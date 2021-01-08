Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.    SRPT

SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(SRPT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

SRPT EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. – SRPT

01/08/2021 | 01:36pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT) resulting from allegations that Sarepta may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On January 7, 2021, after market hours, Sarepta announced its gene therapy as a one-time treatment for the rare disorder Duchenne muscular dystrophy failed to show benefits compared with a placebo. Sarepta’s shares dropped almost 49.7%, or $83.95, from closing at $168.95 on January 7, 2021 to open at $85.00 on January 8, 2021.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a securities lawsuit on behalf of Sarepta shareholders. If you purchased securities of Sarepta please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2018.html to join the securities action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm’s attorneys are ranked and recognized by numerous independent and respected sources. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
01:36pSRPT EQUITY ALERT : Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims ..
BU
12:55pMIDDAY REPORT : Wall Street Mixed Midday After Weak Jobs Report
MT
11:15aSAREPTA THERAPEUTICS : Baird Adjusts Price Target on Sarepta Therapeutics to $11..
MT
11:04aSAREPTA THERAPEUTICS : SVB Leerink Adjusts Price Target on Sarepta Therapeutics ..
MT
11:04aSAREPTA THERAPEUTICS : Mizuho Adjusts Price Target on Sarepta Therapeutics to $1..
MT
11:04aSAREPTA THERAPEUTICS : Cantor Fitzgerald Adjusts Price Target on Sarepta Therape..
MT
11:04aSAREPTA THERAPEUTICS : Cowen Adjusts Price Target on Sarepta Therapeutics to $11..
MT
11:03aSAREPTA THERAPEUTICS : Needham Adjusts Sarepta Therapeutics' Price Target to $16..
MT
10:33aEquities Move Mostly Higher in Morning Trading Amid Expectations for US Econo..
MT
10:03aSAREPTA THERAPEUTICS : Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target for Sarepta Therapeuti..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 531 M - -
Net income 2020 -517 M - -
Net cash 2020 823 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -25,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 13 332 M 13 332 M -
EV / Sales 2020 23,6x
EV / Sales 2021 17,1x
Nbr of Employees 743
Free-Float 95,2%
Chart SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 155,15 $
Last Close Price 168,95 $
Spread / Highest target 32,0%
Spread / Average Target -8,17%
Spread / Lowest Target -56,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Douglas S. Ingram President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
M. Kathleen Behrens Wilsey Chairman
Ian M. Estepan Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Gilmore ONeill Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Louise Rodino-Klapac Chief Scientific Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS, INC.-0.90%13 332
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.7.31%78 371
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-1.46%60 563
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.6.70%54 536
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-0.40%50 788
GENMAB A/S0.49%26 601
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ