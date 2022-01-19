Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Saregama India Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532163   INE979A01017

SAREGAMA INDIA LIMITED

(532163)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange - 01/18
5334.15 INR   +2.02%
03:42aSAREGAMA INDIA : Record Date
PU
01/17SAREGAMA INDIA : Allotment of Securities
PU
01/15SAREGAMA INDIA : Dividend Updates
PU
Saregama India : Record Date

01/19/2022 | 03:42am EST
January 19, 2022

The Manager,

The Listing Department

Listing Department,

BSE Limited,

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

-1, Block G,

Dalal Street,

Bandra- Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),

MUMBAI - 400 001

MUMBAI - 400 051

Symbol: SAREGAMA EQ

Scrip Code: 532163

Subject: Outcome of Board Meeting under Regulation 30 and 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Dear Sir/Madam,

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. January 19, 2022 has:

  1. Considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2021.
    A copy of the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2021 along with the Limited Review Report received from the Statutory Auditors of the Company on the Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results is enclosed.
    Further pursuant to the provisions of SEBI Listing Regulations, please find enclosed the following:
    1. Earnings Release
    2. Investor Presentation
  3. Appointed Mrs. Avarna Jain (DIN: 02106305), Non-Executive Director of the company, as the Vice Chairman of the Board. A brief profile in compliance with SEBI Circular CIR/CFD/CMD/
    4/2015 dated September 9 is enclosed as Annexure A.
  4. Declared an interim dividend @ INR 30/- per equity share (i.e. 300%) on the paid-up equity share capital of the Company payable to those members whose names appear in the Register of Members of the Company, or, will appear as beneficial owners (as per particulars furnished by the Depositories viz., National Securities Depository Limited and Central Depository Services (India) Limited) at the close of the business on February 1, 2022 being the Record date to ascertain the eligibility of members to receive the said interim dividend.

This information is available on the website of the Company www.saregama.com.

The Board meeting commenced at 12:00 Noon and concluded at 1:00 pm.

Kindly take the same on record.

Thanking you.

Yours faithfully,

For SAREGAMA INDIA LIMITED

Vikram Mehra

Managing Director

DIN: 03556680

Encl: As above

Annexure A

Reason for change viz., appointment

Appointment

resignation, removal, death or otherwise;

Date of Appointment

January 19, 2022

Term of Appointment

Appointed as the Vice Chairman

Brief Profile

Mrs. Avarna Jain holds qualification of

Bachelor of Arts in communication from

University of Pennsylvania and has

experience in business dealing with

consumer preferences and high end

innovative products.

Disclosure of relationships between

Mrs. Avarna Jain is the daughter of Dr.

Directors (in case of appointment as a

Sanjiv Goenka, Non-executive director

Director)

and Chairman and Mrs. Preeti Goenka,

Non-Executive director of the Company.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Saregama India Limited published this content on 19 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2022 08:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
SAREGAMA INDIA LIMITED1.58%1 372
MANGO EXCELLENT MEDIA CO., LTD.-20.17%13 451
TOHO COMPANY LTD-7.82%7 016
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP.-4.08%4 036
CHINA FILM CO.,LTD.-0.08%3 762
ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LIMITED16.90%2 859