ELEASE

4 April 2024

Announcement Regarding Voting by Israeli Shareholders

Please note that in response to comments made by Israeli shareholders, and as 22-23 April are national holidays in Israel, the Company has resolved to allow Israeli shareholders, who wish to submit their proxies directly to the Company (as prescribed by Note 1 (a) (i) and (ii) to the AGM Notice), to do so based on their holdings of the Company's shares as of 17 April 2023 (as confirmed by the respective TASE members) - provided that such votes are submitted to the Company no later than Sunday, 21 April 2024 at 10:00 (IST). Submission of proxies to the Company's Singapore Share Transfer Agent (as prescribed by Note 1 (a)(iii) and (iv) to the AGM Notice) shall remain subject to the provisions of Note 8 to the AGM Notice.

4 Haharash St., Neve Neeman Hod Hasharon, Israel 4524075 Tel. +972-9-7903500www.sarine.com