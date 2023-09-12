9/12/23, 11:28 AM

REPL::CASH DIVIDEND/ DISTRIBUTION::MANDATORY

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

SARINE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

Security

SARINE TECHNOLOGIES LTD - IL0010927254 - U77

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Mandatory Cash Dividend/ Distribution

Date &Time of Broadcast

05-Sep-2023 17:31:29

Status

Replacement

Corporate Action Reference

SG230813DVCA7XJF

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Amir J. Zolty

Designation

Company Secretary

Dividend/ Distribution Number

Not Applicable

Dividend/ Distribution Type

Interim

Financial Year End

31/12/2023

Declared Dividend/ Distribution Rate (Per Share/ Unit)

USD 0.0025

Event Narrative

Narrative

Narrative Text

Type

Additional

1, Please see attached an explanation with regard to the submission of an application for a

Text

reduced tax rate/exemption of dividend payments.

2. Please disregard the updates made on 31 August and 3 September.

Event Dates

Record Date and Time

28/08/2023 17:00:00

Ex Date

25/08/2023

Dividend Details

Payment Type

Payment Rate in Gross

Taxable

Yes

Tax Rate (%)

20

Gross Rate (Per Share)

SGD 0.003394

Net Rate (Per Share)

SGD 0.002715

Pay Date

14/09/2023

Currency Pair

USD/SGD

Issuer Declared Exchange Rate

1.3576

Gross Rate Status

Actual Rate

Country of Income

Israel

Attachments

Announcement_re_Dividend_Taxation_13_August_2023.pdf

Form of claim for rdduced rate of witholding claim Sarine Tehnologies Ltd..pdf

Total size =1261K MB

Applicable for REITs/ Business Trusts/ Stapled Securities

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

