SARINE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

(Company Registration No. 511332207)

(Incorporated In Israel)

OFF-MARKET EQUAL ACCESS OFFER - DESPATCH OF OFFER LETTER AND ACCEPTANCE FORM

Introduction

The Board of Directors (the " Board ") of Sarine Technologies Limited (the " Company ") refers to the off-market equal access offer announcements dated 19 November 2023 and

15 December 2023 (" Off-Market Equal Access Offer Announcement ") in relation to the off-market equal access offer for the purchase of the issued ordinary shares in the capital of the Company (the " Equal Access Offer "), which shares, after being purchased by the Company subject to the Equal Access Offer, will be held as dormant treasury shares . Terms defined in the Off-Market Equal Access Offer Announcement shall have the same meanings when used in this announcement. Despatch of the Offer Letter

2.1 The offer letter dated 28 December 2023 (the "Offer Letter") containing the terms and conditions of the Equal Access Offer and enclosing the accompanying Form of Acceptance and Authorisation for Shares (the "FAA") have been despatched to shareholders of the

Company (the "Shareholders") today.

2.2 An electronic copy of the Offer Letter is available for download on the website of the

Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST") at http://www.sgx.com.

2.3 If you are a Shareholder and do not receive the Offer Letter and the FAA within a week from the date of this announcement, or if you have any enquiries relating to the Offer Letter and/or to the FAA you may contact the Company's share registrar (by contacting M & C Services Private Limited at +65 6227 6660 or emailing them at gpb@mncsingapore.com) or CDP (through the CDP's Customer Service Hotline at +65 6535 7511 or emailing CDP at asksgx@sgx.com), during normal business hours up to and including the Closing Date.

3. Responsibility Statement

The Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility for the accuracy of the information given in this announcement and in the Offer Letter and confirm after making all reasonable enquiries that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, the Offer Letter constitutes full and true disclosure of all material facts about the Equal Access Offer, the Company and its subsidiaries, and the Directors are not aware of any facts the omission of which would make any statement in this announcement and/or in the Offer Letter misleading. Where information in the Offer Letter has been extracted from published or otherwise publicly available sources or obtained from a named source, the sole responsibility of the Directors has been to ensure that such information has been accurately and correctly extracted from those sources and/or reproduced in the Offer Letter in its proper form and context.

