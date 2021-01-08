Log in
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(SRPT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

01/08/2021 | 05:17pm EST
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (“Sarepta” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: SRPT) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Sarepta announced that its one-time gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy failed to show patient benefits as compared to a placebo on January 7, 2021. Based on this news, shares of Sarepta suffered a massive drop on January 8, 2020.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 531 M - -
Net income 2020 -515 M - -
Net cash 2020 823 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -25,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 13 332 M 13 332 M -
EV / Sales 2020 23,6x
EV / Sales 2021 17,2x
Nbr of Employees 743
Free-Float 95,2%
Chart SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 135,95 $
Last Close Price 168,95 $
Spread / Highest target 27,3%
Spread / Average Target -19,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -56,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Douglas S. Ingram President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
M. Kathleen Behrens Wilsey Chairman
Ian M. Estepan Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Gilmore ONeill Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Louise Rodino-Klapac Chief Scientific Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS, INC.-0.90%13 332
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.7.31%78 371
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-1.46%60 563
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.6.70%54 536
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-0.40%50 788
GENMAB A/S0.49%26 601
