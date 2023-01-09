Sarepta Therapeutics : SRPT JPM deck 2023 FINAL

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements." Any statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Words such as "believe," "anticipate," "plan," "expect," "will," "may," "intend," "prepare," "look," "potential," "possible" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include statements relating to future operations, financial performance and projections; our current guidance for 2023 for our three currently approved therapies of more than $925 million in net revenue; our opportunities in the rare disease space; potential solutions and market opportunities with our RNA technologies, gene therapy and gene editing; the potential benefits of our technologies and scientific approaches; the potential benefits of PMO and PPMO; the potentially transformative benefits of SRP-9001, including SRP-9001's potential to transform the trajectory of Duchenne, the potential restoration of DAPC, reduced CK and improved histopathology, and the potential of improved benefit received from SRP-9001 over time; our belief that the 9001-dytsrophin protein is reasonably likely to predict clinical benefit; our belief that our internal gene therapy capabilities complimented by partnerships will meet demand to launch SRP-9001, if approved, and drive competitive costs with continued improvements to drive upside; our belief that the transformative one-time therapy, SRP-9001, will cost the system less than the value it will provide to the Duchenne community; the potential of gene therapy's applicability across disease; the potential of our collaborations and partnerships; and expected milestones and plans, including our belief that we may receive an advisory Committee meeting for SRP-9001, launching SRP-9001 in the middle of 2023, if SRP-9001 is approved, having a readout of our confirmatory trial for SRP-9001 at the end of the year, expanding the available label of SRP-9001 after additional studies by 2024, publishing our perspective on the holistic approach to value innovative one-time therapies like SRP-9001, our expectation that we will have approximately 30 clinical trials ongoing by the end of 2023, continuing to build our pipeline, and our expectations related to our future financial performance, including if SRP-9001 is approved, our forecasted peek year SRP-9001 net product revenue will be nearly $4 billion, tracking to nearly $5 billion in total net product venue, by 2026, if we meet our strategic plan goals, including if SRP-9001 is approved, we will be cash positive and profitable by next year, and updating our guidance to include SRP-9001 net sales for 2023, if SRP-9001 is approved.

