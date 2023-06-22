June 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. drug regulator on Thursday granted accelerated approval to Sarepta Therapeutics' first-of-its-kind gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), an inherited progressive muscle wasting disorder that almost always affects young boys.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval, for children aged between 4 and 5 years who can walk, comes after several delays as well as questions over the therapy's effectiveness. (Reporting by Aditya Samal, Leroy Leo and Raghav Mahobe in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)