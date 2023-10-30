SARDAR CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED

COMPANY INFORMATION

CHIEF EXECUTIVE

Mrs. Reema Ayaz

DIRECTORS

Mr. Shahid Aziz (NIT Nominee)

Mr. Niaz Ahmed Chughtai

Mr. Fayyaz Ahmed Khan

Mr. Aitzaz Ahmad Tarar

Mrs. Tayybah Mahmood Sadiq

Mr. Abdul Rehman Qureshi

AUDIT COMMITTEE

Mr. Aitzaz Ahmad Tarar

Mrs. Tayybah Mahmood Sadiq

Mr. Fayyaz Ahmed Khan

COMPANY SECRETARY

Mr. Niaz Ahmed Chughtai

AUDITORS

Aslam Malik & Co.,

Chartered Accountants

HR & REMUNERATION

Mr. Aitzaz Ahmad Tarar

Mrs. Tayybah Mahmood Sadiq

Mr. Fayyaz Ahmed Khan

BANKERS

Allied Bank of Pakistan Ltd.

Askari Bank Ltd.

LEGAL ADVISOR

Mr. Javaid Iqbal Malik, Advocate

SARDAR CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED

HEAD OFFICE/SHARE DEPARTMENT 2-A,2nd Floor, Canal Bank Road, Justice Sardar,

Iqbal Road, Aziz Avenue Gulberg-V, Lahore,

Pakistan.

Ph: (042) 35711154, 35710148

Fax: (042) 35775706

E-Mail: info@sardarchemicals.com

Web Site: www.sardarchemicals.com

REGISTERED OFFICE/ FACTORY

Plot. NO. 29-B, Road No. 01,

Gadoon Amazai, industrial Estate,Topi,

Ganduf Road, Swabi (KPK)

Ph: (0938) 270792, 270439, 270539

Fax: (0938) 270791

REGISTRAR/TRANSFER AGENT

CorpLink (PVT) Ltd, Wings Arcade, 1-K,

Commercial, Model Town, Lahore.

Ph:042-35916714, 35916719 Fax: 042-35839182

SARDAR CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED

FIRST QUARTER DIRECTORS' REPORT TO THE

SHAREHOLDERS

The Directors of SARDAR CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED are pleased to present their report along with financial statements of the Company for the first quarter ended on September 30, 2023.

RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ARE SUMMARIZED AS UNDER:

2023

2022

(Rupees in thousands)

Sales-Net

150,041

65,563

Cost & Expenditures

105,227

66,942

Profit/ (Loss) before taxation

44,814

(1,379)

Profit/ (Loss) after taxation

41,906

(2,362)

Earnings/ (Loss) per share (Rs.)

6.98

(0.39)

The net Sales has increased by about 56% as compared to the same quarter of the previous year due to increase in prices of finished products. The prices of finished products were increased due to tremendous increase in the cost of utilities i.e. electricity, sui gas, labour wages, transportation charges, exchange rate, markup rate and other elements in the market. The cost and expenditure were also increased about 36% due to the above- mentioned reasons. Our sales were increased in Rupees but not in quantity.

The profit after tax has also increased in Rupees due to increase in price of our dyes but the profit also rose as raw material was purchased at cheaper rate and better exchange rate but was sold at new sales prices, and due to less import of raw material during the period. The cost and expenditure were also increased by 36% as compared to increase in sales.

FUTURE PROSPECTS

Due to positive efforts of the government the exchange rate is improving which will play a vital role in the coming periods. The directors are of the opinion that the coming periods will be good for the Company and country. The Company will continue to focus on quality products meeting with the international standards along with supply of products well in time to our valued customers' business place and remedial measures to keep control on cost of our products to get our share from the market.

SARDAR CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UN-AUDITED)

3 Months

12 Months

Sep. 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

Rupees

Rupees

CAPITAL AND LIABILITIES

SHARE CAPITAL AND RESERVES

Authorised:

10,000,000 (2023:10,000,000) Ordinary

Shares of Rs. 10/- each.

100,000,000

100,000,000

Issued, Subscribed and Paid-up:

6,000,000 (2023: 6,000,000) Ordinary

shares of Rs.10/-each fully paid in cash

60,000,000

60,000,000

Share premium

30,000,000

30,000,000

Un-appropriated Profit / (loss)

203,739,149

161,832,737

293,739,149

251,832,737

NON CURRENT LIABILITIES

LEASE LIABILITIES

8,760,796

9,663,583

CURRENT LIABILITIES

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

We take opportunity to thank our valued business customers for their continued support, trust and assistance for the progress and prosperity of the Company. The Company also appreciates its staff and workers for their continuous dedication, commitment and support.

For and on behalf of the Board

Current maturity Director's Loan

Creditors, accrued and other liabilities Unclaimed Dividend

Markup Accrued

3,989,592

37,511,904

30,451,108

2,304,599

--

74,257,203

376,757,148

4,176,328

46,000,000

16,497,429

2,304,599

--

68,978,356

330,474,676

Dated: October 27th,

MRS. REEMA AYAZ

FAYYAZ AHMED KHAN

2023

Place: Gadoon Amazai

Chief Executive

Director

The annexed notes form an integral part of these financial statements.

Chief Executive

SARDAR CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED

AS AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2023

3 Months

12 Months

Sep. 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

Rupees

Rupees

SARDAR CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED

STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS ACCOUNT

(UN-AUDITED)

FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023

Three Months Quarter Ended

PROPERTY AND ASSETS

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

Property, Plant and Equipment

28,771,542

29,880,529

Deferred Tax

1,517,657

1,517,657

LONG TERM DEPOSITS

5,289,430

5,289,430

35,578,629

36,687,616

CURRENT ASSETS

Sales- Net

Cost of Sales

Gross Profit

Administrative Expenses Selling and distribution Cost

Operating Profit for the period

30 SEP.

2023

Rupees

150,041,486

(86,921,684)

63,119,802

(11,963,207)

(4,117,244)

(16,080,451)

47,039,351

30 SEP.

2022

Rupees

65,563,431

(52,363,830)

13,199,601

(10,966,811)

(3,243,630)

(14,210,441)

(1,010,840)

Stores, spares & loose tools Stock in trade

Trade debts

Advances, deposits, prepayments & other receivables

Taxation- Net

Cash & bank balances

816,908

98,939,575

166,580,700

2,014,673

28,267,347

44,559,316

761,648

103,345,105

146,530,846

1,722,842

22,686,793

18,739,826

Other Operating Income

Finance Cost

Profit/(Loss) before taxation Taxation

Profit/(Loss) for the period

884,581

(3,109,541)

44,814,391

(2,907,980)

41,906,411

163,200

(531,228)

(1,378,868)

(983,451)

(2,362,320)

341,178,519

293,787,060

Earning/(loss) per share

6.98

(0.39)

376,757,148330,474,676

Chief Financial Officer

Director

Chief Executive

Chief Financial Officer

Director

SARDAR CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW (UN-AUDITED)

AS AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2023

SARDAR CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED

SARDAR CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED. STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (UN-AUDITED)

cash flow from operating activities

Profit/(Loss) before taxation

Adjustment of non-Cash items.

Depreciation.

Financial Charges

Profit on sale of fixed assets

Profit before working capital changes

Effect of working capital changes

(Increase) /Decrease in store, spare and loose tools

(Increase) /Decrease in stock in trade

(Increase) /Decrease in trade debts

(Increase)/Decrease in advances, deposit and Prepayments

Increase/(Decrease) in creditors accrued and other Liabilities

(Increase)/Decrease in unclaimed dividend

Financial charges paid

Tax paid

Net cash generated from operating activities

A

Cash flow from investing activities:

Fixed Capital expenditure

Sale proceeds of assets disposed off

Long Term Deposit

Net Cash generated from investing activities

B

Cash flow from financing activities (Repayment )/ proceeds of lease obligation (Repayment)/ proceeds of short term finances Dividend Paid

Net cash used in financing activities

C

Net increase/ (Decrease) in cash and cash

Equivalents

A+B+C

Cash and cash Equivalents at beginning of the period

Cash and cash Equivalents at end of the period

SEPTEMBER

30, 2023 Rupees

44,814,391

1,108,988

3,109,541

-

4,218,529

49,032,920

(55,260)

4,405,530

(20,049,854)

(291,831)

13,953,679

-

(2,037,736)

(3,109,541)

(8,488,534)

(11,598,075)

35,397,109

-

-

-

-

(1,089,523)

(8,488,096)

-

(9,577,619)

25,819,490

18,739,826

44,559,316

SEPTEMBER

30, 2022 Rupees

(1,378,868)

1,341,265

531,228

-

1,872,493

493,625

(125,240)

(9,550,975)

23,217,511

(10,569,028)

(2,516,344)

-

455,924

(531,228)

(5,338,558)

(5,869,786)

(4,920,237)

-

-

-

-

(1,089,592)

-

-

(1,089,592)

(6,009,829)

21,253,397

15,243,568

FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023

Share Capital

Share Premium

Un-Appropriated

Rupees

Profit/

Total

(Accumulated Loss)

Balance at

30th June 2022

60,000,000

30,000,000

137,503,886

227,503,886

Profit/(Loss) for

the period ended

30 Sep. 2022

--

--

(2,362,320)

(2,362,320)

Balance at

30 Sep. 2022

60,000,000

30,000,000

135,141,566

225,141,566

Profit/(Loss) for

the period ended

30 June 2023

--

--

26,691,171

26,691,171

Balance at

30 June 2023

60,000,000

30,000,000

161,832,737

251,832,737

Profit/(Loss) for

the period ended

30 Sep. 2023

--

--

41,906,411

41,906,411

Balance at

30 Sep. 2023

60,000,000

30,000,000

203,739,149

293,739,149

NOTES TO THE ACCOUNTS

QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023

  1. The accounts are un audited and have been prepared in accordance with the requirements of SRO dated 5, November 2001 issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan.
  2. Accounting policies adopted for the preparation of the quarterly accounts are the same as those applied in the preparation of the audited annual published accounts of the company as on 30/06/2023.
  3. These accounts have been prepared in compliance with the requirement of international accounting standard IAS 34 "Interim Financial Reporting".

Chief Executive

Chief Financial Officer

Director

Chief Executive

Chief Financial Officer

Director

SARDAR CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED

SARDAR CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Sardar Chemical Industries Ltd. published this content on 30 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2023 03:20:42 UTC.