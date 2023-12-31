12/28/23, 6:34 PM
SARINE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
SARINE TECHNOLOGIES LTD - IL0010927254 - U77
Repurchase Offer/ Issuer Bid/ Reverse Rights
28-Dec-202323:40:00
New
SG231228BIDS5GEV
Amir J. Zolty
Company Secretary
1.15
31/12/2023
19/01/2024
18/01/2024
28/12/2023 TO 19/01/2024
SGD 0.34
Pay Date 29/01/2024
SARINE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
(Company Registration No. 511332207)
(Incorporated In Israel)
OFF-MARKET EQUAL ACCESS OFFER - DESPATCH OF OFFER LETTER AND ACCEPTANCE FORM
-
Introduction
The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Sarine Technologies Limited (the "Company") refers to the off-market equal access offer announcements dated 19 November 2023 and
15 December 2023 ("Off-Market Equal Access Offer Announcement") in relation to the off-marketequal access offer for the purchase of the issued ordinary shares in the capital of the Company (the "Equal Access Offer"), which shares, after being purchased by the Company subject to the Equal Access Offer, will be held as dormant treasury shares. Terms defined in the Off-MarketEqual Access Offer Announcement shall have the same meanings when used in this announcement.
- Despatch of the Offer Letter
2.1 The offer letter dated 28 December 2023 (the "Offer Letter") containing the terms and conditions of the Equal Access Offer and enclosing the accompanying Form of Acceptance and Authorisation for Shares (the "FAA") have been despatched to shareholders of the
Company (the "Shareholders") today.
2.2 An electronic copy of the Offer Letter is available for download on the website of the
Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST") at http://www.sgx.com.
2.3 If you are a Shareholder and do not receive the Offer Letter and the FAA within a week from the date of this announcement, or if you have any enquiries relating to the Offer Letter and/or to the FAA you may contact the Company's share registrar (by contacting M & C Services Private Limited at +65 6227 6660 or emailing them at gpb@mncsingapore.com) or CDP (through the CDP's Customer Service Hotline at +65 6535 7511 or emailing CDP at asksgx@sgx.com), during normal business hours up to and including the Closing Date.
3. Responsibility Statement
The Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility for the accuracy of the information given in this announcement and in the Offer Letter and confirm after making all reasonable enquiries that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, the Offer Letter constitutes full and true disclosure of all material facts about the Equal Access Offer, the Company and its subsidiaries, and the Directors are not aware of any facts the omission of which would make any statement in this announcement and/or in the Offer Letter misleading. Where information in the Offer Letter has been extracted from published or otherwise publicly available sources or obtained from a named source, the sole responsibility of the Directors has been to ensure that such information has been accurately and correctly extracted from those sources and/or reproduced in the Offer Letter in its proper form and context.
4. Cautionary Statement
- Shareholders are advised to read this announcement and any further announcements by the Company carefully. Shareholders and potential investors should consult their stockbrokers, banker managers, solicitors, accountants, or other professional advisers if they have any doubt about the actions they should take.
- Shareholders are further advised that this announcement serves as only an update to Shareholders and does not constitute an offer.
By Order of the Board
Amir Jacob Zolty
Company Secretary
28 December 2023
OFFER LETTER DATED 28 DECEMBER 2023
THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION. PLEASE READ IT CAREFULLY.
If you are in any doubt about the Equal Access Offer (as defined herein) or as to the action you should take, you should consult your stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant or other professional advisor immediately.
Shareholders should note that they will receive this Offer Letter together with the Form of Acceptance and Authorisation for Shares ("FAA"), in respect of the Equal Access Offer.
If you have sold or transferred all your ordinary shares in the capital of the Company ("Shares") which are held through The Central Depository (Pte) Limited ("CDP"), you need not forward this Offer Letter and the accompanying FAA to the purchaser or transferee, as CDP will arrange for a separate Offer Letter and FAA to be sent to the purchaser or transferee.
The Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") assumes no responsibility for the correctness of any of the statements made, reports contained or opinions expressed in this Offer Letter.
SARINE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
(Company Registration Number: 51 1332207)
(Incorporated in Israel)
OFFER LETTER IN RELATION TO THE EQUAL ACCESS OFFER
ACCEPTANCES SHOULD BE RECEIVED BY THE CLOSE OF THE EQUAL ACCESS OFFER AT 5:30 P.M. ON 19 JANUARY 2024
(OR SUCH OTHER DATE AS MAY BE ANNOUNCED BY THE COMPANY).
The procedures for acceptance of the Equal Access Offer are set out in the Appendix to this Offer Letter and in the accompanying FAA.
DEFINITIONS
DEFINITIONS
The following definitions apply throughout in this Offer Letter except where the context otherwise requires:
"Accepting Shareholders"
: Shareholders who tender Shares in acceptance of the Equal Access Offer
"Announcement"
: The announcement by the Company dated 19 November 2023 in relation to the Equal
Access Offer
"Board"
: The board of Directors of the Company as at the Latest Practicable Date
"CDP"
: The Central Depository (Pte) Limited
"Closing Date"
: 19 January 2024, being the date on which the Equal Access Offer closes, or such other
date as may be announced by the Company
"Code"
:
The Singapore Code on Take-overs and Mergers, as amended, modified or
supplemented from time to time
"Companies Act"
: The Companies Act 1967 of Singapore, as amended, modified or supplemented from
time to time
"Company"
:
Sarine Technologies Ltd.
"Date of Receipt"
: Date of receipt of the FAA by the CDP
"DCS"
: CDP's Direct Crediting Service
"Despatch Date"
: 28 December 2023, being the date of despatch of this Offer Letter
"Director(s)"
: The director(s) of the Company as at the Latest Practicable Date
"dormant shares"
: Shares which were purchased or acquired and held as dormant shares by the Company
in accordance with the Israeli Companies Law
"Entitled Shares"
:
In respect of each Participating Shareholder, the Relevant Percentage of that
Participating Shareholder's Shares as at the Record Date, fractional entitlements to be
disregarded
"Entitlement Notification
: The letter to be despatched to Shareholders after the Record Date to notify them, inter
Letter"
alia, of their Entitled Shares
"Equal Access Offer"
: The off-market equal access offer to be made by the Company for 4,000,000 Shares
representing approximately 1.15% of total number of Shares in issue (excluding
8,937,700 dormant shares) as at the Latest Practicable Date, on the terms and subject
to the conditions set out in this formal Offer Letter and the FAA
"Excess Shares"
: Has the meaning given in Section 2(c)(ii) of this Offer Letter
"FAA"
: Form of Acceptance and Authorisation for Shares
"Group"
: The Company and its subsidiaries
"Indication"
: For the purposes of the FAA, a tick, cross or such other forms or annotation to be
determined by CDP and/or the Company in their absolute discretion for the purpose of
ascertaining a Shareholder's intention to accept
"Israeli Companies Law"
: The Companies Law, 5759-1999, and the Companies Ordinance (New version) 1983
of Israel, or any statutory modification, amendment or re-enactment thereof for the time
being in force, and any reference to any provision of the said law is to that provision as
so modified, amended or re-enacted or contained in any such subsequent act or acts
"Latest Practicable Date"
: 8 December 2023, being the latest practicable date prior to the printing of this Offer
Letter
"Listing Manual"
: The listing manual of the SGX-ST
"Market Day"
: A day on which the SGX-ST is open for trading in securities
"Market Purchases"
: Purchases or acquisitions of Shares made by way of on-market purchases transacted
through the SGX-ST's trading system, through one or more duly licensed stockbrokers
appointed by the Company for such purpose
DEFINITIONS
"Maximum Share Purchase : The maximum number of Shares the Company may buy back under the Equal Access
Amount"
Offer, being 4,000,000 Shares representing approximately 1.15% of the total number of
Shares in issue (excluding 8,937,700 dormant shares) as at the Latest Practicable Date
"Non-Participating
:
Has the meaning given in Section 2(g) of this Offer Letter
Shareholder"
"Offer Letter"
: This formal offer letter dated 28 December 2023 in relation to the Equal Access Offer
"Offer Price"
: S$0.34 for each Share
"Off-Market Purchases"
: Purchases or acquisitions of Shares made by way of off-market purchases effected
pursuant to an equal access scheme as defined in Section 76C of the Companies Act
"Overseas Shareholders"
: Shareholders whose addresses are outside Singapore as shown in the Register of
Members or, as the case may be, in the records of CDP
"Participating
:
Shareholders other than the Non-Participating Shareholder
Shareholders"
"Record Date"
: 5:30 p.m. on 19 January 2024, on which the Company will determine the entitlements
of the Participating Shareholders to the Equal Access Offer
"Register of Members"
: The register of members of the Company
"Relevant Percentage"
: The percentage of Shares that a Participating Shareholder will be entitled to accept the
Equal Access Offer, being approximately 1.31% of his/her/its Shares as at the Record
Date
"Securities Account"
: A securities account maintained by a Depositor with the CDP but does not include a
securities sub-account
"SFA"
:
The Securities and Futures Act 2001 of Singapore, as amended, modified or
supplemented from time to time
"SGX-ST"
: Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited
"Share Purchase Mandate" :
The share purchase mandate approved by the Shareholders at the Annual General
Meeting of the Company held on 24 April 2023
"Shareholders"
: Persons (not being Depositors) who are registered as holders of the Shares in the
Register of Members and Depositors, who have Shares entered against their names
in the Depository Register, except that where the registered holder is CDP, the term
"Shareholders" shall, where the context admits, mean the Depositors whose Securities
Accounts are credited with Shares
"Shares"
: Ordinary shares in the capital of the Company
"Total Tendered Shares"
: The total number of Shared tendered under the Equal Access Offer
"VWAP"
:
Volume-weighted average price
"S$" and "cents"
: Dollars and cents of the lawful currency of Singapore
"%" or "per cent"
:
Per centum or percentage
DEFINITIONS
The terms "Depositor", "Depository Agent" and "Depository Register" shall have the meanings ascribed to them, respectively, in Section 81 SF of the SFA.
The term "subsidiary" shall have the meaning ascribed to it in Section 5 of the Companies Act.
Words importing the singular shall, where applicable, include the plural and vice versa and words importing the masculine shall, where applicable, include the feminine and neuter gender and vice versa. References to persons shall, where applicable, include corporations.
Any reference to any enactment is a reference to that enactment as for the time being amended or re-enacted. Any word defined under the Companies Act, the SFA or the Listing Manual or any statutory modification thereof and used in this Offer Letter shall, where applicable, have the same meaning assigned to it under the Companies Act, the SFA or the Listing Manual or any modification thereof, as the case may be, unless otherwise provided.
Any reference to a time of day shall be a reference to Singapore time unless otherwise stated.
Any discrepancy in the tables included herein between the listed amounts and totals thereof are due to rounding. Accordingly, figures shown as totals in this Offer Letter may not be an arithmetic aggregation of the figures that precede them.
INDICATIVE TIMETABLE
Event
Date and Time
Announcement of the Equal Access Offer
19 November 2023
Despatch of Offer Letter and FAA
28 December 2023
Record Date & Closing Date
19
January 2024
Final time and date for receipt of the FAA
5:30 p.m. on the Closing Date
Announcement of acceptances in respect of the Equal Access
23
January 2024
Offer
Entitlement Notification Letter: Despatch of letter to Depositors
By 24
January 2024
notifying, inter alia, (i) the number of Shares held by such Depositor
in their Securities Account as at 5.30 p.m. on the Record Date in
respect of which they were entitled to accept the Off-Market Equal
Access Offer; and (ii) the number of Entitled Shares and Excess
Shares tendered by such Depositor as at the Record Date
Payment to Shareholders for Shares tendered pursuant to the
By 29
January 2024
Equal Access Offer
Shareholders should note that the timetable above is indicative only and may be subject to change. The Company will announce any changes to the timetable above on SGXNET.
