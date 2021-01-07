Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.    SRPT

SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(SRPT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Sarepta's shares sink 50% after muscle disorder drug fails to meet main goal

01/07/2021 | 05:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Sarepta Therapeutics Inc said on Thursday its experimental gene therapy to treat a muscle-wasting disorder did not achieve statistical significance in one of the main goals of a study, sending its shares down 50%.

Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) is a rare degenerative neuromuscular disorder, which affects about one in 3,500-5,000 male births worldwide and causes severe progressive muscle loss and premature death.

The setback comes as Pfizer Inc dosed its first patient in a late-stage study testing its treatment for DMD. Some analysts have suggested that Sarepta's gene therapy seems to have a better safety profile than Pfizer's in early trials. Sarepta's drug, SRP-9001, however, met one of the goals of the study, the company said.

(Reporting by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PFIZER INC. 0.52% 37.06 Delayed Quote.0.16%
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS, INC. 1.50% 168.95 Delayed Quote.-2.37%
SRP GROUPE S.A. -1.12% 2.64 Real-time Quote.-6.64%
All news about SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
05:48pMT NEWSWIRES AFTER HOURS WATCH LIST : Mrus, wdfc, srpt
MT
05:17pSAREPTA THERAPEUTICS' : SRP-9001 Trial In Muscle Degeneration Disease Shows Mixe..
MT
05:16pSarepta's shares sink 50% after muscle disorder drug fails to meet main goal
RE
05:06pSAREPTA THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and ..
AQ
04:12pRBC Capital Raises Price Targets on Seven Stocks, Lowers Targets on Four, Ahe..
MT
04:05pSAREPTA THERAPEUTICS : Announces Top-line Results for Part 1 of Study 102 Evalua..
AQ
2020Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 56..
GL
2020GIVING THANKS FOR OUR EMPLOYEES' INC : Six Employees Explain Why Sarepta is a To..
PU
2020SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS : Appoints Ian Estepan as CFO, Dallan Murray as Commercial ..
MT
2020SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS : Credit Suisse Adjusts Sarepta Therapeutics' Price Target ..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 539 M - -
Net income 2020 -517 M - -
Net cash 2020 823 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -25,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 13 135 M 13 135 M -
EV / Sales 2020 22,8x
EV / Sales 2021 16,7x
Nbr of Employees 743
Free-Float 95,2%
Chart SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 195,00 $
Last Close Price 166,45 $
Spread / Highest target 44,2%
Spread / Average Target 17,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Douglas S. Ingram President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
M. Kathleen Behrens Wilsey Chairman
Ian M. Estepan Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Gilmore ONeill Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Louise Rodino-Klapac Chief Scientific Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS, INC.-0.90%13 135
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.6.33%77 656
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-4.10%58 938
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.6.70%53 858
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-2.70%49 615
GENMAB A/S-0.32%26 505
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ