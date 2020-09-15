Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Recipients of Route 79, The Duchenne Scholarship Program

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT), the leader in precision genetic medicine for rare diseases, today announced 21 recipients of Route 79, The Duchenne Scholarship Program. This is the third year of the scholarship program, which was created to recognize exceptional individuals with Duchenne muscular dystrophy as they pursue their post-secondary education. Recipients were chosen by an independent selection committee composed of Duchenne community members, who consider each applicant’s community involvement and a personal essay. Each student will receive a scholarship of up to $5,000.



“It is our great privilege to announce and congratulate the 2020 recipients of Route 79, The Duchenne Scholarship Program. With each new class of applicants, we are reminded of the varied interests, skills, and goals of these bright young people. Their perseverance and resiliency, particularly in the face of the challenges and uncertainties brought on by COVID, set a powerful example for others living with Duchenne,” said Diane Berry, Sarepta’s Senior Vice President of Global Health Policy, Government and Patient Affairs. “It is an honor to play a role in supporting their journey in higher education and we wish them great success. Additionally, I want to extend gratitude and appreciation to the selection committee for generously giving of their time to review the applications and essays.”

2020 Named Recipients - Route 79, The Duchenne Scholarship Program

Praise Akintola, Farmingdale State College

Porter Aydelotte, Saddleback College

Donovan Carlson, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Tyler Cooley, Arizona State University

Lucas Currier, Great Bay Community College

Benjamin Dupree, The University of Texas at Arlington

Cole Dutton, West Texas A&M University

Aiden Fecteau, Eastern Connecticut State University

Yuvaraj Gambhir, University of Pennsylvania

Justin Gibbons, Saint Bonaventure University

William Hancock, Merrimack College

Joshua Jurack, James Madison University

Brian Le, Stanford University

Brian Madura, New Jersey Institute of Technology

Alice McConnell, University of Idaho

Nicholas O'Neill, Morrisville State College

Spencer Poole, Saint Joseph’s College - Suffolk Campus

Jordan Reidenberg, University of Delaware

Nathan Rothe, Texas Christian University

Christian Tumminello, Pennsylvania College of Technology

Jack Willis, Syracuse University

Scholarship recipients are chosen by an independent committee of Duchenne community members based on each applicant’s essay and demonstrated level of community involvement. Submissions are de-identified for the voting panel with no indication of whether the candidate has received, or plans to receive, a Sarepta therapy.

About Route 79, The Duchenne Scholarship Program

Route 79, The Duchenne Scholarship Program is designed to help students diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne) pursue their post-high school educational goals. There are 79 exons in the dystrophin gene impacted by Duchenne, and the route traveled by every person with Duchenne is distinct. Sarepta’s goal through this program is to acknowledge and support individuals with Duchenne who are mapping out their future via educational pursuits. Additional information is available at https://www.sarepta.com/route79 .

