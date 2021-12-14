Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SRPT   US8036071004

SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(SRPT)
  Report
Sarepta scraps plan to attend major healthcare conference next month

12/14/2021 | 03:17pm EST
Dec 14 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Sarepta Therapeutics Inc on Tuesday pulled out from the annual JP Morgan healthcare conference that will be held in person next year, citing concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

The conference - considered the healthcare sector's biggest financial event - will happen in January in San Francisco and usually involves company presentations on products for would-be investors.

"As we all try to safely navigate COVID-19, providing a virtual option for the conference would help mitigate the risk of transmission and exposure while allowing for the collective desire to return to normalcy," a Sarepta spokesperson said.

The company will participate if virtual options are offered, the spokesperson said.

Stat News reported earlier that Amgen Inc and Moderna Inc have pulled out of the conference due to COVID-19 concerns, citing sources.

Amgen said in an emailed statement it would not be presenting at the conference, while Moderna and JPMorgan Chase & Co did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Concerns over the fast-spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus have in recent weeks prompted major companies to take steps to protect their staff.

JPMorgan on Tuesday instructed unvaccinated staff in Manhattan to work from home, a week after investment bank Jefferies Financial Group asked staff to work remotely due to a spate of COVID-19 cases. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)


