Saregama India : Record Date

January 19, 2022 The Manager, The Listing Department Listing Department, BSE Limited, National Stock Exchange of India Ltd., Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, -1, Block G, Dalal Street, Bandra- Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), MUMBAI - 400 001 MUMBAI - 400 051 Symbol: SAREGAMA EQ Scrip Code: 532163

Subject: Outcome of Board Meeting under Regulation 30 and 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Dear Sir/Madam,

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. January 19, 2022 has:

Considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2021.

A copy of the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2021 along with the Limited Review Report received from the Statutory Auditors of the Company on the Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results is enclosed.

Further pursuant to the provisions of SEBI Listing Regulations, please find enclosed the following: Earnings Release Investor Presentation Appointed Mrs. Avarna Jain (DIN: 02106305), Non-Executive Director of the company, as the Vice Chairman of the Board. A brief profile in compliance with SEBI Circular CIR/CFD/CMD/

4/2015 dated September 9 is enclosed as Annexure A. Declared an interim dividend @ INR 30/- per equity share (i.e. 300%) on the paid-up equity share capital of the Company payable to those members whose names appear in the Register of Members of the Company, or, will appear as beneficial owners (as per particulars furnished by the Depositories viz., National Securities Depository Limited and Central Depository Services (India) Limited) at the close of the business on February 1, 2022 being the Record date to ascertain the eligibility of members to receive the said interim dividend.

