Saregama India : Dividend Updates

January 14, 2022
The Manager,
The Listing Department
Listing Department,
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
Exchange Plaza, C-1,
Dalal Street,
Block G, Bandra - Kurla Complex,
Mumbai - 400 001
Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051
Symbol: SAREGAMA EQ
Scrip Code : 532163

Sub: Intimation for declaration of Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2021-22

In continuation to our Board meeting intimation dated January 11, 2022 and pursuant to Regulation 29 and 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended, we wish to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, inter-alia, to consider and approve a proposal for declaration of Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2021-22 and for fixing the Record Date for the said purpose.

For SAREGAMA INDIA LIMITED