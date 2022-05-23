Log in
    U77   IL0010927254

SARINE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

(U77)
  Report
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  05/23 05:04:35 am EDT
0.4600 SGD   -3.16%
02:08pSARINE TECHNOLOGIES : Immediate Report
PU
05/22Sarine Technologies Ltd. Announces Galaxy Inclusion Mapping Systems Offer New Pay Per Value Service
CI
05/20Sarine Technologies Takes Legal Actions Against Intellectual Property Infringers in India; Shares Jump 6%
MT
Sarine Technologies : Immediate Report

05/23/2022 | 02:08pm EDT
Announcement Title

Date & Time of Broadcast

Status

Announcement Sub Title

Announcement Reference

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Designation

Effective Date and Time of the event

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)

Additional Details

Start date for mandate of daily share buy-back

Section A

Name of Overseas exchange where company has dual listing Maximum number of shares authorised for purchase Purchase made by way of market acquisition

Date of Purchase

Total Number of shares purchased

Number of shares cancelled

Number of shares held as treasury shares

Highest/ Lowest price per share

Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

May 23, 2022 22:43

New

Daily Share Buy-Back Notice 23 May 2022

SG220523OTHRQ554

Amir J. Zolty Company Secretary 23/05/2022 17:00:00

Please note that Sarine Technologies Ltd. bought back 10,000 shares today.

23/05/2022

Tel Aviv Stock Exchange

17,554,514

Yes

Singapore Exchange

Overseas Exchange

23/05/2022

23/05/2022

10,000

0

0

0

10,000

0

Highest Price per share

SGD 0.47

ILS 0

Lowest Price per share

SGD 0.465

ILS 0

Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for the shares

SGD 4,675.42

ILS 0

Section B

Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access scheme

No

Section C

Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date^

Number

Percentage#

By way of Market Acquisition

215,500

0

By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme

0

0

Total

215,500

0

#Percentage of company's issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the date of the share buy-back resolution ^From the date on which share buy-back mandate is obtained

Section D

https://sarine.listedcompany.com/news.html/id/2389709

1/2

5/23/22, 5:51 PM

Investor Relations: News

Number of issued shares excluding treasury shares after purchase

351,072,175

Number of treasury shares held after purchase

4,605,700

Sarine Technologies Ltd. published this content on 23 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
