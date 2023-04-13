Advanced search
    SRPT   US8036071004

SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(SRPT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:26:58 2023-04-13 pm EDT
128.96 USD   -6.34%
Sarepta drops as report says FDA almost rejected under-review gene therapy

04/13/2023 | 12:15pm EDT
April 13 (Reuters) - Sarepta Therapeutics Inc's shares fell more than 6% on Thursday as Stat News reported that the U.S. health regulator's staff were inclined to reject the company's gene therapy which is currently under review.

Some staff at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had reached a "non-binding conclusion" that Sarepta's gene therapy should not be given approval, prompting FDA official Peter Marks to intervene and instead schedule an advisory meeting on May 12, Stat News reported, citing sources.

Baird said in a note that while the report "does create drama" around the May 12 panel meet, support from Mark "ultimately favors the odds of accelerated approval going through".

The company is seeking approval for its gene therapy for treating a rare muscle-wasting disorder called Duchenne muscular dystrophy under the FDA's accelerated pathway.

When asked for a statement on the news, the FDA said it cannot comment on unapproved products, including its review of any applications that may be pending. Sarepta did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Brokerage William Blair said it still sees a "likely" approval for the therapy.

Shares of Catalent Inc, which holds the contract manufacturing rights for the therapy, fell as much as 5.5% in early trade.

"The approval has been viewed as a meaningful catalyst to drive revenue upside" for Catalent, J.P. Morgan analyst Julia Qin said.

Sarepta's shares were down 6.2% at $129.09.

(Reporting by Raghav Mahobe in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CATALENT, INC. -0.44% 64 Delayed Quote.42.75%
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS, INC. -6.11% 129.09 Delayed Quote.7.35%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 211 M - -
Net income 2023 -376 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1,79 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -34,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 12 113 M 12 113 M -
EV / Sales 2023 10,0x
EV / Sales 2024 5,20x
Nbr of Employees 1 162
Free-Float 95,1%
Chart SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 137,68 $
Average target price 170,65 $
Spread / Average Target 23,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Douglas S. Ingram President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ian M. Estepan Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
M. Kathleen Behrens Wilsey Chairman
Louise Rodino-Klapac Chief Scientific Officer & Executive VP
Bilal Arif Chief Technical Operations Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS, INC.7.35%12 113
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.13.71%87 561
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED12.48%84 069
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.2.38%35 310
BIONTECH SE-16.25%30 319
BEIGENE, LTD.15.89%26 626
