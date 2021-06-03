Log in
Sarepta Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

06/03/2021 | 04:30pm EDT
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT), the leader in precision genetic medicine for rare diseases, today announced that senior management will participate in fireside chats at two upcoming virtual investor conferences:

  • Goldman Sachs 42nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 10 at 1:20 p.m. E.T.
  • BofA Securities 2021 Napa BioPharma Virtual Conference on Wednesday, June 16 at 10:30 a.m. E.T.

The presentations will be webcast live under the investor relations section of Sarepta’s website at www.sarepta.com and will be archived there following the presentation for 90 days. Please connect to Sarepta's website several minutes prior to the start of the broadcast to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be necessary.

About Sarepta Therapeutics
Sarepta is on an urgent mission: engineer precision genetic medicine for rare diseases that devastate lives and cut futures short. We hold leadership positions in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and limb-girdle muscular dystrophies (LGMDs), and we currently have more than 40 programs in various stages of development. Our vast pipeline is driven by our multi-platform Precision Genetic Medicine Engine in gene therapy, RNA and gene editing. For more information, please visit www.sarepta.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Internet Posting of Information
We routinely post information that may be important to investors in the 'For Investors' section of our website at www.sarepta.com. We encourage investors and potential investors to consult our website regularly for important information about us.

Source: Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.

Investor Contact:
Ian Estepan, 617-274-4052
iestepan@sarepta.com

Media Contact:
Tracy Sorrentino, 617-301-8566
tsorrentino@sarepta.com


Primary Logo


