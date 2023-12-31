12/28/23, 6:36 PM Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice::Daily Share Buy-Back Notice 26 December 2023

SHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BACK NOTICE::DAILY SHARE BUY-BACK NOTICE 26 DECEMBER 2023

SARINE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

SARINE TECHNOLOGIES LTD - IL0010927254 - U77

No

Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

27-Dec-2023 17:30:16

New

Daily Share Buy-Back Notice 26 December 2023

SG231227OTHRDD2V

Amir J. Zolty

Company Secretary

26/12/2023 17:00:00

Please note that Sarine Technologies Ltd. bought back 30,000 shares yesterday, 26 December 2023.

24/04/2023