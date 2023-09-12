Sarine Technologies Limited is an Israel-based Company engaged in developing, manufacturing, marketing and selling precision technology products for processing of diamonds and gemstones. The Company's products provide solutions for every stage of rough diamond manufacturing process from geometrical modelling and internal inclusion mapping of the rough stone, through determining the derivable polished gems, based on true dollar value, through laser cutting and shaping. The Company's DiaMension family of products, including the DiaMension HD (high definition), are used in gemological institutes for the qualification and grading of a polished diamond's proportions. The Company's product portfolio includes Diamobile XXL, Galaxy Tension Solaris 100, Diascan S+, Diascan S+(Rough), Galaxy XL, Galaxy Meteorite, Instructror, Diamension Axiom, Diamension HD, Diamark, HD among others. The Company's systems assist the manufacturer to cut and polish the rough stones.