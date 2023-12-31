12/28/23, 6:36 PM

Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice::Daily Share Buy-Back Notice 26 December 2023

SHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BACK NOTICE::DAILY SHARE BUY-BACK NOTICE 26 DECEMBER 2023

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

SARINE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

Securities

SARINE TECHNOLOGIES LTD - IL0010927254 - U77

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Date &Time of Broadcast

27-Dec-2023 17:30:16

Status

New

Announcement Sub Title

Daily Share Buy-Back Notice 26 December 2023

Announcement Reference

SG231227OTHRDD2V

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Amir J. Zolty

Designation

Company Secretary

Effective Date and Time of the event

26/12/2023 17:00:00

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)

Please note that Sarine Technologies Ltd. bought back 30,000 shares yesterday, 26 December 2023.

Additional Details

Start date for mandate of daily share buy-back

24/04/2023

Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice::Daily Share Buy-Back Notice 26 December 2023

Section A

Name of Overseas exchange where company has dual listing

Tel Aviv Stock Exchange

Maximum number of shares authorised for purchase

17,446,614

Purchase made by way of market acquisition

Yes

Singapore Exchange

Overseas Exchange

Date of Purchase

26/12/2023

26/12/2023

Total Number of shares purchased

30,000

0

Number of shares cancelled

0

0

Number of shares held as treasury shares

30,000

0

Price Paid per share

Price Paid per share

SGD 0.29

ILS

0

Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for

SGD

ILS

the shares

8,746.79

0

Section B

Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access scheme

No

Section C

Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date^

Number

Percentage#

By way of Market Acquisition

1,501,300

0.43

By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme

0

0

Total

1,501,300

0.43

#Percentage of company's issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the date of the share buy-back resolution ^From the date on which share buy-back mandate is obtained

Section D

Number of issued shares excluding treasury shares after purchase

347,744,435

Number of treasury shares held after purchase

Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice::Daily Share Buy-Back Notice 26 December 2023

9,067,700

