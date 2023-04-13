Sarepta drops as report says FDA almost rejected under-review gene therapy

April 13 (Reuters) - Sarepta Therapeutics Inc's shares
fell more than 6% on Thursday as Stat News reported
that the U.S. health regulator's staff were inclined to reject
the company's gene therapy which is currently under review.
Some staff at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
had reached a "non-binding conclusion" that Sarepta's gene
therapy should not be given approval, prompting FDA official
Peter Marks to intervene and instead schedule an advisory
meeting on May 12, Stat News reported, citing sources.
Baird said in a note that while the report "does create
drama" around the May 12 panel meet, support from Mark
"ultimately favors the odds of accelerated approval going
through".
The company is seeking approval for its gene therapy for
treating a rare muscle-wasting disorder called Duchenne muscular
dystrophy under the FDA's accelerated pathway.
When asked for a statement on the news, the FDA said it
cannot comment on unapproved products, including its review of
any applications that may be pending. Sarepta did not respond to
a Reuters request for comment.
Brokerage William Blair said it still sees a "likely"
approval for the therapy.
Shares of Catalent Inc, which holds the contract
manufacturing rights for the therapy, fell as much as 5.5% in
early trade.
"The approval has been viewed as a meaningful catalyst to
drive revenue upside" for Catalent, J.P. Morgan analyst Julia
Qin said.
Sarepta's shares were down 6.2% at $129.09.
(Reporting by Raghav Mahobe in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika
Syamnath)