Sarine Technologies : Immediate Report

Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
May 23, 2022 22:43
New
Daily Share Buy-Back Notice 23 May 2022
SG220523OTHRQ554
Amir J. Zolty Company Secretary 23/05/2022 17:00:00
Please note that Sarine Technologies Ltd. bought back 10,000 shares today.
23/05/2022
Tel Aviv Stock Exchange
17,554,514
Yes
Singapore Exchange
Overseas Exchange
23/05/2022
23/05/2022
10,000
0
0
0
10,000
0
Highest Price per share
SGD 0.47
ILS 0
Lowest Price per share
SGD 0.465
ILS 0
Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for the shares
SGD 4,675.42
ILS 0
Section B
Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access scheme
No
Section C
Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date^
Number
Percentage#
By way of Market Acquisition
215,500
0
By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme
0
0
Total
215,500
0
#Percentage of company's issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the date of the share buy-back resolution ^From the date on which share buy-back mandate is obtained
Section D
Disclaimer
Sarine Technologies Ltd. published this content on 23 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2022 18:07:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
