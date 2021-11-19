Log in
    SAR   GB00B02RFS12

SAREUM HOLDINGS PLC

(SAR)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11/19 04:39:56 am
4.5 GBX   -7.22%
04:23aSAREUM : Notice of AGM
PU
10/29Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker
PU
10/25SAREUM : Final Results
PU
Sareum : Notice of AGM

11/19/2021 | 04:23am EST
SAREUM HOLDINGS PLC

("Sareum" or the "Company")

Notice of AGM and Annual Report & Accounts

Cambridge, UK, 19 November 2021 - Sareum Holdings plc (AIM: SAR), the specialist small molecule drug development business, is pleased to announce that the Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") will be held at 10.00 a.m. on 16 December 2021 at The City Centre, 80 Basinghall Street, London EC2V 5AG.

The Notice of AGM, along with a copy of the Company's Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 June 2021, will be posted today to those shareholders who requested a hard copy. A copy of both documents will shortly be available on the Company's website www.sareum.com.

For further information, please contact:

Sareum Holdings plc

Tim Mitchell, CEO

01223 497 700

Strand Hanson Limited (Nominated Adviser)

James Dance / James Bellman

020 7409 3494

Peel Hunt LLP (Joint Corporate Broker)

James Steel

020 7418 8900

Hybridan LLP (Joint Corporate Broker)

Claire Noyce

020 3764 2341

MEDiSTRAVA Consulting (Financial PR)

Mark Swallow / David Dible

020 7638 9571

About Sareum

Sareum is a specialist drug development company delivering targeted small molecule therapeutics to improve the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The Company aims to generate value through licensing its candidates to international pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies at the preclinical or early clinical trials stage.

Sareum is advancing internal programmes focused on distinct dual tyrosine kinase 2 (TYK2) / Janus kinase 1 (JAK1) inhibitors through preclinical development as therapies for autoimmune diseases, including the 'cytokine storm' immune system overreaction to Covid-19 and other viral infections, (SDC-1801) and cancer immunotherapy (SDC-1802).

Sareum also has an economic interest in SRA737, a clinical-stage oral, selective Checkpoint kinase 1 (Chk1) inhibitor that targets cancer cell replication and DNA damage repair mechanisms. Preliminary Phase 2 and comprehensive preclinical data suggest SRA737 may have broad application in combination with other oncology and immune-oncology drugs in genetically defined patients.

SRA737 was discovered and initially developed by scientists at The Institute of Cancer Research in collaboration with Sareum, and with funding from Sareum and Cancer Research UK. SRA737 was licensed by CRT Pioneer Fund (CPF) to Sierra Oncology Inc. Sierra continues to explore options that would enable the development of SRA737 to advance.

Sareum Holdings plc is listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange, trading under the ticker SAR. For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.sareum.com

- Ends -

Disclaimer

Sareum Holdings plc published this content on 19 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 November 2021 09:22:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
