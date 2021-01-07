Sarepta's shares sink 50% after muscle disorder drug fails to meet main goal

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Sarepta Therapeutics Inc
said on Thursday its experimental gene therapy to treat
a muscle-wasting disorder did not achieve statistical
significance in one of the main goals of a study, sending its
shares down 50%.
Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) is a rare degenerative
neuromuscular disorder, which affects about one in 3,500-5,000
male births worldwide and causes severe progressive muscle loss
and premature death.
The setback comes as Pfizer Inc dosed its first
patient in a late-stage study testing its treatment for DMD.
Some analysts have suggested that Sarepta's gene therapy seems
to have a better safety profile than Pfizer's in early trials.
Sarepta's drug, SRP-9001, however, met one of the goals of the
study, the company said.
(Reporting by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren
Daniel)