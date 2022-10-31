Advanced search
    532163   INE979A01025

SAREGAMA INDIA LIMITED

(532163)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-27
376.25 INR   -1.60%
04:50aSaregama India : Cessation
PU
04:29aIndian music label Saregama's profit rises 36% on new song releases
RE
08/02Transcript : Saregama India Limited, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 02, 2022
CI
Saregama India : Cessation

10/31/2022 | 04:50am EDT
Date: 31st October, 2022

The Manager,

The Listing Department

Listing Department,

BSE Limited,

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

'Exchange Plaza', C-1, Block G,

Dalal Street,

Bandra- Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),

Mumbai - 400 001

Mumbai - 400 051

Symbol: SAREGAMA

Scrip Code: 532163

Subject: Outcome of Board Meeting held on 31st October, 2022

Dear Sir/Madam,

We write to inform you that pursuant to Regulations 30 and 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board"), at its Meeting held today, i.e., 31st October, 2022 inter-alia, has:

  1. Considered, approved, and took on record the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company, for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2022 of the Financial Year 2022-23
    A copy of the said results along with the Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company are enclosed herewith for your record.
    Further pursuant to the provisions of SEBI Listing Regulations, please find enclosed the herewith following documents for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2022 of the Financial Year
    2022-23:
    1. Earnings Release
    2. Investors Presentation
  3. Approved the appointment of M/s Link Intime India Private Limited (SEBI Registration No. INR000004058) as the Registrar and Share Transfer Agent ("RTA") of the Company in place of M/s MCS Share Transfer Agent Limited (SEBI Registration No. INR000004108). The Company is in process of executing necessary agreements to ensure smooth transition of documents and records from M/s MCS Share Transfer Agent Limited to M/s Link Intime India Private Limited. In the interim period M/s MCS Share Transfer Agent will continue to act as RTA of the Company till such time the database and electronic connectivity is fully shifted to M/s Link Intime India Private Limited, the new RTA.

SAREGAMA India Limited, 33, Jessore Road, Dum Dum, Kolkata - 700 028, India.

Tel: +91 33 2551 2984, Fax: +91 33 2550 0817, Web: www.saregama.com

CIN: L22213WB1946PLC014346 Email ID: co.sec@saregama.com

The details/disclosures as required under Regulation 30 and Schedule III of the SEBI Listing Regulations read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 9th September, 2015 (the "SEBI Circular") is enclosed herewith as "Annexure A".

This information is available on the website of the Company www.saregama.com

The Board meeting commenced at 12:00 Noon and concluded at 01:20 pm.

Kindly take the same on record.

Thanking You.

Yours Faithfully,

Yours faithfully,

For SAREGAMA INDIA LIMITED

Digitally signed by

PRIYANKA PRIYANKAMOTWANI MOTWANI Date: 2022.10.31

13:21:18 +05'30'

Priyanka Motwani

Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Membership No: A58041

Encl: As above

"Annexure - A"

In compliance of Regulation 30 and Schedule III of the SEBI Listing Regulations read with the SEBI Circular, please find requisite information of change in Registrar & Share Transfer Agent (RTA)

Sr.no

Particulars

Remarks

1

Reason for discontinuation

As M/s Link Intime India Private

Limited has been providing the

service as the Registrar and Share

Transfer Agent to almost all group

Companies and

considering their

infrastructure, presence, quality of

services and to align with other the

requirements

including

periodic

reports and smoothening the other

processes the Board has approved

the appointment of M/s Link Intime

India

Private

Limited in

place of

"M/s MCS Share Transfer Agent

Limited" (the existing Registrar &

Share Transfer Agent)

2

Date on which above would become effective

The effective date of appointment

will be communicated in due course

after

receiving

NOC

from

Depositories, from the existing RTA

and after entering into the Tripartite

Agreements between the M/s Link

Intime India Private Limited, M/s

MCS Share Transfer Agent Limited

and the Company.

For SAREGAMA INDIA LIMITED

PRIYANKA MOTWANI

Digitally signed by

PRIYANKA MOTWANI Date: 2022.10.31 13:21:53 +05'30'

Priyanka Motwani

Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Membership No: A58041

B S R & Co. LLP

Chartered Accountants

Unit No. 603, 6th Floor, Tower 1,

Telephone:

+91 33 4035 4200

Plot No. 5, Block - DP, Godrej Waterside,

Fax:

+91 33 4035 4295

Sector V, Salt Lake, Kolkata - 700091

Limited Review Report on unaudited consolidated financial results of Saregama India Limited for the three months ended 30 September 2022 and year-to-date consolidated financial results for the period from 01 April 2022 to 30 September 2022 pursuant to Regulation 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended

To the Board of Directors of Saregama India Limited

  1. We have reviewed the accompanying Statement of unaudited consolidated financial results of Saregama India Limited ("the Parent"), and its subsidiaries (the Parent and its subsidiaries together referred to as "the Group") for the quarter ended 30 September 2022 and year-to-date results for the period from 01 April 2022 to 30 September 2022 ("the Statement"), being submitted by the Parent pursuant to the requirements of Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended ('Listing Regulations').
  2. This Statement, which is the responsibility of the Parent's management and approved by the Parent's Board of Directors, has been prepared in accordance with the recognition and measurement principles laid down in Indian Accounting Standard 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" ("Ind AS 34"), prescribed under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India and in compliance with Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on the Statement based on our review.
  3. We conducted our review of the Statement in accordance with the Standard on Review Engagements (SRE) 2410 "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity", issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.
    We also performed procedures in accordance with the circular issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India under Regulation 33(8) of the Listing Regulations, to the extent applicable.
  4. The Statement includes the results of the following entities:

Parent:

Saregama India Limited

Subsidiaries:

a. Kolkata Metro Networks Limited

b. Open Media Network Private Limited c. RPG Global Music Limited

d. Saregama Limited (formerly known as Saregama Plc.) e. Saregama FZE

f. Digidrive Distributors Limited

g. Saregama Inc. (Step-down subsidiary of Saregama India Limited)

Registered Office:

B S R & Co. (a partnership firm with Registration No. BA61223) converted into B S R & Co. LLP (a

14th Floor, Central B Wing and North C Wing, Nesco IT Park 4, Nesco

Limited Liability Partnership with LLP Registration No. AAB-8181) with effect from October 14, 2013

Center, Western Express Highway, Goregaon (East), Mumbai - 400063

B S R & Co. LLP

  1. Based on our review conducted and procedures performed as stated in paragraph 3 above, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying Statement, prepared in accordance with the recognition and measurement principles laid down in the aforesaid Indian Accounting Standard and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, has not disclosed the information required to be disclosed in terms of Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations, including the manner in which it is to be disclosed, or that it contains any material misstatement.
  2. The Statement includes the interim financial information of seven subsidiaries (including one step- down subsidiary) which have not been reviewed, whose interim financial information reflect total assets of Rs. 6,966 lakhs (before consolidation adjustments) as at 30 September 2022, total revenues of Rs. 2,801 lakhs and Rs. 5,022 lakhs (before consolidation adjustments), total net loss after tax of Rs. 53 lakhs and Rs. 85 lakhs (before consolidation adjustments) and total comprehensive income of Rs. 62 lakhs and Rs. 12 lakhs (before consolidation adjustments), for the quarter ended 30 September 2022 and for the period from 01 April 2022 to 30 September 2022, respectively, and net cash inflows of Rs. 1,561 lakhs for the period from 01 April 2022 to 30 September 2022, as considered in the Statement. According to the information and explanations given to us by the Parent's management, these interim financial information are not material to the Group.
    Our conclusion is not modified in respect of this matter.

For B S R & Co. LLP

Chartered Accountants

Firm's Registration No.:101248W/W-100022

Jayanta Mukhopadhyay

Partner

Kolkata

Membership No.: 055757

31 October 2022

UDIN:22055757BBKQRG2313

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Saregama India Limited published this content on 31 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2022 08:49:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
