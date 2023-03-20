Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SRPT   US8036071004

SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(SRPT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:01 2023-03-20 pm EDT
131.38 USD   +7.08%
06:34pUS FDA to take steps to help gene therapies get accelerated approval
RE
03:17pUS FDA official says agency needs to start using accelerated approval for gene therapies - report
RE
03/17Healthcare Shares Decline With Focus on Drug Prices - Healthcare Roundup
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

US FDA to take steps to help gene therapies get accelerated approval

03/20/2023 | 06:34pm EDT
March 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is moving to optimize the development of gene therapies, including encouraging the use of biomarkers to help get accelerated approval of therapies for serious conditions, an agency official said.

Biomarkers, such as pulse and blood pressure, are characteristics of the body that you can measure. The FDA will support using biomarkers as substitutes for other biological indicators in gene-therapy clinical trials to help clinch "accelerated approval", the agency's Peter Marks said on Monday.

The U.S. health regulator grants the so-called accelerated approval mainly for drugs and therapies targeted at rare diseases or small patient populations that have had no effective treatments available to them. Companies are still required to conduct studies to confirm the anticipated clinical benefit.

"The FDA views gene therapy as an excellent opportunity to expedite the delivery of potentially life-saving therapies to patients with rare diseases," said Marks, who heads the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, in a statement.

For certain gene therapies, there may be a need to "accept some level of uncertainty" at the time of approval around questions like side-effects over long-term and safety during administration, the statement said, adding that post-marketing tools such as safety monitoring and the possible use of extra clinical trials are going to be key.

The comments from the FDA come days after Sarepta Therapeutics Inc said that the agency planned to hold a panel meeting to review its gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, less than a month after saying it would not do so.

The company is seeking approval for its gene therapy under the FDA's accelerated pathway.

(Reporting by Raghav Mahobe in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar and Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2023
Analyst Recommendations on SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 217 M - -
Net income 2023 -376 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1,82 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -30,7x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 10 794 M 10 794 M -
EV / Sales 2023 8,87x
EV / Sales 2024 4,71x
Nbr of Employees 1 162
Free-Float 95,1%
Chart SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Technical analysis trends SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 122,69 $
Average target price 168,95 $
Spread / Average Target 37,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Douglas S. Ingram President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ian M. Estepan Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
M. Kathleen Behrens Wilsey Chairman
Louise Rodino-Klapac Chief Scientific Officer & Executive VP
Bilal Arif Chief Technical Operations Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS, INC.-5.32%10 794
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.3.63%79 793
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS2.42%76 040
BIONTECH SE-13.70%31 505
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-8.64%31 424
GENMAB A/S-14.52%23 530