Sarine Technologies : Immediate Report

SHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BACK NOTICE::DAILY SHARE BUY-BACK NOTICE 10 JUNE 2022
Please note that Sarine Technologies Ltd, bought-back 10,000 shares on Friday, June 10, 2022.
Additional Details
Start date for mandate of daily share buy-back
26/04/2022
Section A
Name of Overseas exchange where company has dual listing
Tel Aviv Stock Exchange