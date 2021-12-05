General Announcement::Sarine Names Matthew Tratner General Manager and Vice President of North American Operations

PRESS RELEASE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Sarine Names Matthew Tratner General Manager and

Vice President of North American Operations

Hod Hasharon, Israel, 05 December 2021 - Singapore Exchange Mainboard and Tel-Aviv Exchange listed Sarine Technologies Ltd ("Sarine" and along with its subsidiaries "the Group") (U77:SI; SARN.TA) a worldwide leader in the development, manufacture and sale of precision technology products for the evaluation, planning, processing, finishing, grading and trading of diamonds and gems, is pleased to announce that Mr. Matthew Tratner will be joining the Sarine group as General Manager and Vice President of Sarine North America Inc. Mr. Tratner will be based in New York City at Sarine's North American Headquarters located in the World Gem Tower on 47th Street.

Mr. Tratner's experience in the jewellery industry spans almost twenty years and encompasses project development, manufacturing, marketing, retail sales, e-commerce and publishing. Most recently, Mr. Tratner was Director, Global Business Development at the GIA with responsibility for the GIA Diamond Origin traceability program as well as other projects. Previous positions include Director of Membership & Sales at both the Diamond Council of America and Jewelers of America, the publisher of the National Jeweler and various roles in the wholesale and retail diamond jewellery trade in the U.S.

"Sarine's best-in-class technology and their creative solutions available to the jewellery retailer greatly improve the retailer's margins on existing offerings, while also developing new channels ad opportunities by which to engage with their customers," Tratner said. "Sarine is creating the future of our industry. They are the best kept secret on the retail side of the jewellery business, and I aim on changing that in North America."

4 Haharash St., Neve Neeman Hod Hasharon, Israel 4524075 Tel. +972-9-7903500www.sarine.com