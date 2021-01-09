Log in
SRPT EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.; Encourages Investors with Losses Exceeding $1 Million to Contact Firm - SRPT

01/09/2021 | 01:16pm EST
NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT) resulting from allegations that Sarepta may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On January 7, 2021, after market hours, Sarepta announced its gene therapy as a one-time treatment for the rare disorder Duchenne muscular dystrophy failed to show benefits compared with a placebo. Sarepta's shares dropped almost 49.7%, or $83.95, from closing at $168.95 on January 7, 2021 to open at $85.00 on January 8, 2021.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a securities lawsuit on behalf of Sarepta shareholders. If you purchased securities of Sarepta please visit the firm's website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2018.html to join the securities action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm's attorneys are ranked and recognized by numerous independent and respected sources. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
      New York, NY 10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com

 

