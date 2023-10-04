Sardar Chemical Industries Limited

CONTENTS

PAGE NO.

Company Information

2

Notice of Annual General Meeting

4

Mission Statement and Statement of Ethics and Business Practices……………………………….7

Chairman's Review Report…………………………………………………………………………8

Directors' Report to the Shareholders………………………………………………………………9

Key operating and finance data for last six years

12

Statement of Compliance with the code of Corporate Governance

13

Review Report to the Members on the Statement of Compliance with the Best Practices of Code of

Corporate Governance

16

Auditors' report to the Members

17

Balance Sheet

22

Profit and Loss Account

23

Statement of Comprehensive Income

24

Statement of Changes in Equity

25

Cash Flow Statement

26

Notes to the Financial Statements

27

Pattern of Share Holdings

44

Categories of Share Holders

45

Notice of Annual General Meeting (Urdu)

47

Directors' Report to the Shareholders (Urdu)

50

Form of Proxy

52

COMPANY INFORMATION

CHIEF EXECUTIVE

Mrs. Reema Ayaz

DIRECTORS

Mr. Shahid Aziz (NIT Nominee)

Mr. Niaz Ahmed Chughtai

Mr. Fayyaz Ahmed Khan

Mr. Aitzaz Ahmad Tarar

Mrs.Tayybah Mahmood sadiq

Mr. Abdul Rehman Qureshi

AUDIT COMMITTEE

Mr. Aitzaz Ahmad Tarar

Mrs. Tayybah Mahmood Sadiq

Mr.Fayyaz Ahmed Khan

COMPANY SECRETARY

Mr. Niaz Ahmed Chughtai

AUDITORS

Aslam Malik & Co.

Chartered Accountants

HR & REMUNERATION

Mr. Aitzaz Ahmad Tarar

Mrs. Tayybah Mahmood Sadiq

Mr. Fayyaz Ahmed Khan

BANKERS

Allied Bank of Pakistan Ltd.

Askari Bank Ltd.

LEGAL ADVISORS

Mr. Javaid Iqbal Malik, Advocate

HEAD OFFICE/SHARE DEPARTMENT

2-A, 2nd Floor, Canal Bank Road,

Justice Sardar Iqbal Road, Aziz

Avenue, Gulberg-V, Lahore, Pakistan.

Ph: (042) 35711154,35710148

Fax: (042) 35775706 E-Mail: info@sardarchemicals.com Web: www.sardarchemicals.com

REGISTERED OFFICE/ FACTORY

Plot. NO. 29-B, Road No. 01

Gadoon Amazai, industrial Estate,

Topi, Ganduf Road, Swabi (NWFP)

Ph: (0938) 270792, 270439, 270539

Fax: (0938) 270791

REGISTRAR/TRANSFER AGENT

CorpLink (PVT) Ltd, Wings Arcade,

1-K, Commercial, Model Town, Lahore

Ph: 042-35916714, 35916719

Fax: 042-35839182

SARDAR CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The 34th Annual General Meeting of SARDAR CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED will be held at Plot No. 29-B, Road No. 1, Gadoon Amazai Industrial Estate, Topi, Ganduf Road, District Swabi K.P.K. on Friday 27th October 2023, at 5:00 P.M. to transact the following business: -

ORDINARY BUSINESS

  1. To confirm the minutes of 33rd Annual General Meeting held on 28th October 2022.
  2. To receive, consider and adopt the audited Financial Statements for the year ended June 30, 2023, together with the Chairman's Review Report the Directors' and Auditors', Report thereon.
  3. To elect 7 directors for the next tenure in accordance with the provisions of the SECTION 159 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2017. The number of elected Directors of the Company has been

fixed at 7 by the Board of Directors. The present Directors are eligible to offer themselves for re-election.

I.

SARDAR AYAZ SADIQ

V.

MRS. TAYYBAH MAHMOOD SADIQ

II.

MRS. REEMA AYAZ

VI.

MR. AITZAZ AHMAD TARAR

III.

MR. ABDUL REHMAN QURESHI

VII.

MR. FAYYAZ AHMED KHAN

IV.

MR. SHAHID AZIZ

In terms of the section 159(3) of the Companies Act, 2017, any person who seeks to contest an election of the office of director shall, whether he retiring director or otherwise, file with the Company not later than fourteen (14) days before the date of meeting, a notice of his intention to offer himself for election as a director.

  1. To appoint Auditors for the year ended June 30, 2024, and fix their remuneration.
  2. TRANSMISSION OF ANNUAL AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS THROUGH QR CODE

AND WEBLINK:

To approve, as and by way of ordinary resolution, the transmission of the annual balance sheet, profit & loss account, auditors' report, directors' report (the "Audited Annual Financial Statements") to the Company's shareholders through email or QR enabled code and weblink as allowed by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan via S.R.O. No. 389(I)/2023 dated 21-03-2023.

"RESOLVED THAT as notified by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan via S.R.O. No. 389(I)/2023 dated 21-03-2023 transmission of Annual Audited Financial Statements to the members through QR enabled code and weblink instead of transmitting the Annual Audited Accounts through CD/DVD/USB, be and is hereby ratified and approved for future".

6. To transact any other ordinary business with the permission of the Chair.

SPECIAL BUSINESS

1. To enhance the remuneration of the Chief Executive and two Working Directors.

  1. Chief Executive to Rs. 350,000/- P.M.
  2. Working Directors to Rs. 350,000/- P.M. to each
  3. Executive to Rs. 150,000/- P.M.

A statement of material fact under section 134(3) of the Companies Act, 2017 relating to the aforesaid special business to be transacted at the said Annual General Meeting is being sent to the shareholders along with the notice.

ANY OTHER BUSINESS

1. To transact any other business with the permission of the chair.

Lahore

By Order of the Board

6th October, 2023

Company Secretary

