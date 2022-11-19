Advanced search
    532163   INE979A01025

SAREGAMA INDIA LIMITED

(532163)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-17
376.90 INR   -0.26%
12:29pSaregama India : NCLT/ Court Convened Meeting
PU
11/02Saregama India : Recording of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
11/01Transcript : Saregama India Limited, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 01, 2022
CI
Saregama India : NCLT/ Court Convened Meeting

11/19/2022
19th November, 2022

To,

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Sir Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor

Dalal Street, Fort

Plot No. C-1, Block G

Mumbai - 400001

Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East)

Scrip code: 532163

Mumbai - 400051

Symbol: SAREGAMA

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Notice of the meeting of the Equity Shareholders of Saregama India Limited ("Company") convened pursuant to the directions of the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Kolkata Bench ("Tribunal")

Ref: In the matter of Scheme of Arrangement between Saregama India Limited ("Company" or "Demerged Company") and Digidrive Distributors Limited ("Resulting Company") and their respective shareholders and creditors ("Scheme"), under Sections 230 to 232 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act")

  1. This is to inform you that by an order dated 18th November, 2022 ("Tribunal Order"), the Hon'ble Tribunal has directed meeting to be held of the Equity Shareholders of the Demerged Company.
  2. In pursuance of the Tribunal Order and as directed therein and in compliance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act"), Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, and relevant Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) circulars, as applicable, further notice is hereby given that meeting of the Equity Shareholders of the Company will be held through Video Conferencing ("VC") / Other Audio Visual Means ("OAVM") on Wednesday, 21st December 2022.
  3. The details such as manner of (i) casting vote through e-voting and (ii) attending the meeting through VC / OAVM have been set out in the notice of the meeting.
  4. An Equity Shareholder, whose name is recorded in the Register of Members or in the Register of Beneficial Owners maintained by the Depositories as on the cut-off date, i.e., Wednesday, 14th December, 2022 only shall be entitled to exercise his/ her/ its voting rights on the resolution proposed in the notice and attend the meeting of the Equity Shareholders. Voting rights of an Equity Shareholder/ beneficial owner (in case of electronic shareholding) shall be in proportion to his/ her/ its shareholding in the paid-up equity share capital of the Company as on the cut-off date, i.e., Wednesday, 14th December, 2022.

SAREGAMA India Limited, 33, Jessore Road, Dum Dum, Kolkata - 700 028, India.

Tel: +91 33 2551 2984, Fax: +91 33 2550 0817, Web: www.saregama.com

CIN: L22213WB1946PLC014346 Email ID: co.sec@saregama.com

5. Copy of the notice and statement under Sections 230 and 232 read with Section 102 and other applicable provisions of the Act read with Rule 6 of the Companies (Compromises, Arrangements and Amalgamations) Rules, 2016, of the Equity Shareholders meeting is attached.

Kindly acknowledge the aforementioned information and oblige.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Saregama India Limited

PRIYANKA MOTWANI

Digitally signed by

PRIYANKA MOTWANI Date: 2022.11.19 22:09:09 +05'30'

Priyanka Motwani

Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Membership No: A58041

Encl.: As above.

SAREGAMA India Limited, 33, Jessore Road, Dum Dum, Kolkata - 700 028, India.

Tel: +91 33 2551 2984, Fax: +91 33 2550 0817, Web: www.saregama.com

CIN: L22213WB1946PLC014346 Email ID: co.sec@saregama.com

1

2

3

