BUSINESS
- To confirm the minutes of 33rd Annual General Meeting held on 28th October 2022.
- To receive, consider and adopt the audited Financial Statements for the year ended June 30, 2023, together with the Chairman's Review Report the Directors' and Auditors', Report thereon.
- To elect 7 directors for the next tenure in accordance with the provisions of the SECTION 159 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2017. The number of elected Directors of the Company has been
fixed at 7 by the Board of Directors. The present Directors are eligible to offer themselves for re-election.
I.
SARDAR AYAZ SADIQ
V.
MRS. TAYYBAH MAHMOOD SADIQ
II.
MRS. REEMA AYAZ
VI.
MR. AITZAZ AHMAD TARAR
III.
MR. ABDUL REHMAN QURESHI
VII.
MR. FAYYAZ AHMED KHAN
IV.
MR. SHAHID AZIZ
In terms of the section 159(3) of the Companies Act, 2017, any person who seeks to contest an election of the office of director shall, whether he retiring director or otherwise, file with the Company not later than fourteen (14) days before the date of meeting, a notice of his intention to offer himself for election as a director.
- To appoint Auditors for the year ended June 30, 2024, and fix their remuneration.
- TRANSMISSION OF ANNUAL AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS THROUGH QR CODE
AND WEBLINK:
To approve, as and by way of ordinary resolution, the transmission of the annual balance sheet, profit & loss account, auditors' report, directors' report (the "Audited Annual Financial Statements") to the Company's shareholders through email or QR enabled code and weblink as allowed by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan via S.R.O. No. 389(I)/2023 dated 21-03-2023.
"RESOLVED THAT as notified by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan via S.R.O. No. 389(I)/2023 dated 21-03-2023 transmission of Annual Audited Financial Statements to the members through QR enabled code and weblink instead of transmitting the Annual Audited Accounts through CD/DVD/USB, be and is hereby ratified and approved for future".
6. To transact any other ordinary business with the permission of the Chair.
SPECIAL BUSINESS
1. To enhance the remuneration of the Chief Executive and two Working Directors.
- Chief Executive to Rs. 350,000/- P.M.
- Working Directors to Rs. 350,000/- P.M. to each
- Executive to Rs. 150,000/- P.M.
A statement of material fact under section 134(3) of the Companies Act, 2017 relating to the aforesaid special business to be transacted at the said Annual General Meeting is being sent to the shareholders along with the notice.
ANY OTHER BUSINESS
1. To transact any other business with the permission of the chair.
Lahore
By Order of the Board
6th October, 2023
Company Secretary
