Sarepta scraps plan to attend major healthcare conference next month

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Sarepta Therapeutics Inc
on Tuesday pulled out from the annual JP Morgan
healthcare conference that will be held in person next year,
citing concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.
The conference - considered the healthcare sector's biggest
financial event - will happen in January in San Francisco and
usually involves company presentations on products for would-be
investors.
"As we all try to safely navigate COVID-19, providing a
virtual option for the conference would help mitigate the risk
of transmission and exposure while allowing for the collective
desire to return to normalcy," a Sarepta spokesperson said.
The company will participate if virtual options are offered,
the spokesperson said.
Stat News reported earlier that Amgen Inc and
Moderna Inc have pulled out of the conference due to
COVID-19 concerns, citing sources.
Amgen said in an emailed statement it would not be
presenting at the conference, while Moderna and JPMorgan Chase &
Co did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for
comment.
Concerns over the fast-spreading Omicron variant of the
coronavirus have in recent weeks prompted major companies to
take steps to protect their staff.
JPMorgan on Tuesday instructed unvaccinated staff in
Manhattan to work from home, a week after investment bank
Jefferies Financial Group asked staff to work remotely
due to a spate of COVID-19 cases.
