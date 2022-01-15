Saregama India : Dividend Updates

Sub: Intimation for declaration of Interim Dividend for the Financial Year2021-22
In continuation to our Board meeting intimation dated January 11, 2022 and pursuant to Regulation 29 and 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended, we wish to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, inter-alia, to consider and approve a proposal for declaration of Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2021-22 and for fixing the Record Date for the said purpose.
Kindly take the same on record.
For SAREGAMA INDIA LIMITED
VIKRAM MEHRA
Vikram Mehra
Managing Director
DIN: 03556680
