General Announcement::Sarine Names Matthew Tratner General Manager and Vice President of North American Operations
12/05/2021 | 01:52am EST
Hod Hasharon, Israel, 05 December 2021 - Singapore Exchange Mainboard and Tel-Aviv Exchange listed Sarine Technologies Ltd ("Sarine" and along with its subsidiaries "the Group") (U77:SI; SARN.TA) a worldwide leader in the development, manufacture and sale of precision technology products for the evaluation, planning, processing, finishing, grading and trading of diamonds and gems, is pleased to announce that Mr. Matthew Tratner will be joining the Sarine group as General Manager and Vice President of Sarine North America Inc. Mr. Tratner will be based in New York City at Sarine's North American Headquarters located in the World Gem Tower on 47th Street.
Mr. Tratner's experience in the jewellery industry spans almost twenty years and encompasses project development, manufacturing, marketing, retail sales, e-commerce and publishing. Most recently, Mr. Tratner was Director, Global Business Development at the GIA with responsibility for the GIA Diamond Origin traceability program as well as other projects. Previous positions include Director of Membership & Sales at both the Diamond Council of America and Jewelers of America, the publisher of the National Jeweler and various roles in the wholesale and retail diamond jewellery trade in the U.S.
"Sarine's best-in-class technology and their creative solutions available to the jewellery retailer greatly improve the retailer's margins on existing offerings, while also developing new channels ad opportunities by which to engage with their customers," Tratner said. "Sarine is creating the future of our industry. They are the best kept secret on the retail side of the jewellery business, and I aim on changing that in North America."
David Block, Chief Executive Officer of Sarine, stated, "We are extremely pleased that Matthew is joining Sarine's worldwide staff in order to lead our North American business and operations. I am confident that he is the perfect fit to propel our retail-aimed technologies, in general, and specifically our traceability solution, the Sarine Diamond JourneyTM, and our AI-based e- GradingTM technology to the forefront of the U.S. retail market, ultimately creating a new level of consumer experience and confidence. Matthew is joining at the perfect timing, as the US market is going through a transition, as it appreciates the crucial part technological and digital solutions play in today's rapidly changing retail environment."
About Sarine Technologies:
Established in 1988, Sarine Technologies Ltd. is a worldwide leader in the development and manufacturing of advanced modeling, analysis, evaluation, planning, processing, finishing, grading and trading systems for diamonds. Sarine products include the Galaxy® family of inclusion and tension mapping systems, rough diamond planning and optimisation technologies, laser cutting and shaping tools, laser-marking, inscription and finger-printing equipment, automated (AI-derived) Clarity, Color, Cut and light performance grading systems and traceability, visualisation and retailing services. Sarine systems have become standard tools in every modern manufacturing plant, properly equipped gemology lab and diamond appraisal business, and are essential aids for diamond polishers, dealers and retailers. For more information about Sarine and its products and services, visit http://www.sarine.com.
