Saregama India : NCLT/ Court Convened Meeting

19th November, 2022 To, BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Sir Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor Dalal Street, Fort Plot No. C-1, Block G Mumbai - 400001 Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East) Scrip code: 532163 Mumbai - 400051 Symbol: SAREGAMA Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Notice of the meeting of the Equity Shareholders of Saregama India Limited ("Company") convened pursuant to the directions of the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Kolkata Bench ("Tribunal")

Ref: In the matter of Scheme of Arrangement between Saregama India Limited ("Company" or "Demerged Company") and Digidrive Distributors Limited ("Resulting Company") and their respective shareholders and creditors ("Scheme"), under Sections 230 to 232 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act")

This is to inform you that by an order dated 18 th November, 2022 (" Tribunal Order "), the Hon'ble Tribunal has directed meeting to be held of the Equity Shareholders of the Demerged Company. In pursuance of the Tribunal Order and as directed therein and in compliance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 (" Act "), Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, and relevant Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) circulars, as applicable, further notice is hereby given that meeting of the Equity Shareholders of the Company will be held through Video Conferencing (" VC ") / Other Audio Visual Means (" OAVM ") on Wednesday, 21 st December 2022 . The details such as manner of (i) casting vote through e-voting and (ii) attending the meeting through VC / OAVM have been set out in the notice of the meeting. An Equity Shareholder, whose name is recorded in the Register of Members or in the Register of Beneficial Owners maintained by the Depositories as on the cut-off date, i.e., Wednesday, 14 th December, 2022 only shall be entitled to exercise his/ her/ its voting rights on the resolution proposed in the notice and attend the meeting of the Equity Shareholders. Voting rights of an Equity Shareholder/ beneficial owner (in case of electronic shareholding) shall be in proportion to his/ her/ its shareholding in the paid-up equity share capital of the Company as on the cut-off date, i.e., Wednesday, 14 th December, 2022.

