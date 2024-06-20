June 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday granted traditional approval to Sarepta Therapeutics' gene therapy for all patients four years and above with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) who can walk.

The FDA in June last year approved the therapy - the first of its kind for DMD - under its accelerated approval process, which allows the agency to greenlight treatments before confirmatory data shows that they work. (Reporting by Sriparna Roy and Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Alan Barona)