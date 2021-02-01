Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.    SRPT

SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(SRPT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ONGOING INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

02/01/2021 | 05:17pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. ("Sarepta" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: SRPT) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Sarepta announced that its one-time gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy failed to show patient benefits as compared to a placebo on January 7, 2021. Based on this news, shares of Sarepta suffered a massive drop on January 8, 2020.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ongoing-investigation-alert-the-schall-law-firm-announces-it-is-investigating-claims-against-sarepta-therapeutics-inc-and-encourages-investors-with-losses-of-100-000-to-contact-the-firm-301219367.html

SOURCE The Schall Law Firm


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
05:17pONGOING INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating ..
PR
05:08aSAREPTA THERAPEUTICS : Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 563..
AQ
01/29Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 56..
GL
01/13SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS : How a collaboration in the lab led to a seat at the table..
PU
01/13SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS : Genevant Sciences Unveil Research Collaboration for Neuro..
MT
01/13Sarepta Therapeutics and Genevant Sciences Announce Research Collaboration fo..
GL
01/12INVESTIGATION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claim..
BU
01/12SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS : Citigroup Downgrades Sarepta Therapeutics to Neutral from..
MT
01/11SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regu..
AQ
01/11SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS : to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conf..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ