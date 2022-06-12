Sarine Technologies : Immediate Report

6/12/22, 6:19 PM Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice::Daily Share Buy-Back Notice 10 June 2022

SHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BACK NOTICE::DAILY SHARE BUY-BACK NOTICE 10 JUNE 2022

SARINE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

SARINE TECHNOLOGIES LTD - IL0010927254 - U77

No

Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

12-Jun-2022 23:18:50

New

Daily Share Buy-Back Notice 10 June 2022

SG220612OTHRQ8IX

Amir J. Zolty

Company Secretary

13/06/2022 00:00:00

Please note that Sarine Technologies Ltd, bought-back 10,000 shares on Friday, June 10, 2022.

26/04/2022

Tel Aviv Stock Exchange