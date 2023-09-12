9/12/23, 11:28 AM
SARINE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
SARINE TECHNOLOGIES LTD - IL0010927254 - U77
Mandatory Cash Dividend/ Distribution
05-Sep-2023 17:31:29
Replacement
SG230813DVCA7XJF
Amir J. Zolty
Company Secretary
Not Applicable
Interim
31/12/2023
USD 0.0025
1, Please see attached an explanation with regard to the submission of an application for a
reduced tax rate/exemption of dividend payments.
2. Please disregard the updates made on 31 August and 3 September.
28/08/2023 17:00:00
25/08/2023
Payment Rate in Gross
Yes
20
SGD 0.003394
SGD 0.002715
14/09/2023
USD/SGD
1.3576
Actual Rate
Israel
Announcement_re_Dividend_Taxation_13_August_2023.pdf
Form of claim for rdduced rate of witholding claim Sarine Tehnologies Ltd..pdf
Total size =1261K MB
