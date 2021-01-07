Log in
Sareum : US Patent Grant for TYK2/JAK1 Anticancer Candidate

01/07/2021
SAREUM HOLDINGS PLC

('Sareum' or the 'Company')

US Patent Formally Granted for Sareum's SDC-1802 TYK2/JAK1 Inhibitor

Cambridge, UK, 7 January 2021 - Sareum Holdings plc (AIM: SAR), the specialist drug development company delivering targeted small molecule therapeutics to improve the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, is pleased to announce that, further to its announcement of 8 October 2020, the United States Patent and Trademark Office has now formally approved its patent application (US Patent Application no. 16/351,620), in respect of an invention associated with Sareum's proprietary SDC-1802 TYK2/JAK1 Kinase Inhibitor Programme (the 'SDC-1802 Programme'). This programme is in preclinical development and targets cancer and cancer immunotherapy.

Following the grant of this patent (US 10,882,829), Sareum has patent protection for the SDC-1802 molecule and pharmaceutical preparations thereof in the US and across all major territories in Europe, Japan and China.

Sareum's CSO, Dr John Reader, commented:

'The granting of this patent in the US completes the protection of the intellectual property for our proprietary SDC-1802 Programme across all major markets. The Board believes that the patent will enhance the value of its TYK2/JAK1 inhibitor programmes and the Company's negotiating position as it continues to engage in discussions with potential licence partners.'

For further information, please contact:

Sareum Holdings plc

Tim Mitchell, CEO

01223 497 700

Strand Hanson Limited (Nominated Adviser)

James Dance / James Bellman

020 7409 3494

Hybridan LLP (Nominated Broker)

Claire Noyce / John Beresford-Peirse

020 3764 2341

Citigate Dewe Rogerson (Financial PR)

Mark Swallow/ David Dible

020 7638 9571

About Sareum

Sareum is a specialist drug development company delivering targeted small molecule therapeutics to improve the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The Company aims to generate value through licensing its candidates to international pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies at the preclinical or early clinical trials stage.

Sareum is advancing internal programmes focused on distinct dual tyrosine kinase 2 (TYK2) / Janus kinase 1 (JAK1) inhibitors through preclinical development as therapies for autoimmune diseases, including the 'cytokine storm' immune system overreaction to Covid-19 and other viral infections, (SDC-1801) and cancer immunotherapy (SDC-1802).

The Company's preclinical FLT3+Aurora inhibitor programme targeting haematological cancers is licensed to a China-based specialty pharma company.

Sareum also has an economic interest in SRA737, a clinical-stage oral, selective Checkpoint kinase 1 (Chk1) inhibitor that targets cancer cell replication and DNA damage repair mechanisms. Preliminary Phase 2 and comprehensive preclinical data suggest SRA737 may have broad application in combination with other oncology and immune-oncology drugs in genetically defined patients.

SRA737 was discovered and initially developed by scientists at The Institute of Cancer Research in collaboration with Sareum, and with funding from Sareum and Cancer Research UK. SRA737 was licensed by CRT Pioneer Fund (CPF) to Sierra Oncology Inc. Sierra continues to explore options that would enable the development of SRA737 to advance.

Sareum Holdings plc is listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange, trading under the ticker SAR. For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.sareum.com

Disclaimer

Sareum Holdings plc published this content on 07 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2021 21:51:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
