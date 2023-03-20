US FDA to take steps to help gene therapies get accelerated approval

March 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug
Administration is moving to optimize the development of gene
therapies, including encouraging the use of biomarkers to help
get accelerated approval of therapies for serious conditions, an
agency official said.
Biomarkers, such as pulse and blood pressure, are
characteristics of the body that you can measure. The FDA will
support using biomarkers as substitutes for other biological
indicators in gene-therapy clinical trials to help clinch
"accelerated approval", the agency's Peter Marks said on Monday.
The U.S. health regulator grants the so-called
accelerated approval mainly for drugs and therapies targeted at
rare diseases or small patient populations that have had no
effective treatments available to them. Companies are still
required to conduct studies to confirm the anticipated clinical
benefit.
"The FDA views gene therapy as an excellent opportunity to
expedite the delivery of potentially life-saving therapies to
patients with rare diseases," said Marks, who heads the FDA's
Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, in a statement.
For certain gene therapies, there may be a need to "accept
some level of uncertainty" at the time of approval around
questions like side-effects over long-term and safety during
administration, the statement said, adding that post-marketing
tools such as safety monitoring and the possible use of extra
clinical trials are going to be key.
The comments from the FDA come days after Sarepta
Therapeutics Inc said that the agency planned to hold a
panel meeting to review its gene therapy for Duchenne muscular
dystrophy, less than a month after saying it would not do so.
The company is seeking approval for its gene therapy under
the FDA's accelerated pathway.
