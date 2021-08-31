Log in
Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

08/31/2021 | 05:58pm EDT
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT), the leader in precision genetic medicine for rare diseases, granted equity awards on August 31, 2021 that were previously approved by the Compensation Committee of its Board of Directors under Sarepta’s 2014 Employment Commencement Incentive Plan, as a material inducement to employment to 11 individuals hired by Sarepta in August 2021. The equity awards were approved in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The employees received, in the aggregate, options to purchase 10,600 shares of Sarepta's common stock, and in the aggregate 5,400 restricted stock units (“RSUs”). The options have an exercise price of $78.12 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Sarepta's common stock on August 31, 2021 (the “Grant Date”). One-fourth of the shares underlying each employee’s option will vest on the one-year anniversary of the Grant Date and thereafter 1/48th of the shares underlying each employee’s option will vest monthly, such that the shares underlying the option granted to each employee will be fully vested on the fourth anniversary of the Grant Date, in each case, subject to each such employee’s continued employment with Sarepta on such vesting dates.

One-fourth of the RSUs will vest yearly on each anniversary of the Grant Date, such that the RSUs granted to each employee will be fully vested on the fourth anniversary of the Grant Date, in each case, subject to each such employee’s continued employment with Sarepta on such vesting date.

About Sarepta Therapeutics
Sarepta is on an urgent mission: engineer precision genetic medicine for rare diseases that devastate lives and cut futures short. We hold leadership positions in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and limb-girdle muscular dystrophies (LGMDs), and we currently have more than 40 programs in various stages of development. Our vast pipeline is driven by our multi-platform Precision Genetic Medicine Engine in gene therapy, RNA and gene editing. For more information, please visit www.sarepta.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Internet Posting of Information
We routinely post information that may be important to investors in the 'For Investors' section of our website at www.sarepta.com. We encourage investors and potential investors to consult our website regularly for important information about us.

Source: Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.

Investor Contact:
Ian Estepan, 617-274-4052
iestepan@sarepta.com

Media Contact:
Tracy Sorrentino, 617-301-8566
tsorrentino@sarepta.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 658 M - -
Net income 2021 -589 M - -
Net cash 2021 238 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -10,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6 059 M 6 059 M -
EV / Sales 2021 8,84x
EV / Sales 2022 7,53x
Nbr of Employees 866
Free-Float 95,2%
Chart SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 75,88 $
Average target price 118,89 $
Spread / Average Target 56,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Douglas S. Ingram President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ian M. Estepan Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
M. Kathleen Behrens Wilsey Chairman
Gilmore ONeill Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Louise Rodino-Klapac Chief Scientific Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS, INC.-55.49%6 059
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.23.60%90 287
BIONTECH SE323.21%83 325
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS40.15%70 395
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.18.29%59 248
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-15.59%51 753