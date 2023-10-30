SARDAR CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED

FIRST QUARTER DIRECTORS' REPORT TO THE

SHAREHOLDERS

The Directors of SARDAR CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED are pleased to present their report along with financial statements of the Company for the first quarter ended on September 30, 2023.

RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ARE SUMMARIZED AS UNDER:

2023 2022 (Rupees in thousands) Sales-Net 150,041 65,563 Cost & Expenditures 105,227 66,942 Profit/ (Loss) before taxation 44,814 (1,379) Profit/ (Loss) after taxation 41,906 (2,362) Earnings/ (Loss) per share (Rs.) 6.98 (0.39)

The net Sales has increased by about 56% as compared to the same quarter of the previous year due to increase in prices of finished products. The prices of finished products were increased due to tremendous increase in the cost of utilities i.e. electricity, sui gas, labour wages, transportation charges, exchange rate, markup rate and other elements in the market. The cost and expenditure were also increased about 36% due to the above- mentioned reasons. Our sales were increased in Rupees but not in quantity.

The profit after tax has also increased in Rupees due to increase in price of our dyes but the profit also rose as raw material was purchased at cheaper rate and better exchange rate but was sold at new sales prices, and due to less import of raw material during the period. The cost and expenditure were also increased by 36% as compared to increase in sales.

FUTURE PROSPECTS

Due to positive efforts of the government the exchange rate is improving which will play a vital role in the coming periods. The directors are of the opinion that the coming periods will be good for the Company and country. The Company will continue to focus on quality products meeting with the international standards along with supply of products well in time to our valued customers' business place and remedial measures to keep control on cost of our products to get our share from the market.