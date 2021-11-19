Sareum : Notice of AGM

SAREUM HOLDINGS PLC

("Sareum" or the "Company")

Notice of AGM and Annual Report & Accounts

Cambridge, UK, 19 November 2021 - Sareum Holdings plc (AIM: SAR), the specialist small molecule drug development business, is pleased to announce that the Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") will be held at 10.00 a.m. on 16 December 2021 at The City Centre, 80 Basinghall Street, London EC2V 5AG.

The Notice of AGM, along with a copy of the Company's Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 June 2021, will be posted today to those shareholders who requested a hard copy. A copy of both documents will shortly be available on the Company's website www.sareum.com.

Sareum is a specialist drug development company delivering targeted small molecule therapeutics to improve the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The Company aims to generate value through licensing its candidates to international pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies at the preclinical or early clinical trials stage.

Sareum is advancing internal programmes focused on distinct dual tyrosine kinase 2 (TYK2) / Janus kinase 1 (JAK1) inhibitors through preclinical development as therapies for autoimmune diseases, including the 'cytokine storm' immune system overreaction to Covid-19 and other viral infections, (SDC-1801) and cancer immunotherapy (SDC-1802).

Sareum also has an economic interest in SRA737, a clinical-stage oral, selective Checkpoint kinase 1 (Chk1) inhibitor that targets cancer cell replication and DNA damage repair mechanisms. Preliminary Phase 2 and comprehensive preclinical data suggest SRA737 may have broad application in combination with other oncology and immune-oncology drugs in genetically defined patients.

SRA737 was discovered and initially developed by scientists at The Institute of Cancer Research in collaboration with Sareum, and with funding from Sareum and Cancer Research UK. SRA737 was licensed by CRT Pioneer Fund (CPF) to Sierra Oncology Inc. Sierra continues to explore options that would enable the development of SRA737 to advance.

Sareum Holdings plc is listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange, trading under the ticker SAR. For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.sareum.com

