  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Saregama India Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532163   INE979A01025

SAREGAMA INDIA LIMITED

(532163)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-31
389.80 INR   +4.90%
01:20aSaregama India : Recording of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
11/01Transcript : Saregama India Limited, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 01, 2022
CI
11/01Saregama India Logs Gains in Fiscal Q2 Consolidated Net Profit
MT
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Saregama India : Recording of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

11/02/2022 | 01:20am EDT
Date: 2nd November, 2022

The Manager,

The Listing Department

Listing Department,

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, C-1,

Dalal Street,

Block G, Bandra - Kurla Complex,

Mumbai - 400 001

Bandra (East),

Mumbai - 400 051

Symbol: SAREGAMA

Scrip Code: 532163

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Audio Link of Analyst/ Investor Conference Call for Q2FY23 under Regulation 30 and Regulation 46(2) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI Listing Regulations").

Dear Sir/Madam,

Further to our letter dated 27th October, 2022, we write to inform you that the Audio Link of the Q2FY23 Results Conference Call held on Tuesday, 1st November, 2022 at 16:00 hrs (IST) for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2022 has been made available on the Company's website at https://r.saregama.com/resources/pdf/investor/audio/Saregama_Q2FY22_virtual_conference. mp3

Kindly take the same on record.

Thanking You,

Yours Faithfully,

For SAREGAMA INDIA LIMITED

PRIYANKA MOTWANI

Digitally signed by

PRIYANKA

MOTWANI Date: 2022.11.02 08:53:33 +05'30'

Priyanka Motwani

Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Membership No: A58041

SAREGAMA India Limited, 33, Jessore Road, Dum Dum, Kolkata - 700 028, India.

Tel: +91 33 2551 2984, Fax: +91 33 2550 0817, Web: www.saregama.com CIN: L22213W81946PLC014346 Email ID: saregama@rpsg.in

Disclaimer

Saregama India Limited published this content on 02 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2022 05:19:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 7 260 M 87,9 M 87,9 M
Net income 2023 1 711 M 20,7 M 20,7 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 44,0x
Yield 2023 2,94%
Capitalization 74 767 M 905 M 905 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 10,3x
Capi. / Sales 2024 8,32x
Nbr of Employees 282
Free-Float 34,1%
Chart SAREGAMA INDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Saregama India Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 389,80 INR
Average target price 457,50 INR
Spread / Average Target 17,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vikram Mehra Managing Director & Executive Director
Pankaj Mahesh Chaturvedi Chief Financial Officer
Sanjiv Goenka Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Priyanka Motwani Secretary & Compliance Officer
Umang Kanoria Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAREGAMA INDIA LIMITED-25.77%861
TOHO COMPANY LTD7.61%6 237
MANGO EXCELLENT MEDIA CO., LTD.-60.12%5 618
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP.-10.74%3 811
CHINA FILM CO.,LTD.-14.21%2 725
BEIJING JETSEN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD-28.44%1 564