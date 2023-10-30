SARDAR CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED
COMPANY INFORMATION
CHIEF EXECUTIVE
Mrs. Reema Ayaz
DIRECTORS
Mr. Shahid Aziz (NIT Nominee)
Mr. Niaz Ahmed Chughtai
Mr. Fayyaz Ahmed Khan
Mr. Aitzaz Ahmad Tarar
Mrs. Tayybah Mahmood Sadiq
Mr. Abdul Rehman Qureshi
AUDIT COMMITTEE
Mr. Aitzaz Ahmad Tarar
Mrs. Tayybah Mahmood Sadiq
Mr. Fayyaz Ahmed Khan
COMPANY SECRETARY
Mr. Niaz Ahmed Chughtai
AUDITORS
Aslam Malik & Co.,
Chartered Accountants
HR & REMUNERATION
Mr. Aitzaz Ahmad Tarar
Mrs. Tayybah Mahmood Sadiq
Mr. Fayyaz Ahmed Khan
BANKERS
Allied Bank of Pakistan Ltd.
Askari Bank Ltd.
LEGAL ADVISOR
Mr. Javaid Iqbal Malik, Advocate
SARDAR CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED
HEAD OFFICE/SHARE DEPARTMENT 2-A,2nd Floor, Canal Bank Road, Justice Sardar,
Iqbal Road, Aziz Avenue Gulberg-V, Lahore,
Pakistan.
Ph: (042) 35711154, 35710148
Fax: (042) 35775706
E-Mail: info@sardarchemicals.com
Web Site: www.sardarchemicals.com
REGISTERED OFFICE/ FACTORY
Plot. NO. 29-B, Road No. 01,
Gadoon Amazai, industrial Estate,Topi,
Ganduf Road, Swabi (KPK)
Ph: (0938) 270792, 270439, 270539
Fax: (0938) 270791
REGISTRAR/TRANSFER AGENT
CorpLink (PVT) Ltd, Wings Arcade, 1-K,
Commercial, Model Town, Lahore.
Ph:042-35916714, 35916719 Fax: 042-35839182
SARDAR CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED
FIRST QUARTER DIRECTORS' REPORT TO THE
SHAREHOLDERS
The Directors of SARDAR CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED are pleased to present their report along with financial statements of the Company for the first quarter ended on September 30, 2023.
RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ARE SUMMARIZED AS UNDER:
2023
2022
(Rupees in thousands)
Sales-Net
150,041
65,563
Cost & Expenditures
105,227
66,942
Profit/ (Loss) before taxation
44,814
(1,379)
Profit/ (Loss) after taxation
41,906
(2,362)
Earnings/ (Loss) per share (Rs.)
6.98
(0.39)
The net Sales has increased by about 56% as compared to the same quarter of the previous year due to increase in prices of finished products. The prices of finished products were increased due to tremendous increase in the cost of utilities i.e. electricity, sui gas, labour wages, transportation charges, exchange rate, markup rate and other elements in the market. The cost and expenditure were also increased about 36% due to the above- mentioned reasons. Our sales were increased in Rupees but not in quantity.
The profit after tax has also increased in Rupees due to increase in price of our dyes but the profit also rose as raw material was purchased at cheaper rate and better exchange rate but was sold at new sales prices, and due to less import of raw material during the period. The cost and expenditure were also increased by 36% as compared to increase in sales.
FUTURE PROSPECTS
Due to positive efforts of the government the exchange rate is improving which will play a vital role in the coming periods. The directors are of the opinion that the coming periods will be good for the Company and country. The Company will continue to focus on quality products meeting with the international standards along with supply of products well in time to our valued customers' business place and remedial measures to keep control on cost of our products to get our share from the market.
SARDAR CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UN-AUDITED)
3 Months
12 Months
Sep. 30, 2023
June 30, 2023
Rupees
Rupees
CAPITAL AND LIABILITIES
SHARE CAPITAL AND RESERVES
Authorised:
10,000,000 (2023:10,000,000) Ordinary
Shares of Rs. 10/- each.
100,000,000
100,000,000
Issued, Subscribed and Paid-up:
6,000,000 (2023: 6,000,000) Ordinary
shares of Rs.10/-each fully paid in cash
60,000,000
60,000,000
Share premium
30,000,000
30,000,000
Un-appropriated Profit / (loss)
203,739,149
161,832,737
293,739,149
251,832,737
NON CURRENT LIABILITIES
LEASE LIABILITIES
8,760,796
9,663,583
CURRENT LIABILITIES
ACKNOWLEDGEMENT
We take opportunity to thank our valued business customers for their continued support, trust and assistance for the progress and prosperity of the Company. The Company also appreciates its staff and workers for their continuous dedication, commitment and support.
For and on behalf of the Board
Current maturity Director's Loan
Creditors, accrued and other liabilities Unclaimed Dividend
Markup Accrued
3,989,592
37,511,904
30,451,108
2,304,599
--
74,257,203
376,757,148
4,176,328
46,000,000
16,497,429
2,304,599
--
68,978,356
330,474,676
Dated: October 27th,
MRS. REEMA AYAZ
FAYYAZ AHMED KHAN
2023
Place: Gadoon Amazai
Chief Executive
Director
The annexed notes form an integral part of these financial statements.
Chief Executive
SARDAR CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED
AS AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2023
3 Months
12 Months
Sep. 30, 2023
June 30, 2023
Rupees
Rupees
SARDAR CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED
STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS ACCOUNT
(UN-AUDITED)
FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023
Three Months Quarter Ended
PROPERTY AND ASSETS
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
Property, Plant and Equipment
28,771,542
29,880,529
Deferred Tax
1,517,657
1,517,657
LONG TERM DEPOSITS
5,289,430
5,289,430
35,578,629
36,687,616
CURRENT ASSETS
Sales- Net
Cost of Sales
Gross Profit
Administrative Expenses Selling and distribution Cost
Operating Profit for the period
30 SEP.
2023
Rupees
150,041,486
(86,921,684)
63,119,802
(11,963,207)
(4,117,244)
(16,080,451)
47,039,351
30 SEP.
2022
Rupees
65,563,431
(52,363,830)
13,199,601
(10,966,811)
(3,243,630)
(14,210,441)
(1,010,840)
Stores, spares & loose tools Stock in trade
Trade debts
Advances, deposits, prepayments & other receivables
Taxation- Net
Cash & bank balances
816,908
98,939,575
166,580,700
2,014,673
28,267,347
44,559,316
761,648
103,345,105
146,530,846
1,722,842
22,686,793
18,739,826
Other Operating Income
Finance Cost
Profit/(Loss) before taxation Taxation
Profit/(Loss) for the period
884,581
(3,109,541)
44,814,391
(2,907,980)
41,906,411
163,200
(531,228)
(1,378,868)
(983,451)
(2,362,320)
341,178,519
293,787,060
Earning/(loss) per share
6.98
(0.39)
376,757,148330,474,676
Chief Financial Officer
Director
Chief Executive
Chief Financial Officer
Director
SARDAR CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED
STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW (UN-AUDITED)
AS AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2023
SARDAR CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED
SARDAR CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED. STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (UN-AUDITED)
cash flow from operating activities
Profit/(Loss) before taxation
Adjustment of non-Cash items.
Depreciation.
Financial Charges
Profit on sale of fixed assets
Profit before working capital changes
Effect of working capital changes
(Increase) /Decrease in store, spare and loose tools
(Increase) /Decrease in stock in trade
(Increase) /Decrease in trade debts
(Increase)/Decrease in advances, deposit and Prepayments
Increase/(Decrease) in creditors accrued and other Liabilities
(Increase)/Decrease in unclaimed dividend
Financial charges paid
Tax paid
Net cash generated from operating activities
A
Cash flow from investing activities:
Fixed Capital expenditure
Sale proceeds of assets disposed off
Long Term Deposit
Net Cash generated from investing activities
B
Cash flow from financing activities (Repayment )/ proceeds of lease obligation (Repayment)/ proceeds of short term finances Dividend Paid
Net cash used in financing activities
C
Net increase/ (Decrease) in cash and cash
Equivalents
A+B+C
Cash and cash Equivalents at beginning of the period
Cash and cash Equivalents at end of the period
SEPTEMBER
30, 2023 Rupees
44,814,391
1,108,988
3,109,541
-
4,218,529
49,032,920
(55,260)
4,405,530
(20,049,854)
(291,831)
13,953,679
-
(2,037,736)
(3,109,541)
(8,488,534)
(11,598,075)
35,397,109
-
-
-
-
(1,089,523)
(8,488,096)
-
(9,577,619)
25,819,490
18,739,826
44,559,316
SEPTEMBER
30, 2022 Rupees
(1,378,868)
1,341,265
531,228
-
1,872,493
493,625
(125,240)
(9,550,975)
23,217,511
(10,569,028)
(2,516,344)
-
455,924
(531,228)
(5,338,558)
(5,869,786)
(4,920,237)
-
-
-
-
(1,089,592)
-
-
(1,089,592)
(6,009,829)
21,253,397
15,243,568
FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023
Share Capital
Share Premium
Un-Appropriated
Rupees
Profit/
Total
(Accumulated Loss)
Balance at
30th June 2022
60,000,000
30,000,000
137,503,886
227,503,886
Profit/(Loss) for
the period ended
30 Sep. 2022
--
--
(2,362,320)
(2,362,320)
Balance at
30 Sep. 2022
60,000,000
30,000,000
135,141,566
225,141,566
Profit/(Loss) for
the period ended
30 June 2023
--
--
26,691,171
26,691,171
Balance at
30 June 2023
60,000,000
30,000,000
161,832,737
251,832,737
Profit/(Loss) for
the period ended
30 Sep. 2023
--
--
41,906,411
41,906,411
Balance at
30 Sep. 2023
60,000,000
30,000,000
203,739,149
293,739,149
NOTES TO THE ACCOUNTS
QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023
- The accounts are un audited and have been prepared in accordance with the requirements of SRO dated 5, November 2001 issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan.
- Accounting policies adopted for the preparation of the quarterly accounts are the same as those applied in the preparation of the audited annual published accounts of the company as on 30/06/2023.
- These accounts have been prepared in compliance with the requirement of international accounting standard IAS 34 "Interim Financial Reporting".
Chief Executive
Chief Financial Officer
Director
Chief Executive
Chief Financial Officer
Director
SARDAR CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED
SARDAR CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Sardar Chemical Industries Ltd. published this content on 30 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2023 03:20:42 UTC.