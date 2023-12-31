Market Closed -
Singapore S.E.
03:59:58 2023-12-29 am EST
5-day change
1st Jan Change
0.315
SGD
+12.50%
+6.78%
-18.18%
Official SARINE TECHNOLOGIES LTD. press release
Sarine Technologies : DAILY SHARE BUY-BACK NOTICE
December 31, 2023 at 03:01 am EST
Issuer & Securities
Issuer/ Manager
SARINE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
Securities
SARINE TECHNOLOGIES LTD - IL0010927254 - U77
Stapled Security
No
Announcement Details
Announcement Title
Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
Date &Time of Broadcast
27-Dec-2023 17:30:16
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
Daily Share Buy-Back Notice 26 December 2023
Announcement Reference
SG231227OTHRDD2V
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Amir J. Zolty
Designation
Company Secretary
Effective Date and Time of the event
26/12/2023 17:00:00
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
Please note that Sarine Technologies Ltd. bought back 30,000 shares yesterday, 26 December 2023.
Additional Details
Start date for mandate of daily share buy-back
24/04/2023
Section A
Name of Overseas exchange where company has dual listing
Tel Aviv Stock Exchange
Maximum number of shares authorised for purchase
17,446,614
Purchase made by way of market acquisition
Yes
Singapore Exchange
Overseas Exchange
Date of Purchase
26/12/2023
26/12/2023
Total Number of shares purchased
30,000
0
Number of shares cancelled
0
0
Number of shares held as treasury shares
30,000
0
Price Paid per share
Price Paid per share
SGD 0.29
ILS
0
Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for
SGD
ILS
the shares
8,746.79
0
Section B
Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access scheme
No
Section C
Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date^
Number
Percentage#
By way of Market Acquisition
1,501,300
0.43
By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme
0
0
Total
1,501,300
0.43
#Percentage of company's issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the date of the share buy-back resolution ^From the date on which share buy-back mandate is obtained
Section D
Number of issued shares excluding treasury shares after purchase
347,744,435
Number of treasury shares held after purchase
Disclaimer Sarine Technologies Ltd. published this content on 31 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2023 07:59:33 UTC.
Sarine Technologies Limited is an Israel-based Company engaged in developing, manufacturing, marketing and selling precision technology products for processing of diamonds and gemstones. The Company's products provide solutions for every stage of rough diamond manufacturing process from geometrical modelling and internal inclusion mapping of the rough stone, through determining the derivable polished gems, based on true dollar value, through laser cutting and shaping. The Company's DiaMension family of products, including the DiaMension HD (high definition), are used in gemological institutes for the qualification and grading of a polished diamond's proportions. The Company's product portfolio includes Diamobile XXL, Galaxy Tension Solaris 100, Diascan S+, Diascan S+(Rough), Galaxy XL, Galaxy Meteorite, Instructror, Diamension Axiom, Diamension HD, Diamark, HD among others. The Company's systems assist the manufacturer to cut and polish the rough stones.
Mean consensus
UNDERPERFORM
Last Close Price
0.2386
USD
Average target price
0.187
USD
Spread / Average Target
-21.64% Consensus