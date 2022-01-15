Log in
Saregama India : Dividend Updates

01/15/2022 | 04:25am EST
January 14, 2022

The Manager,

The Listing Department

Listing Department,

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, C-1,

Dalal Street,

Block G, Bandra - Kurla Complex,

Mumbai - 400 001

Bandra (East),

Mumbai - 400 051

Symbol: SAREGAMA EQ

Scrip Code : 532163

Dear Sir(s)/ Madam,

Sub: Intimation for declaration of Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2021-22

In continuation to our Board meeting intimation dated January 11, 2022 and pursuant to Regulation 29 and 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended, we wish to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, inter-alia, to consider and approve a proposal for declaration of Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2021-22 and for fixing the Record Date for the said purpose.

Kindly take the same on record.

Thanking You,

Yours faithfully,

For SAREGAMA INDIA LIMITED

VIKRAM MEHRA

Digitally signed by VIKRAM MEHRA

Date: 2022.01.14 22:11:46 +05'30'

Vikram Mehra

Managing Director

DIN: 03556680

SAREGAMA India Limited, 33, Jessore Road, Dum Dum, Kolkata - 700 028, India.

Tel: +91 33 2551 2984, Fax: +91 33 2550 0817, Web: www.saregama.com CIN: L22213W81946PLC014346 Email ID: saregama@rpsg.in

Saregama India Limited published this content on 15 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2022 09:24:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
